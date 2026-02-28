Margarita Mercure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Van Atta's avatar
Richard Van Atta
13h

Btw — useless to contact my senators here in South Crackerlina …

Reply
Share
2 replies by Margarita Mercure and others
Richard Van Atta's avatar
Richard Van Atta
13hEdited

I’m heading to protest the TrumpEpstein War in downtown Charleston this afternoon … take to the streets!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margarita Mercure · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture