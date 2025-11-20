Margarita Mercure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margarita Mercure's avatar
Margarita Mercure
Nov 23

Bless you for sharing my words.

Please stay healthy and blessed. 🙏

Reply
Share
bjd19's avatar
bjd19
Nov 24

This is a well written, thoroughly researched piece, with a "Bring It On!!" attitude. I'm sold. I hope you guys listen and take action. Because it's going to take all of us, to make ourselves heard. Congrats on the article. I'm sold.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Margarita Mercure and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margarita Mercure · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture