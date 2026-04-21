By Margarita C Mercure

Rural America has been sounding the alarm for decades, but too many in positions of power treated those alarms as background noise — something to be tolerated, not understood. The result is a political landscape where the very communities that feed, power, and stabilize this country have been left to carry the consequences of decisions made far from their fields, their towns, and their lived realities.

A party in denial of certain realities must wake up. It must return to an understanding that everything is connected — the working man, the small business owner, the rancher, the teacher, the union member, the tribal community, the energy worker, the caregiver. Urban and rural destinies are not separate stories; they are one braided rope. When one strand is weakened, the entire rope frays.

For too long, the Democratic Party and major labor unions have treated rural America as an afterthought — a place to visit during election cycles, not a partner in long‑term strategy. Yet it is rural America that holds the strength of our nation’s food production, water security, land stewardship, and emerging green‑technology potential. Without a secure breadbasket — one where all people are valued, protected, and economically supported — what strength does America truly hold?

The truth is simple:

If the DNC family committed to five focused tenets of collaboration with rural communities, rural America would not merely survive — it would thrive. And when rural America thrives, election outcomes shift, trust is rebuilt, and the nation stabilizes.

This article is a reconstruction and an evolution — a return to the lessons I first articulated more than a decade ago, sharpened by hindsight and the undeniable evidence of what happens when a nation abandons its rural backbone. It is also a call to recognize the forces that have hollowed out rural regions — not only political neglect, but the extractive industries that have taken from rural land and labor while giving little back.

This is the wake‑up call.

Not a whisper.

A bell.

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SECTION TWO — The Powell Memorandum: The Script That Rewrote America

In 1971, a quiet but seismic document was delivered to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce by Lewis F. Powell Jr. — a corporate attorney who would later become a Supreme Court Justice. It was not a legal brief or a philosophical essay. It was a blueprint. A strategy document. A call to arms for corporate America to reclaim cultural, political, and economic dominance.

Powell argued that corporations were under attack — not by armies, but by ideas. By workers demanding fair wages. By students questioning the Vietnam War. (Much like the wars and genocide our nation continues to support, against the will of the people.) By civil rights leaders insisting on equality. By environmentalists warning of irreversible harm. By labor unions defending the dignity of work. He framed these democratic pressures as existential threats to the free‑market system.

His solution was sweeping:

- Control the narrative through media ownership and messaging.

- Influence education by shaping what students learn about economics, labor, and democracy.

- Invest in think tanks to produce “intellectual ammunition.”

- Mobilize corporate leaders to act collectively.

- Shape legislation through lobbying and political pressure.

- Build a disciplined, long‑term movement that would outlast any election cycle.

It was, in effect, the first modern political “Horizon Vision Plan.”

And unlike the Democratic Party, the corporate‑aligned right executed it with unwavering discipline for more than fifty years.

The consequences have been profound:

- Corporations have grown larger than many nations.

- Media consolidation has narrowed the range of voices shaping public understanding.

- Labor unions have been recast as enemies of prosperity.

- Rural workers have been taught to distrust the very institutions that once protected them.

- Wealth has become synonymous with wisdom, and poverty with personal failure.

- The working class — rural and urban — has been divided against itself.

Powell’s memo did not create corporatism, but it gave corporatism a strategy, a vocabulary, and a mission. It provided the ideological scaffolding for a political movement that elevated corporate interests above human interests and normalized the belief that regulation, worker protections, and collective bargaining were obstacles to “freedom.”

This memo became the script — the quiet, consistent script — that rewrote American political identity, especially in rural regions. It shaped the narratives that rural people still repeat today, often without knowing their origin. It also laid the groundwork for the extractive industries that would later hollow out rural communities while convincing those same communities that the harm was inevitable, or worse, deserved.

The Powell Memorandum was not just a document.

It was an inflection point.

And we are still living inside its architecture.

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SECTION THREE — How Corporatism Captured Rural America

By the time the Powell Memorandum had circulated for a decade, its influence was no longer confined to boardrooms or policy circles. It had entered the bloodstream of American culture. But this transformation required delivery systems — powerful, emotional, repetitive channels capable of reshaping how millions of people understood their own lives.

And rural America became the primary target.

The Messaging Machine: From Talk Radio to a Full Media Ecosystem

The first major breakthrough came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when deregulation opened the door for a new form of political communication: Hate Talk Radio. These programs were not neutral commentary; they were daily ideological conditioning. They offered simple villains, simple heroes, and simple explanations for complex economic and social problems.

Listeners heard, day after day:

- Government is the enemy

- Unions are corrupt

- Environmentalists want to destroy your livelihood

- The wealthy are the job creators

- Regulation is oppression

- Rural suffering is the fault of “liberals,” not corporations

This was the first mass‑scale implementation of Powell’s call for “constant, unrelenting messaging, soft brainwashing.” In small towns everywhere, when you walk into the local bank, or diner, you're likely to be subjected to a steady stream of FOX News.

Then came the next phase: FOX News, launched in 1996. It provided a 24‑hour pipeline of narratives aligned with the corporatist worldview Powell had outlined decades earlier. FOX did not simply report news; it framed reality. It created a sense of cultural siege — a belief that rural Americans were under attack by elites, activists, and institutions that supposedly disrespected their values.

This messaging was not isolated. It was coordinated.

