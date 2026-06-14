By Margarita C. Mercure

​There are moments when the truth of a divide doesn’t show up in data, policy, or political maps. It shows up in a sentence. In the absence of representation. In co‑option. In a tone. In a private message too shameful to share publicly. In a memory that rises uninvited because the body recognizes a pattern long before the mind names it.

​After I published a piece on the urban–rural divide, a man with a sizable platform sent me, a rural, progressive advocate with decades of lived experience — that I “missed the point. Rural people are largely ignorant, illiterate, racist, and stupid.”

It was cowardly, arrogant, and hidden. And in that message, he proved my larger point about rural expression, and bullies. Obviously, something triggered him to be ugly and hateful.

​And it brought me right back to another moment in my life. Years ago, an Episcopalian priest looked me in the eye and said,

​“The problem with women like you, Margarita, is you’re not grateful for the freedoms we’ve allowed you to have.”

​The same architecture.

​Different man, different setting, same message:

​Your voice is inconvenient. Your expertise is secondary. Your existence is conditional. Your value is negotiable.

​And it isn’t only men.

​I once sat at a progressive table where an Anglo woman in leadership said,

​“Yeah, yeah, that’s great, Margarita, but they don’t vote the way we want, so we’re not going to waste energy or resources on those people.”

​Those people.

​As if entire communities can be written off because they don’t serve someone’s political strategy.

​As if democracy is a transaction and not a shared inheritance.

​I remember responding,

​“Can we just change the languaging and refrain from monolithic stereotyping?”

​But the contempt was already in the room.

​And that’s when the truth crystallized: The urban–rural divide is not just about geography. It is about human value and respect.

​Who counts?

Who matters?

Who is worth the investment?

Who is worth being heard?

Who is allowed complexity and nuance?

Who is reduced to a caricature?

​This hierarchy of human value — this belief that rural people, and especially rural women, are somehow less informed, less sophisticated, less worthy of attention — has had devastating consequences.

​It is the same mindset that allowed the horrors at the Zorro Ranch to operate for nearly three decades. Rural communities raised concerns. People noticed things that didn’t add up. But their voices were dismissed, minimized, or ignored because they came from “out there,” from communities powerful people routinely treat as unsophisticated or irrelevant.

​The private DM I received from a popular progressive commentator — calling rural people “ignorant, illiterate, racist, and stupid” — is not an isolated insult. It is the distilled version of a worldview used to justify ignoring rural warnings, rural suffering, and rural truth‑telling.

​There is an explicit parallel between a secluded compound down a dirt road and a private, disappearing direct message. Both are chosen because the perpetrator believes there are no witnesses. Sending a vicious message in private while maintaining a pristine, public progressive persona is a classic calculation of impunity. It assumes the recipient is too isolated, too marginalized, or too powerless to drag that behavior into the light.

​I have seen this same contempt inside progressive spaces as well. Voices like mine — rural, Latina, progressive, grounded in lived experience — were often shut down or gatekept from speaking or presenting. Not because the analysis was wrong, but because it came from someone they didn’t expect to have expertise. The worst part was watching female leaders hinder, silence, and then use our words and observations as their own. Someone they didn’t believe deserved to be heard.

​This is the architecture of the divide:

​When human value becomes conditional, harm becomes possible.

​When certain communities are treated as disposable, abuses flourish in the shadows.

​When rural voices are dismissed, rural suffering is ignored.

​The divide is not just about geography.

​It is about who is believed.

Who is respected.

Who is allowed to speak.

Who is treated as fully human.

​The DM I received wasn’t an outlier. It was a symptom.

​The priest’s comment wasn’t an anomaly. It was a blueprint.

​The progressive leader's dismissal wasn’t strategy. It was hierarchy of privilege and power over me.

​All of them — from different corners of my life — revealed the same root: Division begins where human value gets swept away without a thought.

​When rural people are treated as disposable.

​When small children and women can be trafficked, abused, traumatized, killed, and disappeared — and forgotten.

​When women with expertise are treated as inconvenient.

​When communities are written off because they don’t vote “the right way.”

​When contempt becomes the default language of power.

​This is the rupture I keep naming. This is the wound we keep avoiding. This is the truth we must confront if we want anything resembling unity, healing, or repair. This is a vital contribution to the broader conversation on constitutional renovation and public integrity, because it proves that true reform isn't just about changing laws on paper; it is about completely dismantling the arrogant cultural hierarchies that decide who is allowed to speak and who is forced to stay silent.

​Because until we address the deeper question — Who do we believe is worthy of dignity? — the divide will keep widening, no matter how many elections, policies, or think‑tank papers try to bridge it.

​The work ahead is not just political. It is moral. It is cultural. It is human.

​And it begins with refusing to accept the lie that any community — rural, urban, or otherwise — any child or woman, from any place — is less deserving of care, respect, investment, investigation, effort, resources, or voice.

​By naming this now, we break the walls of that intended isolation. We show that the contempt analyzed theoretically in historical frameworks is actively knocking on our doors—and we refuse to let it remain hidden.

​The divide is real.

​But so is our capacity to name it, confront it, and repair it — starting with the truth that every human being has value that cannot be swept away.

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Author’s Note

​Thank you for reading and for walking with me through the layers of this truth. My work has always been rooted in lived experience — in the land that raised me, the communities that shaped me, and the stories that refuse to stay silent.

​If this piece resonated with you, or if it stirred something you’ve witnessed in your own community, I hope you’ll share it. Rural voices deserve to be heard, believed, and valued — not only when it is convenient, but always.

​Your presence here matters.

Your voice matters.

​Together, we can refuse the lie that any human being is worthy of being dismissed or treated as disposable.

​— Margarita

​

To read the article that prompted a notable commentator — someone whose work I once admired — to send a private message filled with contempt, you can find it here:

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The Powell Memorandum Circa 2026

The bullies can't stop us unless we allow them. Let's not let them win!