Margarita Mercure

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Bonnie Godinez's avatar
Bonnie Godinez
3d

When we become afraid to speak up , afraid to tell the truth , afraid to search for facts , afraid to voice our concerns - then we have already lost our freedom.

Freedom means we can speak up without fear of being ostracized or threatened, freedom means that we hold these truths and guard against propaganda and misleading statements. Freedom isn’t free … you have to be willing to speak your truth and respect others to speak their truth.

Margarita - I’m glad you have a voice and are brave enough to share your truth.

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see.it.coming's avatar
see.it.coming
3d

Thanks for your bravery. If we as conscious women can't help protect our country's most vulnerable, our children - who will? Not government that's for dammed sure.

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