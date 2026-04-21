Margarita Mercure

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Richard Class's avatar
Richard Class
7d

This is a clearly written explanation of the historical influences of the past 50 to 60 years that have painted this country into the unpleasant corner it finds itself in. I was unaware of the Powell Memorandum, and this piece lays out concisely the influcence it had and how Demmocrats allowed it to succeed by being absent.

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Tara Aders's avatar
Tara Aders
1d

Margarita, this piece is priceless. Thank you for helping us wake up.

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