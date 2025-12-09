By Margarita C. Mercure

Paul Ryan, the original architect of the OBBB.

Danny is 44 years old. He was born with Down syndrome, brittle Type 1 diabetes, and Celiac disease. He has a speech impediment and the emotional age of a five-year old. Danny also has two little angels who live in his index fingers — Marcus on the right, Mikey on the left. They’ve been with him since childhood, helping him cope through a life that’s been confusing and difficult. Psychiatrists might call them alternate personalities. I call them grace.

Danny’s parents died years ago and my husband Marty is his older first cousin. His Aunt Clara, then in her 80s, asked me to take over his guardianship. I became Danny’s legal guardian and advocate. What followed was a journey of love, exhaustion, and moral clarity — one that collided head-on with Congressman Paul Ryan’s so-called “Road to Prosperity” budget plan.

Ryan’s plan, praised by pundits for its “courage,” proposed drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security — the very lifelines that kept Danny alive. Without Medicare A, B, and C, Medicaid and Social Security, Danny could not survive. And yet, the plan passed the House in April 2011 with Republican support.

Thankfully, it failed in the Senate. But the message was clear: compassion was no longer a bipartisan value. Even the world's wealthiest, with all the money in the world, began to claim that empathy is a weakness we can no longer afford as a society.

Danny was admitted to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque with severe pneumonia and sepsis. His health deteriorated rapidly. I arrived with nothing but my cell phone, no laptop, no distractions — just the singular focus of being present for Danny. Every moment demanded imagination, patience, and emotional stamina. I wasn’t a medical professional. I was just a family caregiver and a woman who loved Danny, and Danny loved me back.

One morning, after a particularly messy accident in his hospital bed, a young nurse named Jean helped me bathe Danny. She was 27, a Republican, and visibly shaken by what she’d witnessed — not just the physical toll, but the political one. As she gently cleaned Danny’s fragile body, she said, “I can’t do this anymore. I can’t be a Republican. Not if this is what it means — cutting care for people like Danny to reduce the deficit.”

After we changed his bedding and settled him back in, Danny reached out with both hands — one to Jean, one to me. He kissed each of our hands and said, “Know what Jean? Know what Myaita? I love you!” Tears welled in our eyes. We kissed his hands again. Danny looked at me and said, “Don’t cry, Myaita.”

That moment — simple, sacred — was more powerful than any policy debate. It was a reminder that love, dignity, and care are not partisan. They are human.

Danny spent three weeks in the hospital. During that time, I witnessed a quiet revolution — not in Washington, but in the hearts of the people who cared for him. His caregivers were politically diverse: 50% Democrat, 40% Republican, 10% Independent. They were doctors, nurses, nurse techs, radiologists, physical therapists, speech specialists. They were young and old, seasoned and new. And they were all, without exception, kind.

I’ve never loved the medical profession more than I did during those weeks. Danny’s nurses, doctors and techs were angels. They didn’t see a diagnosis — they saw Danny. Like Jesus of Nazareth, they didn’t ask for political affiliation — they offered compassion and healing. And many of them, like Jean, were reckoning with the cruelty of the policies being pushed in their name.

The Ryan Plan wasn’t just a budget proposal. It was a betrayal by a party that has always claimed the cornerstone of ‘Pro-life’ policies and morality. It sought to turn Medicare into a voucher system, slash Medicaid by 40%, and privatize Social Security. For Danny, that wasn’t theoretical. It was existential. Without those programs, he would not survive. And yet, the Ryan Plan was praised as “brave” by pundits and shockingly, even Bill Clinton. I could not imagine that these people had ever held the hand of someone like Danny in a hospital bed.

As Danny’s advocate, I’ve learned to imagine the worst — not because I’m pessimistic, but because I’ve seen how easily our society can dismiss the poor, the disabled, and the elderly as expendable. When money and profit become more important than human decency, cruelty doesn’t always arrive with fanfare. Sometimes it comes quietly, in the form of budget cuts, policy shifts, and silent indifference.

