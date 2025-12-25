Margarita Mercure

Truth Matters
Dec 30

I think this is a very important essay that every American should read. In a world of ‘breaking news’, focus on likes and subscription mining, it is a piece that is refreshing in its sincerity and genuine sense of grief at the loss of moral clarity.

Although I was brought up a catholic, I no longer regard myself as such. The Catholic Church lost all credibility for me as a result of the numerous child sex abuse scandals that caused me to walk away from religion, and retreat into a personal set of values who define who I am.

As the father of a daughter who was a victim of child sexual abuse, the Epstein files case angers me more than I can articulate. The reason this essay resonates with me is its clarity in placing moral decency at its heart with a sense of understated outrage that is beyond my capability as the father of a victim.

There is good reason for the separation of church and state, and this administration’s attempt to place their bastardised political religion at the heart of government sickens me. They are using God as cheerleader for their abhorrent behavior which is the antithesis of Christian values and is beyond contemptible.

Thank you for this important piece of work and for drawing it to my intention - Martin

Richard Van Atta
Dec 29

Very poignant and powerful—I agree we are facing an existential crisis. I believe we have to confront evil in the form of rapacious greed and corruption in the form of what I call The CABAL… an unholy alliance of power and avarice with a veneer of self righteousness masked as Christianity. I agree with all you say. But the underlying question for you and me is What are we going to do about it? I’m retired living on Johns Island as south of Charleston,SC. I cannot make much of an impact but do find certain candidates and do express concerns and feelings hoping that this might have some effect. But let’s not kid ourselves — we ourselves are not the answer. The answer is instead all of us cohering around a true opposition. We can and must support it, but it must arise from us —but someone must step up and lead.

Thank you for being so forthright and best of luck!

