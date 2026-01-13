Margarita Mercure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Van Atta's avatar
Richard Van Atta
Jan 13

Well reasoned and well stated—the question is HOW to do this when there is so much division and anger.

You know the cartoon of two hungry vultures sitting on a limb:

“Patience my ass, I want to kill something!”

Doing the work —

This is especially difficult when we’ve had to expend so much energy confronting the insanity of this purposely destructive CABAL that has done so much damage to the very mechanisms for oversight and recovery that you outline.

So, HOW DO WE BUILD THE STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND LEADERSHIP TO ACCOMPLISH WHAT YOU PROPOSE?

Not criticizing—just concerned that we need a lath forward

Reply
Share
3 replies by Margarita Mercure and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margarita Mercure · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture