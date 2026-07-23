By Margarita C Mercure

Dear Senator Maestas,

I am writing to you directly, publicly, and without hesitation, because this moment in New Mexico politics demands moral clarity rather than political convenience. It demands truth‑telling rather than whisper campaigns. And it demands accountability from those who hold power — especially when that power is being used to distort, divide, or mislead Democratic voters and Decline‑to‑State voters across our state.

I have supported Democratic leadership in New Mexico for decades. I have supported Stephanie Garcia Richard. I have celebrated her historic accomplishments as one of the most effective and visionary Land Commissioners New Mexico has ever had. Her record is real, measurable, and deeply respected.

But precisely because of that record, the behavior now emerging from her campaign ecosystem — the negative, dishonest, and divisive rhetoric deployed by certain supporters and operatives against Senator Harold Pope — is profoundly disappointing. It is beneath the dignity of her life of service. And it undermines the trust she has earned from New Mexicans across the political spectrum.

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The Elephant in the Room: Status‑Quo Power Brokers and Manufactured Narratives



Let’s stop pretending this is organic.

There is a coordinated effort by establishment figures to shape the Democratic ticket through innuendo, misinformation, and fear‑based messaging — not through honest debate or transparent engagement with voters. This harms Democrats, Decline‑to‑State voters, and every New Mexican who deserves integrity from those seeking statewide office.



Your recent public commentary about Senator Pope’s discretionary spending is a clear example. It is not only misleading — it is hypocritical.

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On Discretionary Spending: Stones, Glass Houses, and Accountability

Every Senator receives discretionary funds. Every Senator uses them. And by definition, discretionary means the elected official exercises judgment based on community needs, district priorities, and legislative responsibilities.

So before casting stones at Senator Pope, will you also explain your own discretionary spending choices?

Will you walk New Mexicans through the $4.1 million you have allocated over your tenure?

Will you account for the votes you’ve taken that directly benefit industries with outsized influence in our state?

Because in a state suffering under historic drought, water depletion, and ecological strain, your record raises serious questions:

- Gas & Oil Industry: Your consistent support for policies that allow unchecked water usage and depletion, and your campaign reports showing 26% to 27% of your funding coming from this industry.

- Data Centers: Your support for Jupiter Data Center and similar developments, despite their enormous water demands.

- Santolina: A project your wife has worked on — another water‑intensive development in a state already on the brink of ecological collapse. Our beloved Rio Grande is a dry bed.

These are not small matters. They are structural decisions with generational consequences. And they deserve scrutiny — not deflection.

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On Veiled Racism and the Harm of “Carpetbagger” Rhetoric

I must also address something deeply troubling: the use of racially coded language against Senator Harold Pope.

Calling a Black‑presenting, biracial, Latino man a “carpetbagger” — a man who served honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years — is not just inaccurate. It is harmful.

It is a dog whistle.

It is divisive.

And it is beneath the dignity of a party that claims to champion equity, inclusion, and justice.

New Mexico has always been a place where people come to serve, to build community, and to contribute to the fabric of our state. To weaponize his identity or his service is not only morally wrong — it is politically reckless.

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A Standard Stephanie Garcia Richard Herself Has Set

Stephanie Garcia Richard’s legacy is one of competence, stewardship, and integrity. If her staff or supporters are using these tactics to elevate her over Senator Pope, it contradicts the very values she has embodied throughout her career. It diminishes her accomplishments. And it undermines the trust she has earned from New Mexicans across the political spectrum.

She deserves better than to have her name attached to divisive strategies.

And New Mexicans deserve better than to be manipulated by them.

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The Kind of Party We Choose to Become

Look, Senator Maestas — the last point I want to make is this: I have laid out serious concerns about the future of our state’s environmental health, and the contrast between the long‑term well‑being of New Mexicans and the short‑term financial gains your voting record appears to prioritize.

You and I do not agree on the impacts of unchecked oil and gas development, large‑scale land development, or water‑intensive data centers. We do not agree on what constitutes responsible stewardship of our state’s drinking water, agricultural water, or ecological future.

But disagreement is not hatred.

When those of us in the environmental community say “Water is Life,” we mean it literally. We mean that access to safe drinking water and clean air is a basic human need — not a privilege reserved for those with money, influence, or proximity to power. We mean that science, hydrology, and decades of environmental research — conducted by people a hundred times smarter than either of us — must guide policy, not be dismissed as inconvenient.

