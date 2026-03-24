By Margarita C Mercure

Repairing the Presidency, the Court, and the Public Trust

Introduction: When Constitutional Powers Become Instruments of Corruption

Some of the gravest injuries to our constitutional order have not come from foreign adversaries or external shocks. They have come from within — from the misuse of powers entrusted to the presidency itself. Two powers in particular have been stretched, twisted, and exploited far beyond their intended purpose: the Emoluments Clause and the Presidential Pardon Power.

Both were designed as safeguards.

Both were meant to protect the public trust.

Both have been treated as loopholes.

Across two administrations, we have witnessed a pattern of behavior that reveals the same underlying truth: when a president uses constitutional powers for personal enrichment, those powers cease to function as constitutional in spirit. They become tools of private gain, political protection, and transactional loyalty — not instruments of public service.

This is not a question of partisanship; it is a question of structural vulnerability. We are long past the point of symbolic concern. We are in the realm of renovation.

I. The Emoluments Clauses: A Legacy of Public Trust

The framers feared foreign influence and domestic corruption in equal measure. To guard the presidency, they constructed two distinct pillars of integrity: the Foreign Emoluments Clause, prohibiting gifts from foreign states, and the Domestic Emoluments Clause, ensuring the President’s only compensation from the United States or the individual States is their official salary.

The Mercure Standard of Service

This is not an abstract legal theory; it is a question of character. Growing up as the daughter of Alex P. Mercure, who served under President Jimmy Carter as Assistant Secretary of the U.S.D.A., and the first Under Secretary of Rural Development, I saw the post-Watergate ethics of that era in action. When my father was once asked why he didn’t use his "inside knowledge" of federal policy to enrich himself in the private sector, his answer was immediate:

"I could never do that because it would be wrong. Even if I thought I could get away with doing these kinds of secretive things, God would know. I would be guilty of violating the public trust, and that is just completely wrong, pure and simple."

That is the standard the Constitution demands. Yet today, these clauses have become ghosts—ignored with impunity, while a "pay-to-play" executive culture treats the presidency as a private enterprise.

Renovation Principles

Congress must restore the force of these clauses through legislation that:

* Defines “Emolument” Broadly: Codifying that any gain—hotel stays, licensing deals, or tax abatements—falls under the prohibition.

* Mandates Blind Trusts: Requiring the President to liquidate or move all conflicting assets into a truly blind trust upon taking the oath.

* Empowers Independent Oversight: Establishing an Independent Ethics Office with subpoena power, protected by for-cause removal so the President cannot fire their own auditor.

II. The Pardon Power: Mercy Turned Into an Extortion Scam

The pardon power was meant to be an instrument of mercy—a corrective for injustice. In the hands of a leader who views the law as a personal obstacle, the power to forgive becomes the power to manipulate.

The Architecture of a Scam:

* Pardons as Hush Money: Dangled as incentives for witnesses to remain silent in investigations.

* Pardons as Political Payoffs: Granted to co-conspirators to ensure the trail of accountability stops before it reaches the Oval Office.

* Transactional Absolution: Issued in the dark, turning a constitutional grace into a private currency.

The Constitutional Counter-Narrative

Advocates of the "Unitary Executive" theory argue that this power is absolute. This is a fallacy. While the act of signing a pardon is executive, the intent remains subject to the law. A pardon is a tool; extortion is a crime. Using a constitutional tool to commit a felony does not grant that crime immunity.

Renovation Principles

* Codifies Pardon Bribery and Extortion: Defining the exchange of a pardon for political silence or the withholding of evidence as a federal crime.

* Mandates Transparency: Requiring public disclosure of all pardon deliberations and communications.

* Prohibits Self-Protective Pardons: Establishing that pardons issued to co-conspirators in an investigation involving the President are prima facie evidence of obstruction of justice.

When constitutional powers are twisted into tools of personal protection, the damage extends far beyond any single administration. It erodes the public’s faith that the law applies equally to all. At moments like this, nations must decide whether to cling to the architecture that failed them or to build something stronger. History offers a powerful example of what that choice looks like in practice.

III. The Costa Rica Hinge: Renovation After Rupture

In 1948, after a bitterly contested election and a defeated president’s refusal to relinquish power, Costa Rica faced a rupture in its constitutional order. They did not cling to the old architecture; they renovated it.

Their transformation was not symbolic. It was structural pragmatism — a clear-eyed recognition that the very mechanisms that allowed the crisis to occur had to be dismantled or rebuilt.

Abolishing the Military

Costa Rica identified the primary instrument of political intimidation and removed it entirely. By abolishing the military, they redirected national resources toward education, healthcare, and civic development — a permanent investment in the well-being of their people rather than the preservation of political power.

