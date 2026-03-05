By Margarita C. Mercure

When state power outweighs human sanctity, 🕊️ Institutional betrayal awakens the public conscience.

Trust in our institutions has not eroded quietly—it has been systematically dismantled through a profound betrayal of the vulnerable. This betrayal is visible to anyone willing to look directly at the human cost of our silence. Americans have watched their government respond with gaslighting indifference to the suffering of women and children in its care: from the brown children torn from their parents and held in detention camps, to the peaceful protestors beaten in the streets by federal officers.

​We have watched the same indifference extend outward, across borders, where the vulnerability of children in Gaza and Iran is met not with protection, but with a cold, calculated abandonment. Thousands of Palestinian children have been killed, starved, and maimed—even after ceasefires were declared. Unarmed families—children, elders, entire lineages—continue to die through deliberate violence. These are not abstractions. These are children with names, families, futures.

​The Collapse of the Official Narrative

​The official narrative collapses for two reasons: first, the stories coming from the president’s mouth and social media accounts shift constantly; and second, the history of actions—both here and abroad—contradicts the words spoken in press conferences. We are told these actions are about democracy or security, but the outcomes reveal the logistics of expendability:

​ Migrant children separated from their families; left cold, hungry, and sick.

​ 171 schoolgirls killed by missiles in Iran.

​ Peaceful protestors violently suppressed, their Constitutional rights violated.

​ Palestinian children killed and maimed, even after ceasefires.

​ The Epstein Transparency Act violated, truth withheld from survivors.

​Named co-conspirators shielded, while justice is delayed or denied.

​When the government refuses to comply with its own transparency laws, the message is unmistakable: some people are protected, and others are expendable. When survivors’ testimonies are sidelined, the public sees clearly that the hierarchy of whose suffering matters has become impossible to ignore.

​The Unequal Valuing of Human Life

​Across these crises, a painful pattern emerges: Some children matter, and some do not.

​According to Netanyahu and his supporters in the United States, Israeli lives are framed as more valuable than the lives of Gazans and Palestinians. Approximately 1,400 Israelis were killed on October 7th—a terrible tragedy—but how does that justify more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths and over 171,000 injuries since that day?

​Children who are white, wealthy, or politically useful are centered in our national conscience. Children who are brown, black, indigenous, poor, or marginalized are treated as disposable—detained, starved, or used as bait or leverage in ICE raids or political narratives. This is not a partisan observation; it is a moral one. Actions and widespread eye-witness videos speak the truth: the suffering of certain children is treated as a tragedy, while the suffering of others is treated as collateral.

​Overlapping Crises and the Amplification of Harm

​We are living through multiple crises—war, secrecy, and institutional failure—that do not simply coexist; they amplify each other. As our nation edges toward further conflict, we must remember that transparency is the only antidote to the "shock" conditions described by Naomi Klein, where confusion becomes a tool for those who benefit from chaos.

​The Path Forward: Truth and Shared Humanity

​Healing is not possible without acknowledgment. Trust cannot be rebuilt until we recognize the equal worth of every child, everywhere. The public’s grief, clarity, and moral outrage are not merely signs of anger; they are proof that our collective conscience survives.

​We are moving toward a future where we refuse to be divided by manufactured confusion or selective humanity. It is a future where we insist that no life is expendable, where the betrayal of the vulnerable is recognized as the ultimate civic failure, and where justice is never optional—no matter the name of the child or the border they stand behind.

Author's Note

This essay is written from my perspective as a citizen, a mother, a survivor, and a witness to the profound moral injury unfolding in our nation and across the world. I write not as a partisan actor, but as someone who believes that truth‑telling is a civic duty and that accountability is the foundation of any functioning democracy. The patterns described here — secrecy, selective transparency, narrative manipulation, and the unequal valuing of human life — are not abstractions. They are lived realities with devastating human consequences. My hope is that naming these truths clearly can help us begin the long work of healing, rebuilding trust, and reclaiming our shared humanity.

About Me

​I am a multi-media artist, small business owner and policy advocate based in Central New Mexico. With a personal and professional background in rural/agricultural policy and over 3 decades of community organizing - online and on the ground, and public service. My work has always focused on institutional integrity, social advocacy, and the protection of marginalized communities. I am a mother, a grandmother, and a stubborn voice for the accountability of power.

Sources and Public Reporting Referenced

(All sources are publicly available news reporting or widely documented facts. No copyrighted text is reproduced.)

- Reporting on family separations and detention conditions for migrant children (Associated Press, New York Times, NPR).

- Documentation of federal officers’ use of force against peaceful protestors (Washington Post, Reuters).

- Civilian casualties in Gaza and ceasefire violations (UN OCHA, UNICEF, Al Jazeera, BBC).

- Reporting on the deaths of schoolgirls in Iran following missile strikes (Reuters, BBC).

- Public statements by President Trump regarding Israel and Iran (CNN, NBC News).

- Coverage of the Epstein Transparency Act and withheld DOJ files (NPR, CNBC, Associated Press).

- Survivor testimony and reporting on named co‑conspirators (Miami Herald, NPR).

- Naomi Klein’s analysis of “shock” conditions in The Shock Doctrine (public commentary and interviews).