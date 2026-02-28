Subscribe
The Cost of Distraction: A War for the Wrong Reasons
By Margarita C Mercure
14 hrs ago
Margarita Mercure
When Truth Becomes a Nation’s Lifeline
By Margarita C Mercure
Feb 28
Margarita Mercure
THE SYSTEM, THE SOIL, AND THE RECKONING
By Margarita C Mercure
Feb 24
Margarita Mercure
We Women Who Tend the Soil
By Margarita C.
Feb 20
Margarita Mercure
The Work That Holds Our World Together, While the Wealthy Are Rewarded — We're Not Moral a Nation
By Margarita C Mercure
Feb 18
Margarita Mercure
When Guardrails Fail… Part 2: An Architecture of Criminality and Remedies
By Margarita C Mercure
Feb 8
Margarita Mercure
Protest Through the Wallet: A Peaceful Rebellion for a Country in Crisis
February 1st, 2026
Feb 2
Margarita Mercure
January 2026
Why I Write: The Voices That Shape My Understanding of History, Democracy, and the Americas
January 28, 2026
Jan 29
Margarita Mercure
The Davos Disaster: How to Lose Allies and Tank Your Economy
January 22, 2026
Jan 25
Margarita Mercure
When Guardrails Fail: Remedy and Renovation Must Happen
By Margarita C Mercure
Jan 21
Margarita Mercure
The Long Arc of Repair and Restoration: Part 3 of Amendment 25
By Margarita C Mercure
Jan 17
Margarita Mercure
Beyond the Door - The Work That Still Remains (Part 2 of Amendment 25)
By Margarita C Mercure
Jan 13
Margarita Mercure
