Margarita Mercure

Bonnie Godinez
Feb 2Edited

Great work …. The power of the purse is important ….. you are spot on . The middle class has been eroded in the past 30 years as manufacturing jobs have collapsed, and it now requires two incomes to support a family of 4 . So the “elites” in the Heritage Foundation and their 2026 agenda … white Christian family structure is not a cure . Religion does not put shoes on your kids or food on your table . It doesn’t raise the minimum wage or provide for a living wage , universal healthcare or address the affordable housing shortage . Their message for women to stay home and make babies ? 😂😂😂please stop this nonsense. Women are 51 % of the population…. We aren’t going backwards so stop this rubbish.

How you spend is a strong message … and let those corporations take this as a warning . We do have power and we will use it .

1 reply by Margarita Mercure
Lisa Dove Swisher
Feb 2

#resistandunsubscribe

