By Margarita C. Mercure

When Alisa Valdez‑Rodriguez began reporting on Gary King’s proximity to the Epstein scandal, she didn’t yet know he had been serving on the Rio Grande Valley CASA Board. It wasn’t in the public record. It wasn’t in the political chatter. It wasn’t in the story she was trying to tell.

But I knew.

And the truth of it lodged under my ribs.

My conscience had to be clean of this important detail.

I didn’t reach out to her to be quoted. In fact, I didn’t even know I had been referenced until a friend called to tell me — a friend who has been worried for my safety ever since. I wasn’t looking to become part of the narrative. I sent an email because accuracy matters — because when the subject is a man with political reach and a history that raises questions, the integrity of child advocacy can not be treated as a footnote.

The investigative nature of Alisa’s work was too important to leave this detail astray. As a woman who cares deeply about this story, I wanted her reporting to be as accurate as possible, so it couldn’t be easily dismissed by those who would prefer it disappear. Many people knew pieces of this history, yet few were volunteering the information. To be clear, Alisa and I have never met in person, nor have we spoken by phone, but I do wish for her safety and protection.

The fact of the matter is that CASA exists to protect children.

His presence on that board was a contradiction no one wanted to name.

So I named it.

Not to perform outrage.

Not to score points.

But because the omission felt like a distortion — a silence that protected the wrong thing. I had to put the truth in writing, and the moment I did, something inside me settled.

Writing it down wasn’t a struggle of conscience — it was the natural next step for someone who refuses to ignore what matters.

Of course, speaking up came with a cost. New Mexico’s political circles are tight, territorial, and allergic to discomfort. The backlash arrived in familiar forms: the quiet punishments, the sideways glances, the whispered warnings that I had made myself “unpopular.”

But unpopularity is not a moral injury.

Silence is.

When Alisa Valdez-Rodriguez announced that he no longer sits on the CASA Board, I didn’t feel triumphant. I felt relieved. Relieved that the mission of child protection was no longer compromised by political convenience. Relieved that the truth — once spoken — had done what truth reliably does: clears the air, even when it stirs the dust.

I didn’t set out to be part of the story.

But sometimes the story isn’t complete until someone refuses to leave out the part that matters.

And sometimes courage is nothing more than refusing to swallow the detail that won’t let you go.

All we ever have, in the end,

is the truth we choose to stand beside.

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Call to Courage and Conscience

Even if it's hard…Tell the truth when it costs you something.

Tell the truth when it disrupts the room.

Tell thectruth when silence would be easier.

Because institutions don’t protect children — people do.

And conscience is only worth anything when it’s exercised.

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Author’s Note

I shared this detail because it mattered, and because the truth has a way of asking for its place in the light. I didn’t anticipate being drawn into the story, but I can live with the path that opened once I spoke. My hope, always, is to use my voice with intention — to name what needs naming, to protect what deserves protection, and to honor the work of those who investigate with care.

If I could tell this story aloud, I would say that some truths sit with you until you give them breath. They follow you through your days, tugging gently but persistently, asking to be acknowledged. This was one of those truths. Speaking it wasn’t an act of defiance; it was an act of respect — for the children CASA serves, for the integrity of the work, and for the quiet demands of conscience.

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