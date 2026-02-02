February 1st, 2026

When chaos becomes a political weapon, discipline becomes our defense. Peaceful economic resistance is how we protect lives and safeguard the elections.

By Margarita C Mercure

There comes a point in every democracy when the people must decide whether they will continue feeding the very system that is crushing them. We are living in that moment now. An economy engineered for oligarchs, a government captured by corrupt politicians, and a culture increasingly tolerant of state‑sponsored violence have converged into a single, suffocating reality: ordinary Americans are expected to endure economic anxiety in silence while the powerful profit from our exhaustion.

But silence is not our only option. Rage is not our only option.

There is a third path — peaceful, disciplined, collective economic resistance.

---

The Power They Fear Most: Our Withdrawal

The wealthy and politically insulated have long understood something they hope we never fully grasp: our participation is their lifeline. Our spending, our subscriptions, our brand loyalty, our quiet acceptance — these are the pillars that hold up their empires.

When we withdraw even a fraction of that participation, the ground shifts.

Economic non‑cooperation is not new. It is one of the oldest, most effective forms of peaceful protest. But in a country where consumerism has been sold to us as identity, withdrawing our dollars becomes a radical act of self‑respect.

This is not about punishing ourselves. It is about refusing to fund our own erosion.

---

The Artist’s Lens: Creating Something Out of Almost Nothing

As an artist, I have always loved the alchemy of creation. I can take the simplest things — a piece of paper, a pencil, a few basic watercolors — and bring something beautiful into the world out of practically nothing. For me, creation is a kind of everyday miracle, a reminder that beauty and meaning do not require wealth, permission, or corporate validation.

Art helps us see the world differently. It is part of my birthright, a gift that allows me to write, communicate, and translate public policies that are often written to keep most people confused and frustrated. Creativity is not just expression; it is clarity. It is resistance. It is a way of refusing to let the powerful define the limits of our imagination or our understanding.

And yet, even among people who share these values, I see a painful contradiction. Many profess the principles I speak to, but still feed the very mechanisms that threaten our futures. Corporate marketing tells us we must buy, upgrade, consume — that our worth is measured by our purchases. But after decades of making work less secure and personal stability uncertain, I wonder if these corporations realize the obvious truth: to sell their products, they need customers who can afford to buy.

---

What Peaceful Economic Resistance Looks Like

This is not a call for chaos. It is a call for clarity.

- Buy less.

- Repair what we have.

- Grow what we can.

- Support independent businesses.

- Withdraw from predatory platforms.

- Strengthen the mutual aid communities.

These actions are not symbolic. They are structural. They hit the only pressure point oligarchs truly feel: demand.

---

Why This Matters Now

We are living under a government increasingly comfortable using force against peaceful citizens — people with whistles, signs, and the audacity to speak. When the state responds to nonviolent protest with intimidation or violence, it reveals its own fragility. It also reveals the need for strategies that cannot be kettled, tear‑gassed, or arrested.

You cannot arrest someone for refusing to buy a new iPhone.

You cannot tear‑gas someone for repairing their own clothes.

You cannot silence a community that chooses to feed itself.

Economic discipline is the protest they cannot stop.

---

A Blurb on Safety and Democratic Protection

Economic resistance is also the safest form of protest we have. It denies the powerful the chaos they often rely on to justify crackdowns, suspensions of rights, or escalations of force. When we protest through our wallets, we protect our communities from the violence that too often falls on peaceful citizens — people with signs, whistles, and nothing but their First Amendment rights in hand. This path keeps us disciplined, united, and out of the traps set by those who benefit from disorder.

---

The Artist’s Dilemma — and the Artist’s Power

I write this not as an economist or a politician, but as an independent artist trying to survive. I sell my art, my jewelry, my designs — not because it makes me wealthy, but because it keeps me afloat. I live inside the same economic anxiety that millions of Americans feel.

And yet, I believe in this path because I know what happens when communities invest in each other instead of corporations. I have lived it. I have survived because of it.

Artists, makers, small business owners — we are the cultural backbone of this country. We are also the first to feel the tremors of economic collapse. When people choose to support us, they are not just buying a product. They are choosing a different kind of economy — one rooted in dignity, creativity, and mutual survival.

---

A Call to Courageous Restraint

This is not a movement of destruction. It is a movement of refusal.

Refusal to normalize corruption.

Refusal to bankroll cruelty.

Refusal to accept that we are powerless.

We protest with our wallets not because it is easy, but because it is peaceful, legal, and profoundly effective. It is the one form of resistance that oligarchs cannot co‑opt, cannot spin, and cannot suppress with riot shields.

The future will belong to those who understand that democracy is not only defended at the ballot box or in the streets — it is defended in the quiet, daily choices of millions of people who decide to stop feeding the machine.

And we begin by choosing each other.

---

Author's Note

I am writing this piece out of deep concern for the direction of our country and the unmistakable signals coming from the highest levels of power. In moments of instability, some leaders throughout history have looked for — or manufactured — a pretext to invoke extraordinary powers. Today, many scholars, journalists, and constitutional observers have raised alarms that President Trump’s rhetoric and actions suggest a willingness to frame unrest, protest, or public fear as justification for declaring martial law or attempting to suspend elections. These concerns are not abstract. They are rooted in documented patterns, public statements, and the lessons of other nations that have watched democracy erode under the guise of “emergency.”

I believe we must take these warnings seriously. We cannot allow chaos — whether organic or engineered — to become the excuse for abandoning constitutional processes. We cannot allow fear to be weaponized against the American people. And we cannot allow more deaths, more trauma, or more state-inflicted harm to fall on communities already carrying the heaviest burdens.

This is why I argue for disciplined, peaceful economic resistance. It is a form of protest that cannot be provoked into violence, cannot be used as a pretext for crackdowns, and cannot be twisted into justification for suspending elections. It protects people while still asserting the power we hold collectively. It denies those who seek disorder the very conditions they rely on.

We are living through a moment that demands clarity, courage, and restraint. Democracy is not defended only at the ballot box or in the streets. It is defended in the choices we make every day — especially when those choices deny authoritarianism the chaos it needs to grow.

We must not allow this country to be pushed toward martial law. We must not allow elections to be undermined. And we must not allow more violence to be inflicted on peaceful people exercising their rights.

Our task now is to stay awake, stay principled, and stay peaceful — not out of passivity, but out of strategy. The future depends on our refusal to give anyone the excuse they are looking for.

— Margarita

A Gentle Note of Support

If my work — my writing, my art, my jewelry, my designs — resonate with you, supporting it helps me continue creating and continue speaking. Independent artists survive because communities choose to lift them up.

If you feel moved to support my work, here are ways you can support me.

CashApp is:

https://cash.app/$MargaritaMercure

Or

PayPal is:

https://www.paypal.me/MargaritaMercure

Or

Venmo is:

venmo.com/u/MargaritaMercure

Thank you for your consideration and support.

