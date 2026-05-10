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Bonnie Godinez's avatar
Bonnie Godinez
May 10

Beautifully written. The moral compass of this country has been stomped upon by the elected representatives who have put profits over lives - look how many school shootings have happened because we refuse to control our gun distribution . This is a moral decision based on profits over lives . We will not have an ethical government unless we end Citizens United and get PACs out as well as AIPAC out of our system. Justice should not be influenced by wealth … but we see it every day . Rich men get away with pedophilia ….

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Richard Class's avatar
Richard Class
May 10

Beautifully written and while I read the moral argument you descirbe I thought of President Carter's address to the Nation on Energy and National Goals in which he said “There are two paths to choose. One is a path I’ve warned about tonight, the path that leads to fragmentation and self-interest. Down that road lies a mistaken idea of freedom, the right to grasp for ourselves some advantage over others. That path would be one of constant conflict between narrow interests ending in chaos and immobility. It is a certain route to failure. All the traditions of our past, all the lessons of our heritage, all the promises of our future point to another path, the path of common purpose and the restoration of American values.” The media failed the country by labeling the speech with the word "malaise." Consequently, the nation chose the path President Carter urged us to not take, and here we are mired in our own misery.

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