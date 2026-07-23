Margarita Mercure

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Jerry Martinez's avatar
Jerry Martinez
Jul 23

I’m in total agreement with your assessment of what is happening in our Democratic Party in New Mexico today. I also believe that Mr Pope is a very good man who cares about our people and environmental issues as well. He shouldn’t have to be exposed to such negative name calling and other issues that perturbed me ,especially inuendos concerning his racial background. I don’t think anyone should have the right to say anything derogatory about him because of his race. We have enough problems fighting the maga Republicans with their racism towards our Brown, Black,Red, and Yellow skin color brothers and sisters . I’m opposed to any bad behavior within our Democratic Party!! I am a Ward Chair, SCC, CCC,Delegate as well as a civil rights advocate and a Pastor and I applaud Marguerite for this wonderful piece of literary work!! Thank you for your honest opinion and your excellent work!!!

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1 reply by Margarita Mercure
Lora Lucero's avatar
Lora Lucero
Jul 23

Wow! Thank you for saying what I (and many others) were thinking but couldn’t have put into words.

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