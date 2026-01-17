By Margarita C Mercure

From the quiet labor of community service to the national reckoning ahead — this is how we rise.

The doorway opened. The work began. Now we step into the longest chapter of all — the chapter that cannot be rushed, dramatized, or reduced to a single moment. If Part 1 explained the tool, and Part 2 prepared us for the climb, Part 3 turns to the generational labor of repair and restoration. This is the work that determines whether a nation learns from its wounds or repeats them.

The graphic that I created for this chapter — silhouettes rising together beneath a radiant sky — captures the truth at the heart of this moment: power built on cruelty cannot stand, and the only way forward is together, with dignity, compassion, and truth.

It is also important to recognize;

Repair is not a return to what was. Restoration is not nostalgia. After all the harm that's been committed, this moment in our nation's history demands that we build something sturdier, more honest, and more humane than what existed before.

---

1. Repair begins with truth — not comfort built on ridiculous notions of “alternative facts.”

Every era of national rupture has required a reckoning with truth. Reconstruction demanded it. The post‑Watergate reforms demanded it. Every moment of institutional failure has forced the country to confront what it allowed, ignored, or normalized. Lies are lies, and they will no longer be allowed to stand.

Repair begins when we stop pretending that harm was accidental or isolated. It requires a media landscape willing to meet leaders — in government, business, and public life — with truth, verification, and accountability. Distortion and lies, whether spread by news outlets or individuals, must be brought into the light and reported honestly, free from government interference or special‑interest influence. Only then can the public trust be rebuilt.

Repair begins when we acknowledge:

- the systems that failed

- the people who were harmed

- the institutions that were compromised

- the norms that were eroded

- the lies that were allowed to sit as facts

- the habits we must never return to

Truth‑telling is not punitive. It is foundational. Without it, nothing built on top will hold.

---

2. Restoration requires rebuilding the institutions that were weakened.

Institutions do not restore themselves. They must be rebuilt with intention, transparency, and public trust.

This includes:

- strengthening ethics and oversight

- depoliticizing accountability mechanisms

- reforming judicial ethics and lifetime appointments

- modernizing outdated processes

- ensuring that no branch of government can be captured by wealth, influence, or intimidation

Restoration is not glamorous. It is procedural, steady, and often invisible. But it is the scaffolding that keeps a democracy upright.

---

3. Renewal depends on the habits we teach and model.

A nation is not restored by laws alone. It is restored by the habits of its people — the daily, unglamorous choices that shape civic culture.

Renewal requires:

- teaching democratic habits to the next generation

- modeling accountability in public and private life

- rebuilding trust through consistency, not spectacle

- cultivating a culture where service is stewardship, not self‑promotion

- refusing to normalize cruelty, corruption, or contempt

In rural communities, these habits are not theoretical. They are lived. Whether serving on a soil and water conservation board, volunteering with a fire department, or keeping a small town functioning, people step up because they know their communities would be lost without them. Rural public service is often stacked on top of full‑time jobs, ranch work, childcare, and caregiving. It is rarely compensated, rarely acknowledged, and yet foundational to the health of a town.

And people everywhere — rural and urban — are fed up with the greed, corruption, and contempt for the public demonstrated by Trump and those who enabled him. The violations of the Emoluments Clause, the normalization of bribery through “contributions” and gifts, and the absence of consequences have exposed a painful truth: The Constitution’s writers anticipated ethical leaders, but it did not anticipate leaders who would openly reject ethics altogether.

The founding generation assumed future leaders would possess moral decency and respect for institutional norms. Trump has shown us what happens when a leader is constrained only by his own impulses. His threats to suspend elections, impose martial law, or use the military against civilians reveal the danger of a presidency unmoored from ethics or accountability. His rhetoric about war, invasion, and domination — paired with his history of draft avoidance — exposes the hollowness of his claims to strength.

We are living through a moment when cruelty is policy, truth is treated as optional, and the machinery of government is bent toward personal gain. Renewal requires confronting this reality without flinching.

Renewal is slow. It is cross‑generational. It is the work of families, schools, communities, and institutions. It is the work of memory — and accountability — with tangible consequences.

---

4. Repair and restoration demand emotional courage.

Political repair is one thing. Emotional repair is another.