Inadequate anything, whether it is healthcare, food or housing isn’t just neglect — it’s extermination on the installment plan. And when leaders propose slashing Medicaid, altering Medicare and privatizing Social Security, they aren’t just balancing budgets. They’re deciding upon an unholy trinity of hunger, sickness and often, homelessness; who gets to live with dignity and who doesn’t.

This isn’t a Right or Left issue. It’s a Right or Wrong issue. It's obscene.

I’ve watched Danny smile at strangers, extend his hand, and say, “HiLo! Your name is? My name is Dan Man! Your name is?” And I’ve watched people recoil — not out of malice, but out of fear. Fear of difference. Fear of vulnerability. That fear, when left unchecked, becomes policy. It becomes the Ryan Plan. And it becomes a national shame.

Lip service from politicians — regardless of party — is no substitute for real regard. Danny and others like him deserve more than symbolic gestures. Or, as a nation, are we fine with policies that say “We're only pro-life with normal people. Special needs people, elderly and poor people don't deserve the same level of care, respect, or protection.”

What I fear most is the social slide toward dismissing the poor, the disabled, and the vulnerable as expendable. There are few lobbyists in Washington for people like Danny. And when legislators speak of “deficit reduction” while gutting the very programs that keep people alive, we must ask: Whose lives are being balanced out of the budget?

I’ve heard elected officials say things like, “People with disabilities should be removed from society. We shouldn't have to be around those kinds of people!” And I’ve watched the media fail to challenge those outrageous thoughts. But I will not be silent. I will not let Danny — or anyone like him — be swept away by indifference.

Danny is not a burden. He is a blessing. He is a man who remembers every person he’s ever met, who greets strangers with joy, and who finds comfort and happiness whenever I sing to him. He especially loves when he hears “Moon River” and “Nature Boy,” songs that fill his heart with the notion that he is who those songs were written about. He is a man who kissed my hand and said, “Don’t cry, Myaita.” He is a man who deserves to live in a country that sees his worth.

If we claim to be a moral nation, then we must act like one. We must reject policies that punish the vulnerable and reward the powerful. We must demand public policy that reflects empathy, dignity, and the sacredness of every human life.

---

Epilogue: What Time Has Revealed

The story above took place in 2011. Danny passed away in 2014. He was 47 years old, and he died in a country still debating whether people like him deserved to live with dignity, or not.

Even after Danny’s death, Congressman Paul Ryan continued to push the Ryan Plan — a blueprint for dismantling the very programs that sustained Danny’s life. And now, more than a decade later, the Trump Administration and the Republican Party have succeeded in passing legislation that echoes those same cruel priorities. The passage of the OBBB, signed by President Trump, is not a triumph of fiscal discipline. It is the fulfillment of a long-held agenda to strip away safety nets and care from the most vulnerable, only to provide more tax credits and loopholes for the wealthiest and the corporate world.

It is not beautiful. It is not Christian. It is beyond cruel.

In caring for Danny, I discovered a deeper calling: a duty to report and to advocate for children, for people with special needs, and for the elderly. Alongside my own children, Danny became my reason to stand against injustice and cruelty, to confront the powerful and the sadistic whenever they sought to bully or diminish the vulnerable.

The OBBB is not original. While Trump and his puppet masters may gloat in tones of cold indifference, the true victors were Paul Ryan and his policy architects at the Heritage Foundation. OBBB is not innovation — it is culmination, the final chapter of a decades‑long war on the vulnerable.

Paul Ryan should never get to reframe himself as a benign and sane figurehead of the GOP. He should forever share the glaring light of disgust and shameful sadism that the OBBB represents in black and white public policy. Even Dickens, who chronicled the cruelties of Victorian poverty, would condemn this 21st‑century tragedy of greed.

But Danny’s story still matters. His life still speaks. Danny’s life is the ledger against which this cruelty must always be measured. And as long as I have breath, I will tell it — because the measure of a nation is not its GDP or deficit, but in its care for the defenseless.

---

