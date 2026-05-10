By Margarita C Mercure

Author’s Note

This offering is both a reflection and a challenge. As a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a witness to the harm carried by too many families, I write with a simple conviction: that every child — no matter their border, birthplace, or circumstance — deserves to be treasured, protected, and free from the reach of those who would exploit or harm them. This is not a political position. It is a human one.

For decades, I have watched systems fail the very people they were meant to safeguard. I have seen how wealth, power, and silence have shielded abusers while the vulnerable were left unprotected. The names change, the institutions change, the headlines change — but the pattern remains. And the cost is borne by children who never had a choice.

To those working to create solutions, policies, and pathways toward national repair: I offer this as both encouragement and reminder. The work ahead is not merely administrative or legislative. It is moral. It is spiritual. It is the work of ensuring that no child — not one — is left exposed to the Epsteins of the world, or to any system that enables their harm.

We cannot heal our national ruptures without centering the safety and dignity of children everywhere. We cannot rebuild trust without confronting the ways our institutions have failed. And we cannot claim moral or spiritual integrity while turning away from the suffering of the most vulnerable among us.

If we are to renovate this nation — its systems, its values, its imagination — then we must begin with the truth my father taught me: that love, courage, and the protection of the vulnerable are the greatest works we are asked to do. Everything else is secondary.

This note is my offering.

My challenge.

And my hope.

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On this Mother’s Day, I find myself thinking about the women who have carried truth and protection through generations — women who stood between harm and the vulnerable, who named what others refused to see and say out loud, women who bore the weight of systems that failed children everywhere. This offering begins with them.

Grief has a way of stripping life down to its essentials. When my father died, and again when my sister passed, I found myself returning to the same lesson he gave me as his child: that love — given and received — is the greatest work we are asked to do. He used to say that in hardship and grief we are revealed in our truest natures as human beings. And he warned me never to confuse financial success with goodness, wisdom, or divine favor — because the Divine, he said, cares only for our inner beauty, our actions, and the way we love others. I didn’t understand then how those private truths would become public and powerful ones.

Together, these teachings form a moral argument that is both personal and civic:

- A nation obsessed with wealth mistakes privilege for virtue.

- A nation afraid of grief mistakes vulnerability for weakness.

- A nation that cannot distinguish character from status cannot heal.

In recent years, many people have pointed out that public policy often reflects an imbalance — one where economic advantage is treated as evidence of merit, and where those with the least are asked to carry the heaviest burdens. Across the country, communities have described how programs meant to support working families, caregivers, and vulnerable people have been cut or restricted, while policies benefiting those with greater wealth have expanded. These patterns don’t just shape budgets; they shape our moral imagination. They reveal what — and who — a nation values. And they stand in stark contrast to the lessons my father taught me about goodness, dignity, and the sacred worth of every human being.

I have also witnessed something far more intimate and devastating: families in the deepest trenches of grief turning against their own, not out of malice but out of a learned belief that poverty or illness is a personal failing. I have seen people marginalized within their own bloodlines for the supposed crime of being poor, unhealthy, or unable to “keep up.” It is beyond heartbreaking. And it is not a spiritual truth. It is not love, or kindness, or compassion. It is a distortion — a painful reminder of how far we have drifted from the values my father taught me about dignity, mercy, and the sacred worth of every human being.

Where this leads — this growing dehumanization, this indignation toward people who are poor, this belief that suffering is deserved — is an ugly future. And it raises a question I have wrestled with deeply: How do we speak to those who have every comfort, every resource, every advantage, yet show indifference or even contempt toward the vulnerable? How do we speak to those who claim spiritual or religious devotion, especially those who call themselves Christian, yet act in ways that contradict the teachings of compassion, mercy, and love?

We cannot tell people they are cruel. We cannot tell them they are not good. But we can hold up a mirror — a moral, spiritual mirror — and let them see the contradiction for themselves.

We can say: I was taught that love is the measure of a life. And I worry that we are drifting from that truth.

We can say: If we believe in a God of compassion, then compassion must be visible in how we treat the vulnerable.

We can say: If we believe in dignity, then dignity must be extended to those who have the least.

We can say: If we believe in mercy, then mercy must guide our policies, our families, and our choices.

We can say: If we believe in love, then love must be the evidence.

Because a God of compassion would not withhold love from the poor, the sick, or the vulnerable. And neither should we.

This is the spiritual truth my father taught me. This is the truth my sister’s passing has carved even deeper into my heart. And this is the truth I offer today — to mothers, to daughters, to sisters, to all who have carried unbearable truths and still chosen love, protection, and courage.

Love, resilience, and courage are not sentimental virtues. They are the foundations of justice. They are the antidote to cruelty. They are the path to healing — personal and national. And they are the greatest things we will ever learn.

(Artwork, my own.)