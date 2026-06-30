

By Margarita C Mercure

There comes a point in a woman’s life — especially a woman who has spent decades inside political, civic, and activist spaces — when she can no longer pretend that harm is simple, or that cruelty has only one face. I have reached that point. I have lived long enough, witnessed enough, and survived enough to understand that while patriarchy is the architecture of domination, women are not always its innocent occupants. Some become its decorators. Some become its enforcers. Some become its bullies.





This is not a comfortable truth. But comfort has never been the measure of truth.





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The Architecture of Harm





Male domination has long been the vehicle through which bullying, coercion, and exploitation travel. The Epstein case is one of the clearest examples of this architecture: a world built by men, funded by men, protected by men, and designed to treat girls and women as consumable resources. But the machinery did not run on men alone. Women were recruited to groom, to normalize, to usher victims into rooms where their childhoods would be stolen. Women who had once been harmed themselves became instruments of harm.





This is the part that forces a deeper reckoning. Because when women become abusers, the public imagination falters. We know how to name male violence. We know how to condemn it. But female complicity — especially when it emerges from trauma — unsettles the narrative we prefer to believe about ourselves.





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What the Data Actually Shows — And What It Does Not Mean





Research makes one thing clear:

Most girls who are sexually abused do not become abusers.

Estimates range from 3–5%, depending on the study.





In contrast:

Sexually abused boys are statistically more likely to become abusers, with estimates ranging from 25–35% in longitudinal studies of untreated childhood trauma.





But these numbers must be handled with care. They do not mean boys are “more dangerous,” nor do they suggest girls are “less harmed.” They do not imply inevitability, destiny, or moral difference. They do not erase the fact that many boys who were abused never harm anyone and spend their lives trying to heal from what was done to them.





The data simply reflects a pattern trauma researchers have observed:





- Girls tend to internalize harm — turning it inward, often at great personal cost.

- Boys tend to externalize harm — not because they are less victimized, but because they are socialized to express pain through aggression rather than vulnerability.





This distinction is about social conditioning, not moral character.





And it is crucial to say plainly:

Little boys are just as vulnerable, just as innocent, and just as devastated by sexual abuse as little girls.

Their suffering is not less. Their trauma is not lighter. Their healing is not easy.





The statistical contrast exists only to illuminate how cycles of harm reproduce differently across genders — and why female complicity in male‑dominated systems requires a more honest reckoning.





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The Mean Girls Syndrome: A Political Culture Shaped by Domination





This dynamic is not limited to criminal networks. It shows up in political cultures, too — especially in places like New Mexico, where generational power structures, patronage networks, and male‑dominated institutions create a particular kind of civic ecosystem.





New Mexico’s political landscape is often described as matriarchal, but that is a surface reading. The deeper truth is that many women in power operate within male‑engineered hierarchies, where loyalty to entrenched interests is rewarded and dissent is punished. In these environments, a phenomenon emerges that I call the Mean Girls syndrome — not the Hollywood version, but the civic version: sharper, more consequential, and far more damaging.





It looks like:





- Gatekeeping disguised as mentorship — women who claim to champion other women but quietly sabotage those who threaten their proximity to male power.

- Performative solidarity — public sisterhood masking private cruelty, gossip networks, and strategic character assassination.

- Punitive loyalty tests — women who enforce allegiance to male political figures or institutions, punishing dissent more harshly than the men themselves.

- Weaponized vulnerability — women who use their own histories of harm as political currency while inflicting new harm on others.





This syndrome is not about personality. It is about survival strategies learned in male‑dominated systems — strategies that become normalized, rewarded, and eventually institutionalized.





And here is the heartbreak:

Many of these women were once the girls who needed protection.

Many were once harmed by the very systems they now uphold.





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New Mexico’s Deeper Political Terrain





To understand the Mean Girls syndrome in New Mexico, you have to understand the terrain: a state where political power is often inherited rather than earned, where family networks and patronage systems shape access, and where rural communities are routinely marginalized by urban political elites.





Within this terrain, women who rise to power often do so through male‑controlled channels — political machines, donor networks, institutional gatekeepers. Their ascent is conditioned on loyalty, silence, and the willingness to enforce the rules of the system that elevated them.





This produces a particular kind of political woman:





- One who has survived male domination by aligning with it.

- One who has learned that cruelty is a currency.

- One who believes that protecting her position requires punishing other women.

