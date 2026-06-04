By Margarita C Mercure

There are moments in public life when the mask slips — when the choreography of institutional performance becomes so clumsy, so desperate, that the public can finally see the machinery behind it. Representative Andrea Romero’s backchannel letter to individual readers is one of those moments. It is not the act of a confident official. It is the reflex of a political class scrambling to contain a truth they cannot afford to confront.

Her private outreach is not merely inappropriate; it is revealing. It exposes the hollowness of the so‑called “official inquiry” into Zorro Ranch. It confirms what many of us have long understood: these investigations are not designed to uncover the truth. They are designed to manage it. They are structured to simulate accountability while protecting the very architecture that allowed Jeffrey Epstein’s operation to flourish in the first place.

I do not speak as a casual observer. I speak as someone who spent thirty‑two years as a rural party chair and official, someone who has lived inside the political machinery of this state long enough to recognize its patterns of silence, gatekeeping, and retaliation. And I speak as the daughter of Alex P. Mercure, a proud son of Rio Arriba County who rose to serve as Assistant Secretary of the USDA under President Jimmy Carter and became the nation’s first Under‑Secretary for Rural Development in 1979.

My father built his career on a simple, uncompromising principle: public institutions must serve the people, not themselves. He believed rural communities deserved dignity, investment, and transparency. He believed in the hard, unglamorous work of building opportunity from the ground up. And he believed that integrity was not optional — it was the job.

That is the Mercure Standard. And it stands in absolute contrast to the institutional betrayal we are witnessing today.

Because let us be clear: the isolation of Zorro Ranch was not a coincidence. It was a strategy. Epstein’s operation was deliberately placed in the vast rural expanse of central New Mexico for one reason — to exploit the very conditions rural communities know too well: distance, silence, and political neglect. Rural geography became a shield. Rural invisibility became a weapon. And the state’s political class, whether through complicity or cowardice, allowed it.



The horrific truth is this: for too many in power, the suffering of rural families — including the disappearance and exploitation of children — has become an acceptable cost of doing business. The exposure of Zorro Ranch is not treated as a mandate for radical transparency. It is treated as a public relations crisis to be sanitized, a fundraising opportunity to be leveraged, and a threat to be neutralized.

And when independent voices dare to ask the questions the commission is paid to ignore — questions about proximity to national laboratories, intelligence infrastructure, and federal oversight — the state apparatus reacts with predictable hostility. They do not fear the questions because they are baseless. They fear them because they are dangerous, especially when they come from such an accomplished journalist such as Alisa Valdez-Rodriguez, who needs no help from anyone when it comes to having her writing receipts.

They fear what the public will do when they realize the truth:

The state did not merely fail to stop Epstein’s operation — the political architecture of silence protected it.

This is why they target the messenger. This is why they attempt to discredit solid journalism. This is why they resort to private letters and whispered pressure campaigns. They are terrified of the reckoning that comes when rural communities refuse to be quiet, refuse to be erased, and refuse to accept institutional betrayal as the price of living far from the centers of power.

I will not be silenced.

I will not allow my community to be silenced.

And I will not allow the truth about Zorro Ranch to be buried — not by political operatives, not by sanitized commissions, and not by those who believe rural New Mexico is too small, too poor, or too isolated to matter.



We matter.

We always have.

And we are done being quiet.