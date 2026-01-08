By Margarita C Mercure

The Constitution is the door, and the lanterns are ours to carry. Will we? I hope so.

Like many Americans who are deeply concerned about the president’s judgment and his increasingly aggressive, unpredictable actions, I am looking for a constitutional path that prevents further harm and avoids the risk of a wider global conflict. Yet any discussion of the 25th Amendment must begin with a sober acknowledgment: removing a president under Section 4 does not resolve concerns about the Vice President. It simply shifts them. To understand the limits and possibilities of this moment, we must examine the amendment as it was written—not as we wish it were.

To go this direction, we are then ensured Vice President JD Vance.

And as bad as Trump has been, in all of his recent speeches, Vance has been aiding, abetting, and promising to be just as extreme in his rhetoric and governing posture. His political rise has been supported by powerful technocratic interests such as Peter Thiel, and many observers have noted that those forces played a significant role in shaping his selection as Vice President. My premise is that if the nation must confront a crisis of leadership, we must understand the full constitutional landscape—not only for the presidency, but for the vice presidency as well.

What the 25th Amendment Actually Does

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlines procedures for replacing the President or Vice President in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation. Section 4 specifically addresses situations where the President is unable to perform the duties of the office but does not voluntarily step down.

Key Steps in Invoking Section 4

Initiation:

The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet (or another body designated by Congress) must submit a written declaration to the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate stating that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Immediate Transfer of Power:

Upon submission, the Vice President becomes Acting President.

Presidential Response:

If the President contests the declaration, he may submit a written statement asserting his ability to resume office.

Congressional Decision:

If the Vice President and Cabinet persist, Congress must decide. A two‑thirds vote in both the House and Senate is required to uphold the removal and keep the Vice President as Acting President.

Common Misunderstandings

- Congress and Senate are not required to initiate the process. Their role becomes critical only if the President contests the removal.

- A majority of the Cabinet is sufficient, not unanimity. The Vice President must be part of the initiating group.

- The threshold for removal is intentionally high, making it politically difficult unless there is broad bipartisan consensus.

Why It’s Rarely Used

- Section 4 has never been successfully invoked.

- It was designed for clear cases of incapacity, not political misconduct or controversial behavior.

- Political loyalty and fear of backlash often prevent Cabinet members from acting.

The Central Dilemma: What About the Vice President?

Here is the constitutional reality that cannot be avoided:

The 25th Amendment cannot be used to remove a Vice President.

If a president is removed under Section 4, the Vice President automatically becomes Acting President. There is no mechanism within the amendment to pre‑empt or block that succession.

But the country is not powerless. The tools are simply different.

If the Vice President Becomes Acting President: What Then?

There are only three constitutional mechanisms for addressing concerns about a Vice President who becomes Acting President:

1. Congressional Oversight and Constraints

Congress retains broad oversight powers over any administration, including investigations, hearings, and legislative checks. These tools can significantly limit executive overreach.

2. Impeachment

The Constitution allows impeachment of any federal civil officer, including a Vice President or Acting President.

- The House can initiate impeachment with a simple majority.

- The Senate can remove an official with a two‑thirds vote.

This is the only constitutional mechanism for removing a Vice President or Acting President.

3. Elections

If the removal happens close to an election cycle, voters ultimately determine whether the Acting President continues in office.

Why This Matters

Removing a president under the 25th Amendment does not resolve concerns about the Vice President. The amendment was designed narrowly—to address incapacity, not broader questions of ideology, governance, or public trust.

So the real question becomes:

What constitutional tools exist to ensure stability, accountability, and safety if the presidency changes hands?

The answer requires time, diligence, and collective resolve:

- Oversight

- Impeachment

- Elections

- Public pressure

- Institutional checks

- Media scrutiny

- Civil society engagement

These are the levers available to us in a constitutional democracy.

A Closing Reflection

The 25th Amendment can open a door, but it cannot tell us what to do once we walk through it. It cannot guarantee wisdom in the next leader, or integrity in the institutions that surround them. It cannot restore the civic muscle we have allowed to decay.

That work is ours. It always has been.

If the presidency changes hands, the question before us will not be whether the Constitution has done its job. It will be whether we are willing to do ours—through oversight, through accountability, through elections, through public witness, through the steady, unglamorous labor of democracy.

The amendment can remove a president. It cannot repair the nation. Only we can do that. And we must begin now, together, with clear eyes and a steadier heart.

Author’s Note:

I offer this essay, and my graphics above, as a small light in a season that asks much of us. The Constitution can open a door, but only we can decide how to walk through it. May these words and images steady you, and remind us all that courage is a shared inheritance — one we carry together, lantern by lantern.

This work is part of a larger archive I’m building — one that honors clarity, courage, and the quiet labor of citizenship. I hope this diptych serves as a companion as we navigate that work with steadiness, dignity, and light.

