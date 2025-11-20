By Margarita Mercure

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — part of the broader Farm Bill — represents one of the most misunderstood portions of the U.S. federal budget. The entire agricultural policy budget, including nutrition programs, farm supports, conservation, and rural development, typically makes up just 3–5 percent of total federal spending in any given year. Within that modest slice lies one of the nation’s greatest returns on investment: in an ongoing to ensure that no American goes hungry.

​The Farm Bill, reauthorized roughly every five years, is not just about farms — it’s about people. Roughly 80 percent of Farm Bill spending goes to SNAP, helping millions of working families, children, seniors, and veterans afford food. In Fiscal Year 2024, the total budget for SNAP was approximately $100.3 billion, a meaningful investment in food security, but still a tiny fraction of the overall federal budget. Indeed, if the federal budget were represented by a single one-dollar bill, the entire agricultural policy budget would account for just three to five cents. Of that, only about one to two cents funds SNAP benefits.

​The True Cost of Fiscal Neglect

​Despite these facts—that SNAP is a model of economic efficiency, generating up to $1.80 in local activity for every dollar spent, and represents a profound moral mandate to feed the hungry (Matthew 25:35–40)—the program remains a constant political target.

​The ruling class and their consultancy minions frame efforts to cut this modest spending as "fiscal responsibility." Somehow raising the tax rate for the wealthiest by just 2%, or eliminating tax credit loopholes for the wealthy to offset their many luxuries such as yachts, jets and other things, seem to be a bridge too far. As if their wealth was created and obtained in a vacuum without the collective benefit of our societal infrastructure and labor.

​We must reject this mythology. When a nation allows its most vulnerable citizens to subsist on inadequate resources, ensuring that the maximum benefit of only about $3.32 per meal is enough, the consequence is not austerity; it is civil cruelty. This organized indifference, often called benign neglect, is neither benign nor negligible. It is, in fact, obscene moral violence.

​This cruelty is most vividly manifest in the inevitable chain reaction of poverty: the hunger-health pipeline.

​Death on the Installment Plan

​When families cannot afford adequate, nutritious food, they are forced into systemic choices that guarantee long, torturous health outcomes. This is death on the installment plan.

​Food insecurity doesn't just mean a gnawing hunger in the belly; it means consuming the cheapest, most energy-dense, and least nutritious calories available. For a child, this early nutritional deficiency permanently impairs cognitive development and educational attainment, robbing them of future opportunities and trapping them in the cycle of economic deprivation. For adults, it is a direct driver of debilitating chronic conditions:

​ Diabetes and Heart Disease: Relying on processed, high-sodium, high-sugar foods—the "calorie-rich, nutrient-poor" diet of poverty—is a near-certain prescription for metabolic failure.

​Mental Health Crisis: The stress of constant hunger, the shame of dependence, and the physiological impact of poor nutrition fuel anxiety, depression, and hopelessness.

​A sick, poorly nourished person cannot hold a stable job, cannot focus on education, and quickly sees their marginal financial stability collapse. The health outcomes become a crushing financial burden, leading directly to the next stage of crisis: housing insecurity and medical debt.

​The establishment, which worships unhinged, callous driven capitalism, knows this. They participate in the active orchestration of despair by ensuring the cost of dignity is always slightly higher than the resources provided. By defining the rules in their favor, they create a system where the populace is constantly sick, constantly struggling, and constantly demoralized into resignation and acceptance as the servant class.

​The Obscenity of the Gilded Class

​We must pause to acknowledge the profound moral obscenity in the contrast. While the establishment administrators of this cruelty—the presidents and legislators who fit the "Rotating Villains" profile—champion "fiscal responsibility" by targeting a few cents of the federal dollar, their moral ledger is weighed down by a vastly different kind of spending.

​These are leaders who justify the quiet violence of food insecurity and medical debt while simultaneously valuing gilded ballrooms, obscene corporate sponsorships, and complicity with murderous dictators abroad. Their priorities are not simply misguided; they are a profound moral perversion.

​This betrayal is compounded when we consider who pays the price. The very food supply they weaponize for budget cuts relies heavily on the backbone, labor, and courage of our immigrant communities—the very communities they simultaneously target with some of the cruelest, most indecent legislative measures. The lie is this: they claim to run an efficient state while efficiently administering suffering to the people who feed, build, clean and care for them. There is not one industry that functions without immigrant labor. They love the labor, but they hate the laborers.

​This is the moment where our resignation must fail, and our collective will must rise. If character, kindness, and honor are useless to their smooth and efficient society, we must challenge people to seek kinder, principled leaders who are willing to fight for the greater good of the people (the labor), by building a society where only those virtues can function.

​The Call to Stakeholding

​When our leaders prioritize tax breaks for the wealthy over the most basic human need, they are not practicing smart economics; they are administering slow-motion systemic murder. We cannot pretend to respect the sanctity of human life while refusing to feed those who need it most.

​Our answer must be a collective, moral refusal to accept this cruelty. The simple act of defending and expanding SNAP is the first assertion that human life and planetary health must be valued above corporate profit. It is the first stage in reclaiming our power, stopping the installment plan of death, and transforming from exploited servants into active, ethical stakeholders demanding a new social contract.

​We must recognize that inadequate healthcare, food, and safety is death on the installment plan. Our moral duty is to cancel the debt.

About the Author

Margarita C. Mercure is a multi-media artist and rural policy advocate who writes about the intersection of culture, compassion, and community resilience in American life. Her work explores how agricultural policy and culture shapes not only our economy but our collective humanity.

