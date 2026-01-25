January 22, 2026

After Trump’s demented and grievance drenched speech and Lutnick’s outrageous dinner remarks, many observers argue that the European Union is now positioned to remind the United States of a truth we seem determined to ignore: our allies help keep our financial system afloat. They hold a meaningful share of U.S. Treasuries, and their trust is part of what keeps the dollar stable. Yet we behave as if we can demean them without consequence. If that trust were ever withdrawn, the economic fallout would be devastating. The U.S. cannot keep mistreating the very partners who help prevent our economy from unraveling.

Foreign countries do hold a very large amount of U.S. debt.

As of mid‑2025, foreign governments and investors hold approximately $9.13 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities, which is roughly 25% of all U.S. federal debt.

These holders include:

- Japan, with $1.18 Trillion

- China, with $759 Billion

- The United Kingdom, with $723 Billion

- Various European Union countries, with $1.5 Trillion

- Caribbean banking centers, with $400 Billion

- Private foreign investors

- Sovereign wealth funds

That is a massive number, and it means the U.S. is financially intertwined with its allies. Pro‑Trump acolytes need to understand that what happened at Davos was a demonstration of financial and diplomatic recklessness. People who care about their investments should recognize that the U.S. market and economy are not invulnerable and depend on foreign confidence.

Historical Parallels: When Great Powers Forgot Their Dependencies

1. Britain After World War II — A Superpower That Misread Its Leverage

In the late 1940s, Britain still imagined itself a global hegemon. But its economy was exhausted, its currency fragile, and its financial stability depended heavily on American loans and international confidence. When British leaders acted as though they could dictate terms to allies, the consequences were swift: the pound collapsed, austerity deepened, and Britain was forced into humiliating retreats, including the Suez Crisis a decade later.

The lesson: even powerful nations can misjudge their dependence on others — and markets punish arrogance.

2. The Suez Crisis (1956) — When the U.S. Used Financial Pressure to Discipline an Ally

When Britain, France, and Israel invaded Egypt, the U.S. opposed the action. President Eisenhower used America’s leverage over the British pound and international lending to force a withdrawal. Britain discovered, painfully, that financial interdependence gives allies real power.

Today, the U.S. is the one behaving as though allies have no leverage. History suggests otherwise.

3. The 1971 Nixon Shock — When Allies Lost Trust and the Dollar Paid the Price

When the U.S. unilaterally ended the dollar’s convertibility to gold, allies were blindsided. Confidence in U.S. leadership plummeted. The dollar fell sharply, inflation surged, and global markets reeled. The episode is a reminder that when trust in U.S. governance erodes, the consequences are immediate and global.

4. The Asian Financial Crisis (1997) — How Quickly Confidence Can Evaporate

The crisis began when investors lost confidence in a handful of Asian economies. Within weeks, currencies collapsed, markets crashed, and governments fell. The U.S. is far larger and more resilient, but the principle remains: confidence is the most valuable currency in global finance — and the easiest to lose.

5. The Great Depression — When Global Retaliation Deepened Collapse

The U.S. passed the Smoot‑Hawley Tariff in 1930, believing it could act unilaterally without consequence. Allies retaliated. Trade collapsed. The Depression worsened. Economists still cite it as a case study in how antagonizing partners during fragile times accelerates national decline.

6. The 2008 Financial Crisis — A Reminder That U.S. Instability Shakes the World

When American institutions faltered, global markets convulsed. The crisis demonstrated that the U.S. is not insulated from the consequences of its own governance failures — and that allies bear the shockwaves.

---

Why These Parallels Matter Now

Each of these moments shares a common thread:

A powerful nation misread its own vulnerabilities, dismissed the importance of allies, or destabilized the system that sustained it — and paid a steep price.

The United States today is repeating patterns that history has already warned us about:

- treating allies as expendable

- assuming financial dominance is permanent

- ignoring the role of trust in sustaining the dollar

- behaving unpredictably on the world stage

- undermining the institutions that anchor global markets

The danger is not theoretical. It is structural.

Foreign confidence is not guaranteed. It is earned — and it can be lost.

When leaders behave recklessly, the consequences do not fall on them alone. They fall on:

- retirees whose savings depend on stable markets

- workers whose jobs depend on investment

- families whose mortgages depend on interest rates

- businesses whose survival depends on predictable policy

The actions of this administration are not merely undiplomatic.

They are economically destructive, historically shortsighted, and strategically dangerous.

The United States has been warned before — by history, by markets, and by its own past crises.

We ignore those warnings at our peril.

---

Author’s Note:

I write this as someone who has lived through enough cycles of American politics to recognize when we are drifting into dangerous territory. The framers understood that our strength would come not from bluster, but from credibility — from honoring commitments, respecting allies, and grounding power in restraint. Watching the events at Davos, I felt the weight of history pressing forward: moments when great nations forgot their dependencies and paid dearly for it. This essay is my effort to place those warnings back into public view, before the consequences become irreversible.

If you find this information valuable, please share this piece within your networks. It is vital that we plant seeds of collaboration and resilience before the next crisis arrives.

—

Sources:

