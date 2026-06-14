Margarita Mercure

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KPez's avatar
KPez
3d

The truth you write about and your experience with that truth resonates with me more than you could possibly know. Your reality and experience is shared by many. Thank you to naming it and for your contribution to those that are not readily heard.

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3 replies by Margarita Mercure and others
Sophie Mercure's avatar
Sophie Mercure
3d

Couldn’t agree more! Thank you for writing such honest words! You are such an eloquent writer!

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1 reply by Margarita Mercure
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