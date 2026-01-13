By Margarita C Mercure

The work that still remains will take all of us.

The Constitution can open a door. But what happens after the door opens is the harder story — the one that rarely fits into headlines or news cycles. The remedy is not the end of the crisis. It is the beginning of the work.

As a 30‑plus‑year veteran of Democratic Party organizing in a rural, mostly conservative region of New Mexico’s Congressional District 1, I offer a fair warning: this work will not be easy. For decades, I worked alongside neighbors, elders, and young organizers to build trust, expand participation, and help shift a district long dominated by conservative leadership into one capable of embracing broader representation. That transformation did not happen overnight. It took years of listening, bridge‑building, and refusing to give up on communities that the state and national party had mostly written off.

And from my own experience inside the system, I know how entrenched party establishments can be, and how resistant they often are to reformers, progressives, and anyone who disrupts the status quo. Our political culture — across parties — is conditioned toward immediacy, defensiveness, and distraction. This will not be an overnight transformation.

Below is the terrain we must cross together if we intend not only to move past a moment of national rupture, but to repair the conditions that allowed the erosion to take root in the first place. People across the spectrum will be defensive. Some will distract, delay, or demonize to keep the work from moving forward. That is the nature of institutional change: it threatens comfort, power, and long‑held habits. But the work still calls us. It will take persistence, patience, and a shared understanding that none of us can do this alone — and that all of us must.

---

1. After is not the same as beyond.

Transitions in power can feel like resolution, but they are only thresholds. The deeper work begins after the moment passes — when the cameras turn away, when the urgency fades, when the country must decide whether it will remember what it learned or slip back into the habits that made the crisis possible.

Moving beyond requires:

- rebuilding norms that were weakened

- restoring expectations of conduct

- re‑establishing the boundaries that keep institutions healthy

This is slow work, and it cannot be outsourced.

---

2. Constitutional tools can shift power, but they cannot heal a nation.

Mechanisms like the 25th Amendment exist to stabilize the government, not to repair the culture that surrounds it. They are procedural, not transformative. They can remove a leader or clarify authority, but they cannot:

- rebuild trust

- restore civic habits

- mend the moral fabric of public life

That work belongs to the people — to us.

---

3. The real challenge is sustaining attention long enough to repair what was damaged.

We live in a culture that rewards immediacy. But democratic repair is slow by design. It requires:

- patience

- vigilance

- repetition

- and a willingness to stay engaged long after the moment feels “over”

The danger is not that we lack tools. It’s that we lose focus before the work is done.

---

4. The path beyond requires accountability, reform, and renewal.

These three pillars appear again and again in constitutional scholarship and civic research. They are the backbone of any nation trying to move from crisis to repair, restoration, and the rebuilding of trust and faith in our institutions.

A. Accountability

Not punishment for its own sake, but consequences that reinforce the rule of law. This includes addressing systems that have historically shielded the powerful — whether through insider trading protections, loopholes that allow exploitation, or failures to prosecute crimes like child trafficking with the seriousness they demand. It also requires serious reforms to judicial ethics, including zero tolerance for bribery, conflicts of interest, and other forms of destructive influence.

B. Reform

Closing the gaps that allowed the toxic weeds of harm to flourish. This may involve:

- strengthening ethics rules

- tightening oversight

- modernizing outdated processes

- eliminating laws that privilege wealth or status over justice

Reform is not glamorous. It is the structural carpentry and deep planting of restorative and renewable seeds for the future.

C. Civic Renewal

Rebuilding trust in government requires more than policy. It requires:

- many years of electing principled leaders

- restoring expectations of service

- cultivating a culture where public office is stewardship, not spectacle or financial self‑dealing

- demanding accountability and reparation

Renewal is the slowest work of all — and the most essential. It is the building of new and necessary habits in a consistent democracy.

---

5. The work beyond the doorway is the work of cross‑generational and bridge‑building communities — from the young through the old, and everyone in between.

The Constitution opens the door, and the people must carry the lanterns through it. The light does not move on its own.

The work ahead is not dramatic. It is not quick. It is not guaranteed. But it is necessary.

Here is part of what the work looks like:

- showing up for elections, year after year

- demanding transparency and brutal truth

- refusing to normalize corruption

- ending systems where access is purchased rather than earned

- protecting the vulnerable and guaranteeing equity and inclusion

- ending superdelegates, class, and financial privilege

- strengthening institutions

- teaching the next generation what accountability means

This is the work that prevents future harm. This is the work that honors the lessons of this moment. This is the work that ensures we do not repeat what we barely survived.

This is the moment and place where the law is set, and responsibility is taken up by the people.

The doorway is only the threshold. The climb is ours. The work must be done in the light, always recorded to keep everyone honest.

---

Author’s Note

This chapter continues the archive I am building — an archive of courage, conscience, and the long labor of democratic repair. Part 1 examined the mechanism. Part 2 turns to the deeper question: what we owe one another after the mechanism is used, and the work that must follow the use of the 25th Amendment.

I hope these reflections serve as a steadying presence as we navigate the aftermath with dignity, clarity, and the resolve to keep walking toward a more faithful republic that yields a healthier harvest for all to share — one that is fair, reflective, accessible, and capable of positive change.

To read how and why I came to share the above, read my explainer Part 1 here: https://bit.ly/4symARE

Part 3 is coming soon.

---

