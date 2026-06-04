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BF's avatar
BF
1d

I’ve spent a few moments this afternoon deleting a bunch of folk I followed and, in some instances, subscribed to on Substack.

I just subscribed to you.

If you read the attached post, it’ll be obvious why.

Thank you for having the courage to do what many others like @Rep. Melanie Stansbury & @Raúl Torrez have totally FAILED to do.

As you know, Ms @Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez’s investigative research and communications skills have, for the past several months and a great cost to her and her family, opened a view on #ZorroRanch & the (as she calls it) MaxwellStein New Mexico operation that will likely have far broader consequences than the “Pentagon Papers.”

It’s for each of us to be sure those “consequences” include an Era of Accountability in America that will far surpass the outcome of the Nuremberg Trials.

https://substack.com/@bfjr7/note/c-268578860?r=1j82d8&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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Gipsyspirit's avatar
Gipsyspirit
1d

“And he believed that integrity was not optional — it was the job.”

I believe that our country has lost this essential standard. Yes, there are still some of us who believe whole heartedly in this. We need to gather together, support each other. “Get in https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/from-rep-john-lewis-quotes-in-a-long-life-of-activism/2020/07/18/7ee684d8-c8b0-11ea-a825-8722004e4150_story.html, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America.” John Lewis

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