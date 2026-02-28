By Margarita C Mercure

The Real Nightmare

Every morning, we wake up to a new "nightmarish problem" manufactured to keep us from looking at the ones already sitting in the Oval Office. We are told this war is for "freedom," but true freedom cannot be won through the reckless escalation of a leader who avoids accountability at every turn. If we allow our military to be used as a shield for personal scandal, we aren't just losing a war—we are losing the soul of our democracy.

​The Commander-in-Absentia

There is a profound, bitter irony in watching a five-time draft dodger command the lives of young men and women from the safety of the Resolute Desk. For a leader who found every available excuse to avoid the uniform during his own generation's conflict, the decision to send others into harm's way seems to carry no weight. It is easy to beat the drums of war when you have never had to march to them. When a leader lacks the fundamental concern for the men, women, and children caught in the crossfire, they become nothing more than expendable assets in a cynical geopolitical game.

​A Shield of Redactions

We must look past the smoke of the battlefield to see what is being hidden at home. The timing of this escalation is not a coincidence; it is a calculation. Even as we speak, the public is being denied the unredacted truth of the Epstein files—documents that reportedly shroud the President’s own history in millions of blacked-out lines. This is the ultimate "Wag the Dog" scenario: using the lives of service members and the chaos of the Middle East to bury the evidence of personal corruption and criminal involvement.

​The Manufactured Consensus

The airwaves are not silent; they are being bought. We are witnessing a sinister realignment of the media landscape, where rapid-fire mergers and corporate buyouts have created an echo chamber for the administration's war machine. These are not just business deals; they are the dismantling of an independent press. By consolidating control over what Americans see and hear, the administration ensures that the "urgency of war" drowns out the "urgency of truth." The corruptions of the Epstein scandal and the dubious motivations behind the Iran strikes are being scrubbed from the narrative in real-time.

​The Threat to the Ballot Box

Perhaps most terrifying is the clear endgame: the survival of a failing presidency. Facing plummeted approval ratings and a likely shift of power in the upcoming 2026 midterms, the administration is desperate. We must confront the possibility that these war escalations are a pretext to declare a national emergency and suspend the very elections that would hold this President accountable. When a leader knows they can no longer win at the ballot box, they often turn to the battlefield to justify the suspension of democracy itself.

​Conclusion

We cannot afford to let our outrage be redirected. We must hold onto the truth: a war fought to protect a politician's reputation, or to subvert an election through media manipulation, is not a war for freedom—it is an admission of guilt. We must demand accountability, not just for the missiles launched abroad, but for the democracy being dismantled here at home.

​📢 Call to Action: Be Heard Today

​Don't just be angry—take this fight to the halls of power. Our representatives need to know that we see through the smoke.

​National Contact

​U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

Call this number to be connected directly to any Senate or House office by name.

​Your New Mexico Delegation

​U.S. SENATE

​ Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM): (202) 224-5521

​Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM): (202) 224-6621

​U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

​ Rep. Melanie Stansbury (District 1): (202) 225-6316

​ Rep. Gabe Vasquez (District 2): (202) 225-2365

​Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (District 3): (202) 225-6190

​The Script

​"Hello, my name is [Your Name] and I am a constituent from [Your City/Zip Code]. I am calling to urge the [Senator/Representative] to demand an immediate halt to the military escalation in Iran and to oppose any effort to delay the 2026 midterm elections.

​I am specifically calling for:

​Full Transparency: The immediate, unredacted release of the Epstein FBI files. We deserve to know the truth behind the millions of redactions. ​Media Oversight: An investigation into recent media buyouts that are silencing dissent and sanitizing war coverage. ​Electoral Integrity: A public commitment that the 2026 midterms will proceed without interference, regardless of any 'national emergency.'

​Will the [Senator/Representative] stand up for the soul of our democracy, or will they allow our troops to be used as a political shield? I expect a written response on your position. Thank you."