By Margarita C. Mercure

There are moments in the life of a nation when the truth becomes too large to ignore. Rural people know this better than most. We know what it means when a storm gathers on the horizon, when the cattle grow restless, when the land itself seems to warn us that something is coming. We know the difference between a passing disturbance and a rupture that will reshape the season.

America is standing in such a moment now.

We weathered Watergate, when President Nixon’s administration orchestrated a criminal cover‑up so sweeping that the Senate described it as “a pattern of abuse of power” reaching the highest levels of government.

Then came Iran‑Contra, where Oliver North obligingly fell on his sword to preserve the fiction that President Reagan was untouched by the scheme—while Reagan himself claimed no recollection of events that unfolded under his watch.

And we endured the Iraq War, launched on by the Bush Administration’s deliberate and now‑disproven claims of “weapons of mass destruction”—a truth later confirmed by General Colin Powell, who admitted those lies with tremendous regret.

Looking back on these significant abuses of power, all involving Republican Party leadership, in comparison to the daily, if not hourly commissions of open corruption and overwhelming graft of the Trump Administration, the abuses of the past Republican Administrations, seem almost quaint. Following these events, regardless of dulled memories, no one can deny the ugly and corrosive pattern of wrongdoing. These scandals were corrosive, but they remained within the realm of political illegitimacy. They exposed failures in judgment, failures in ethical restraints, failures in leadership.

What we face today is something deeper.

The release of the Epstein Files—thousands of documents, many redacted to the point of absurdity—has revealed not just a crime, but a culture. A culture in which the wealthy and powerful appear to have protected one another at the expense of the vulnerable. A culture in which accountability is selective, investigations are incomplete, and the truth is treated as a privilege rather than a public right.

This is not merely a scandal. It is a rupture in the moral fabric of the nation.

And rural communities, perhaps more than any other, understand what it means when the fabric tears. We know what it means to depend on one another. We know what it means to raise children in a world that feels increasingly unsafe. We know what it means to live by our word, our handshake, our faith. We know what it means to be stewards—of land, of family, of community, of truth.

So when a scandal reveals that the powerful have been shielding one another while the vulnerable suffer, it strikes at the heart of everything rural America holds sacred. To be fair, it isn't that we haven't seen favoritism and unequal justice, because we have. We know it happens; and often it's publicly life ruining, but we see it plainly and graphically.

The Epstein documents show unnamed co‑conspirators who were never pursued. They show networks of influence that shielded the powerful. They show a pattern of institutional hesitation that raises more questions than it answers. The public is left to confront a reality that many long suspected: that there are two systems of justice in this country—one for the rich and powerful, and one for everyone else.

And when a political party that has built its identity on Christian virtue, family values, and moral righteousness finds itself entangled in a scandal that strikes at the heart of those claims, the damage is not political. It is existential.

Political legitimacy can be rebuilt.

Moral legitimacy cannot.

A party can survive policy disagreements. It can survive electoral losses. It can even survive corruption. But it cannot survive the collapse of its own moral story—the story it has used to define itself, to rally its base, and to claim the mantle of national conscience.

The Epstein Files have forced a reckoning with that story. They have exposed a contradiction too large to ignore: a movement that claims to defend children now finds itself associated with the protection of those who prey upon them. A movement that claims to uphold law and order now faces questions about secrecy, impunity, and institutional complicity.

This is the point at which political scandal becomes a crisis of moral legitimacy.

And that crisis does not belong to one party alone. It belongs to the nation that must decide what it is willing to tolerate, what it is willing to excuse, and what it is willing to ignore.

Faith communities understand this better than anyone. Scripture teaches that “by their fruits you shall know them” (Matthew 7:16). Rural people understand it too. Similarly, we judge a tree by the harvest it yields, not the promises made in spring. We judge a leader by the lives they protect, not the slogans they repeat.

The central question is no longer “What happened?”

The central question is: What does this reveal about who we have become?

At what point do citizens walk away from a party that no longer reflects their values?

At what point does loyalty give way to conscience?

At what point do we come to the sickening and horrific realization that our national institutions, tasked to protect our defenseless children, have instead been distorted by the rich and powerful into protecting the predators and the corruption at the top of this country's current leadership?

At what point do people of faith acknowledge that this exposure of moral corruption is beyond the pale—monstrous, and antithetical to the scriptures and dictates we revere as paramount to our beliefs?

When do ‘faithful’ people say, “Forgiveness and redemption are possible—even after heinous crimes have been committed. But atonement, punishment, and justice cannot be denied or dismissed simply because one is wealthy, powerful, or privileged.” Justice must be measured equally for all.

At what point does an entire nation say, with clarity and conviction, that the protection of the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable is intolerable?

This moment demands more than outrage. It demands moral clarity.

Because a nation can survive corruption.

But it cannot survive the abandonment of its soul.