- One who confuses proximity to power with actual empowerment.





In states like New Mexico, largely rural, this dynamic is even sharper. Women who challenge entrenched interests are often met not only with male retaliation but with female enforcement: gossip campaigns, character assassinations, whisper networks designed to isolate and discredit.





This is the civic Mean Girls syndrome at full strength:

a system where women replicate the very harm that once threatened them.





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After the Worst Has Happened





So what do we do with women who become abusers — whether they are grooming victims for powerful men or enforcing cruelty in political spaces?





We tell the truth about them — without erasing the truth about the systems that shaped them.

We hold them accountable — without pretending accountability alone will dismantle the machinery.

We refuse to let gender become a shield — without letting misogyny distort our understanding of complicity.

We insist on a deeper reckoning — one that asks how domination reproduces itself, and why some choose to inherit it.





Because if we don’t, the cycle continues.

And the tenderness that once kept us alive becomes just another casualty of a world that has forgotten how to protect what is sacred.





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The Courage to Refuse the Inheritance





There is another way. A way rooted in accountability, compassion, and the courage to stay human in systems designed to strip humanity away. A way that refuses the inheritance of domination. A way that insists that women’s liberation cannot be built on the backs of other women.





The bullies some become are not inevitable.

But they are real.

And naming them — fully, honestly, without flinching — is part of the work of healing.





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Author’s Note





This essay emerges from decades of lived experience inside political, civic, and activist spaces across New Mexico — landscapes shaped by generational power, rural marginalization, and the quiet endurance of women who have carried more than their share of harm. My intention is not to indict women as a group, nor to flatten the complexity of trauma. Rather, it is to name a pattern I have witnessed repeatedly: how systems built by men can recruit some women into roles that replicate the very harm they once survived.





The reflections here are grounded in sorrow, not judgment; in accountability, not accusation. They are written with respect for the countless women — and men — who have endured abuse and never inflicted it on anyone. They are written with tenderness for the children whose suffering is too often erased, minimized, or politicized. And they are written with a commitment to truth‑telling as a form of civic courage.





New Mexico’s political culture is unique, layered, and often misunderstood. The dynamics described in this essay are not abstractions; they are lived realities in rural communities where power is inherited, loyalty is enforced, and dissent is punished. My hope is that naming these patterns helps illuminate the deeper structures that shape our public life — and opens space for a more honest reckoning with the harm some women, under the weight of patriarchal systems, come to perpetuate.





This essay belongs to a larger body of work dedicated to rural truth‑telling, civic clarity, and the protection of human dignity. It is offered in that spirit.





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Sources List





Below is a curated list of reputable sources that inform the statistical, psychological, and political frameworks referenced in the essay. These are not exhaustive, but they represent the strongest foundational research and reporting available.





Trauma, Abuse, and Gendered Patterns of Harm

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — Childhood Sexual Abuse: Long‑Term Outcomes and Behavioral Patterns

- National Institute of Justice (NIJ) — Cycle of Violence Studies: Gender Differences in Trauma Expression

- Journal of Interpersonal Violence — Peer‑reviewed articles on internalizing vs. externalizing trauma responses

- American Psychological Association (APA) — Trauma Socialization and Gender Conditioning





Female Perpetration and Complicity in Male‑Dominated Systems

- Journal of Child Sexual Abuse — Studies on female facilitators and groomers

- British Journal of Criminology — Research on coercion, relational violence, and female complicity

- UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) — Reports on trafficking networks involving female intermediaries





Epstein Case Documentation

- U.S. Department of Justice — Public filings and indictments

- Miami Herald Investigative Series — Perversion of Justice

- Federal Court Records — Testimonies and victim statements





Political Culture and Gender Dynamics in New Mexico

- New Mexico Legislative Council Service (LCS) — Historical analyses of political patronage networks

- University of New Mexico, Department of Political Science — Research on rural political structures and gendered power

- Santa Fe New Mexican & Albuquerque Journal — Investigative reporting on political machines and intra‑party dynamics

- Pew Research Center — Studies on gender, power, and civic participation in rural states





Sociological and Structural Frameworks

- bell hooks — The Will to Change (on patriarchy’s impact on men and boys)

- Judith Herman, M.D. — Trauma and Recovery

- Sara Ahmed — The Cultural Politics of Emotion

- Michel Foucault — Discipline and Punish (for structural analysis of power)





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