Creating the Supreme Electoral Tribunal

Understanding that elections are the heartbeat of legitimacy, Costa Rica created an independent Electoral Tribunal — a fourth branch of government — with full authority over the electoral process. No sitting president could ever again manipulate the mechanics of their own succession. This was not a patch; it was a structural safeguard.

Embedding a Social Guarantee

Costa Rica rewrote its constitutional architecture to center the dignity, safety, and well-being of its people. Public trust became a tangible resource to be protected, not a slogan to be ignored. They recognized that a democracy cannot survive if its people do not believe in the fairness of its institutions.

Costa Rica’s success teaches us that constitutional renovation is not an act of courage — the courage to admit that the “old way” provided the very loopholes the corrupt exploited. Their message to the world remains clear: We will not rebuild the architecture that failed us. We will build the one that serves us.

Costa Rica understood that a democracy cannot survive if its institutions are allowed to drift into dysfunction or capture. Renovation requires confronting not only the powers of the executive but also the integrity of the institutions designed to check those powers. In the United States, that means turning our attention to the branch that stands as the final guardian of the Constitution — the Supreme Court.

IV. The Supreme Court: When the Final Check Has No Guardrails

A constitutional system cannot function when the branch designed to interpret the law is itself exempt from the ethical standards that govern every other part of government.

The Tenure Trap and "Senior Status"

Critics argue that "holding office during good behavior" mandates a seat on the High Court for life. However, "Senior Status" provides the answer. Renovation means transitioning justices to service on lower courts after a set term. They remain "judges for life," satisfying Article III, while the Supreme Court bench remains refreshed.

The Principle of Accountability: Removal and Recall

Independence is not a license for impunity. When a Justice’s personal interests cause deep, documented harm to the public trust, the "Good Behavior" requirement has been breached.

Renovation Principles

* 18-Year Staggered Terms: A system of transition ensuring every president appoints two justices per term.

* Statutory Removal for Cause: If an independent body finds a Justice has committed a flagrant violation—such as presiding over a case involving a major benefactor—they are deemed to have forfeited their seat.

* The Democratic Recall Mechanism: A federal process where a Justice’s tenure can be put to a national Retention Vote upon a significant public petition.

* Mandatory Vacatur for Conflict: Legislating that any decision reached with the vote of a Justice who had an undisclosed conflict is subject to immediate nullification.

A presidency vulnerable to corruption and a judiciary without enforceable ethical boundaries create a feedback loop that weakens the entire constitutional order. Renovation is not a theoretical exercise; it is the only path to restoring the public trust. And that responsibility does not rest solely with lawmakers or judges — it rests with us.

Closing Argument: A Republic Cannot Survive on Loopholes

No democracy can survive when its highest officeholder is permitted to profit from foreign governments or dispense pardons as political currency. We cannot pretend these abuses were accidental, nor that "norms" will restrain a future leader who sees personal gain as the purpose of office.

The Mandate Belongs to Us

I am the daughter of a legacy of public service and a citizen of Rural New Mexico. I believe the American people are the stewards of the republic. We decide whether the presidency remains a public trust or becomes a private enterprise.

This is the line. This is the threshold. This is the renovation we must demand.

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Author’s Bio & Note

About the Author

Margarita C. Mercure is a multimedia artist and rural advocate raised in New Mexico. She is the daughter of Alex P. Mercure, who served under President Jimmy Carter as the Assistant Secretary of the U.S.D.A. and the first Under Secretary of Rural Development. Bringing the perspective of a former, small town First Lady and rural county party chairwoman, her work is informed by a lifetime of witnessing how federal policy and grassroots fairness impact rural American families.

Author’s Note

I am not an attorney; I am a citizen who believes our democracy is currently failing those it was built to protect. Growing up as the daughter of a federal undersecretary, I was taught that violating the public trust for private gain is "completely wrong, pure and simple." This article is a call for a return to that standard—a structural blueprint to ensure the law applies equally to the President, the Justice, and the Citizen alike.

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Sources & Further Reading

Primary Sources on Constitutional Powers

* U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 9 — Foreign Emoluments Clause

* U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 1 — Domestic Emoluments Clause

* U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2 — Presidential Pardon Power

* U.S. Constitution, Article III — Judicial Tenure and “Good Behavior”

Historical and Comparative Context

* Costa Rica’s 1949 Constitution and the creation of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal

* Historical analyses of post-Watergate ethics reforms

* Congressional Research Service reports on Emoluments and Presidential Powers

Recommended Scholarship

* Legal scholarship on the Emoluments Clauses

* Analyses of the pardon power and its historical abuses

* Judicial ethics and proposals for Supreme Court reform

* Comparative studies on democratic renovation and institutional resilience

My other writings on Substack:

https://margaritamercure788844.substack.com