From your political perspective, the contrast often appears stark: that clean water and breathable air are negotiable commodities, available to those who can afford them. But development for the sake of unchecked capitalism and profit comes at the cost of life, health, and community stability. These are not abstract arguments. They are lived realities for rural families, agricultural workers, tribal communities, and every New Mexican who depends on the land for survival.

We can argue these points — and we likely will. But ultimately, the question before us is not just about policy. It is about identity. It is about what kind of party, state, and community we choose to become.

Do we become a party that weaponizes differences, deploys racially coded rhetoric, and tears down fellow Democrats for political advantage?

Or do we become a party that debates fiercely, disagrees honestly, and still protects the dignity of every person who steps forward to serve?

Do we become a state that treats water as expendable, or a state that treats water as sacred?

Do we become a community that fractures under pressure, or one that rises to meet the challenges of drought, climate change, and political division with courage and clarity?

The ugly characterizations of each other’s differences bring us nothing but destruction. They erode trust. They fracture coalitions. They harm the very people we claim to represent.

So I am challenging all of us — myself included — to be better. To do better. To speak with integrity, even when it is uncomfortable. To reject divisive tactics, even when they benefit us. To choose the harder path of truth‑telling over the easier path of political convenience.

Is this possible?

Only if we decide it is.

Only if we choose to become the kind of party worthy of New Mexico’s future.

Sincerely,

Margarita

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Author’s Note

This letter was written from a place of moral clarity, civic responsibility, and deep commitment to New Mexico’s future. My critique is not rooted in personal animosity, but in a principled insistence that public service must be held to a higher standard — especially in a state facing ecological crisis, economic inequity, and political fragmentation.

I have supported Stephanie Garcia Richard in the past and continue to respect her historic accomplishments as Land Commissioner. My disappointment is not in her record, but in the tactics being used by some within her campaign ecosystem. These tactics — racially coded rhetoric, misleading attacks, and establishment‑driven narratives — harm our democratic culture and diminish the dignity of her service.

My defense of Senator Harold Pope is grounded in fairness, truth, and the recognition that Black‑presenting, biracial, and Latino public servants often face coded attacks that others do not. Calling a veteran a “carpetbagger” is not only inaccurate — it is morally indefensible.

This letter is a call for accountability, transparency, and courage. It is a reminder that New Mexico deserves leaders who rise above divisive politics and who honor the communities they serve with integrity. It is also a reminder that silence enables harm, and I refuse to be a part of that harm.

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Sources & References

1. Discretionary Spending in the New Mexico Legislature

- New Mexico Legislative Council Service — Capital Outlay & Discretionary Allocations

- Santa Fe New Mexican & Albuquerque Journal reporting

- New Mexico Sunshine Portal — Legislative Allocations

2. Water Usage & Ecological Strain

- NM Office of the State Engineer — Water Reports

- U.S. Drought Monitor (New Mexico)

- UNM Water Resources Program — Industrial Water Use

3. Oil & Gas Industry Water Consumption

- EMNRD — Water Use in Oil & Gas Extraction

- Studies on Permian Basin water consumption

- NM Secretary of State — Campaign Finance Records

4. Data Centers & Water Usage

- Bernalillo County Commission — Jupiter Data Center Records

- Reporting from Source NM, Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe Reporter

- National studies (Uptime Institute, NRDC)

5. Santolina Development

- Bernalillo County Planning Documents

- Reporting from Albuquerque Journal, NM In Depth, Source NM

- Public records on development firms

6. Racially Coded Political Rhetoric

- Historical scholarship on “carpetbagger”

- Research on racialized political language

- Contemporary reporting on coded attacks

7. Senator Harold Pope

- NM Legislature Biography

- Public summaries of U.S. Air Force service

- Legislative voting record

8. Stephanie Garcia Richard

- NM State Land Office Annual Reports

- Reporting from Santa Fe New Mexican, Albuquerque Journal, Source NM

- Documentation of renewable energy expansion & stewardship reforms



9. Campaign Finance Transparency

- NM Secretary of State — Campaign Finance Portal

- FollowTheMoney.org

- Federal Election Commission (FEC)