A nation cannot heal without:

- acknowledging collective trauma

- making space for grief

- allowing anger to be transformed into purpose

- refusing to let cynicism become the default

- finally righting the wrongs and acknowledging the genocide committed to our native indigenous communities

- choosing courage over comforting lies

Emotional courage is the quiet backbone of restoration. It is what allows people to stay engaged long after the headlines fade.

---

5. The long arc of trust and moral clarity is built by communities that refuse to give up on one another.

The work ahead is not the work of a single party, region, or generation. It is the work of cross‑generational, cross‑cultural, cross‑community coalitions — the kind of coalitions we spent decades building in rural New Mexico, where trust was earned one conversation at a time, one commitment at a time, one promise kept after another.

This is not easy work in a rural community. Before we became involved, the county was trending more conservative, with no counter‑narrative to challenge the imbalance. Resources flowed to the wealthy and connected, while those who needed help most were an afterthought.

During the years my husband served as mayor of Estancia — 11.5 years — I learned firsthand what civic renewal looks like in practice. His full‑time work as a commercial construction project manager already consumed 50 to 60 hours a week. His mayoral responsibilities added another 40 to 50 hours. It was a grueling time for our family.

In a small rural town, the First Lady is not ceremonial. I was his personal event coordinator, outreach communicator, fundraiser, promoter, and editor — all unpaid, all essential. I ran a fine arts and gifts gallery with a fresh‑flower business while raising children and sleeping four or five hours a night.

It was intense, unglamorous, and profoundly instructive. That is where I learned that democratic habits are not taught in theory; they are modeled in the daily labor of showing up for a community you love — and, in my case, for a husband whose vision for a better town I believed in with my whole heart.

During those years, relationship‑building was the heart of our community organizing. We invested years of work before any election cycle, persistently inviting our land‑grant and mountain communities to participate and take ownership of their civic rights. Meanwhile, state party leadership parachuted candidates into rural communities two months before Election Day expecting miracles. Some campaigns didn’t show up at all. Many elected officials stopped coming once they won.

I remember having to pressure Senator Bingaman’s staff to visit Torrance County after more than a decade of absence. Their initial response was dismissive — but we persisted, and he came. Every community leader in the county gathered in our newly built library to speak with him. It showed people they were seen, and that we were willing to share access and resources. Those moments mattered. Those moments built trust.

Since the Reagan years, the GOP has invested heavily in rural outreach, attending every parade, every fair, every community event. They spent money locally. They showed up. Democrats, by contrast, often dismissed rural counties as “not worth the time.” I heard this repeatedly — sometimes in language that was openly misogynistic, classist, or generally hostile to rural communities and women in leadership.

Much to our surprise, some candidates from the left side of politics refused to visit unless we could guarantee thousands of dollars in contributions. Those candidates lost and deserved to lose. Showing up is half the battle.

To be fair, a handful of elected officials were and are excellent at constituent engagement. We need more of them — and we must vote out the rest. They work for us, not the other way around.

The long arc is built by:

- people who show up even when they are tired

- communities that choose truth over convenience

- leaders who understand that power is responsibility

- neighbors who refuse to abandon one another

- citizens who understand that democracy must be lived, not assumed.

Robber barons may presume that everything belongs to them, but we must never forget:

This is our country and our Constitution to perfect over time.

Repair is not a sprint. Restoration is not a headline.

The long arc doesn’t bend on its own. It bends because we rise, together, with a unified commitment, refusing to let the light go out.

---

Author’s Note:

This chapter draws from the deepest well I have: the decades my husband and I spent serving our rural community, often on little sleep and with no promise of recognition, guided only by the belief that democracy is lived, not assumed. Part 1 was my attempt to explain the mechanism and purpose of Amendment 25 in clear, simple terms. Part 2 prepared us for the work that must follow its use. Part 3 turns to the long arc — the repair, restoration, and renewal that only people, working together, can carry forward. This trilogy is part of a larger archive I am building, one that preserves truth, honors service, and insists that we can build something better than what we inherited.

My next piece will be about how Article II, Section 4. I believe that Article II, Section 4 is the route we will need to use in order to protect our democracy. Stay safe, healthy and let's take care of each other.

---

