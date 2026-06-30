Margarita Mercure

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Joe Perea's avatar
Joe Perea
7d

This is accurate. A couple of additional historical details to add to your hypothesis.

Sheep herding was a long held way of survival up to the mid 20th century. Farms and ranches couldn't sustain this because of the arid climate so borregeros would take their flocks out on the open range for weeks or sometimes months. If the male children were old enough, they had to come along and help. My grandfather lived this and dropped out of the fourth grade at the age of 16. The women left behind had to manage the rest often without enough money and no way of knowing when exactly their husbands would return. Tough times led to desperation and prostitution. Despite Spanish Catholic absolutism, the church played a limited role because they didn't have enough priests and some villages only had service once per month. The government was in Santa Fe which could be several days journey by horse. With this kind of power vacuum, this created ripe conditions for abuse from all sides. Loyalty was rewarded and ignorance was exploited, especially around the turn of the 20th century by the notorious Santa Fe Ring. Gossip could spread quickly across large distances. Women in general were powerless until they found a way to game the system.

Everytime I look back on this, it is a wonder to me how I'm even alive in the first place.

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Jerry Martinez's avatar
Jerry Martinez
7d

Great essay that perfectly summarizes how the current state of affairs is not only happening in our state and country but the world as well!! And I think that Marguerite you did a very good and informative article about explaining how and why abuse of power is not only done by men but also by women and it’s very clear and precise in this article and nd thank you for sharing this article and I certainly appreciate your work and your contribution to the community. Gracias por su Apoyo !!

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