The Alliance: Media, the NRA, and Evangelical Networks

Three major institutions amplified the corporatist narrative:

1. The NRA National Rifle Association

It evolved into a political messaging powerhouse, in collaboration with the GOP, providing:

- a constant sense of threat

- a narrative of personal vulnerability

- a belief that government was always one step away from tyranny

This fear‑based messaging aligned perfectly with the corporatist goal:

keep people focused on cultural anxieties, not economic exploitation.

2. Evangelical and Proselytizing Church Networks

Beginning in the 1980s, many evangelical churches became political organizing hubs. Their messaging emphasized:

- obedience

- hierarchy

- moral panic

- distrust of secular institutions

- a belief that suffering was a test, not a policy failure

This created a powerful emotional infrastructure that could be mobilized for political ends.

3. Conservative Media Ecosystem

By the early 2000s, rural America was surrounded by a full‑spectrum messaging environment:

- talk radio

- FOX News

- local AM stations

- nationally syndicated commentators as local paper ‘opinion’ pieces

- social media echo chambers

- NRA publications

- church bulletins and sermons

This ecosystem repeated the same themes, the same villains, the same fears — until they became the default worldview.

The Financial Investment Behind “Thin Relationships”

The Republican Party recognized something in the rural landscape. The Democratic Party refused to see that they abandoned

rural America, and that going after big political money was their new goal.

The RNC pounced on the opportunity to fill that void in attention.

They invested real money into building relationships that were often thin, symbolic, or purely transactional. But in politics, presence is power. Even a thin relationship feels like loyalty when the alternative is total neglect.

The RNC poured resources into:

- county fairs

- parade floats

- gun raffles

- church events

- local radio sponsorships

- school board races

- sheriff endorsements

These were not deep partnerships.

They were strategic footholds.

And because the DNC had withdrawn, these footholds felt like lifelines. The RNC amplified rural people’s sense of abandonment — deliberately, consistently, and with emotional precision. They told rural communities:

“You were forgotten. We see you. They don’t.”

They stoked the wound, then offered themselves as the salve. The end result was inevitable:

A community that feels unseen will cling to whoever shows up — even if the relationship is thin, even if the promises are false or hollow, even if the long‑term consequences are devastating. The opposition party, the DNC, often shrugged, and kept pursuing their money goal.

The Stage Is Set for Extraction

Once rural communities were convinced that:

- corporations were their allies

- regulation was their enemy

- government investment was “dependency”

- unions were corrupt

- environmental protections were threats

- and cultural issues mattered more than economic ones

…then the ground was perfectly prepared for the next phase:

The rise of extractive industries that would hollow out rural America while convincing rural people that the harm was natural in the scheme of life.

The Powell Memorandum built the ideology.

Conservative media delivered the message.

The RNC invested in the relationships.

And the extractive industries, the “job creators” walked through the door of rural neglect, and poverty with mostly low paying jobs, telling us to be grateful for whatever they were willing to bring to our rural communities.

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SECTION FOUR — The Extractive Industries: How Rural America Was Hollowed Out

Why Rural America Was So Vulnerable

The vulnerability was engineered. After decades of messaging from talk radio, FOX News, the NRA, and evangelical networks, rural communities had been conditioned to believe false narratives and fear urban people, life in the city and change itself.

This worldview created the perfect conditions for extraction. Corporations enter rural regions with minimal resistance, minimal regulation, and maximal profit.

The Cycle of Hollowing Out

Here is how the cycle works:

1. A corporation enters a rural region with promises of jobs and prosperity.

2. Local leaders, desperate for investment, welcome them with open arms.

3. Regulations are weakened or ignored to “attract business.”

4. Short-term jobs appear, often low-wage, high-risk, and temporary.

5. Long-term damage accumulates — environmental, economic, and social.

6. Profits leave the region, flowing upward to corporate headquarters and shareholders.

7. Communities are left with the costs — cleanup, health crises, unemployment, and declining tax bases.

8. Political resentment grows, making rural people even more vulnerable to the next wave of extraction.

This is not a failure of rural people.

It is the predictable outcome of a system designed to exploit them.

The Human Cost

Extraction is not just an economic issue.

It is a human one.

It shows up in:

- rising cancer rates

- contaminated wells

- abandoned main streets

- opioid addiction

- suicides

- domestic violence

- generational trauma

- the loss of young people who leave and never return

These are not abstract consequences.

They are the lived reality of rural America — a reality created by decades of policy decisions shaped by the Powell Memorandum’s worldview.

The Political Cost

Extractive industries do more than just hollow out land and labor. They hollow out innovation and democracy.

When a community’s economic survival depends on a single corporation:

- dissent becomes dangerous

- organizing becomes impossible

- political independence evaporates

- fear becomes a governing force

This is how corporatism maintains power:

by making people economically dependent on the very forces that are harming them. This is where small-town ‘Black balling’ serves as a silent enforcer for those who dare to question the 'job creators.’

The Moral Cost

The most tragic victory of extraction is the internalized belief that rural people deserve no better.

That their suffering is inevitable.

That their communities are disposable.

That their land is a commodity.

That their labor is cheap.

That their lives are collateral damage in someone else’s profit model.

This belief is the final victory of the Powell era. And dismantling it is the first step toward rural renewal.

The Anatomy of Extraction

Extractive industries come in many forms:

- oil and gas

- coal

- timber

- industrial agriculture

- mining

- crusher and gravel pits

- water rights exploitation

- land speculation

- renewable energy projects that exclude local ownership

- corporate consolidation of farms, ranches, and processing facilities

- private prisons, and now

- data AI centers

Each industry arrives with the same promise:

jobs, prosperity, and economic revival.

And most of these industries leave behind the same legacy:

- depleted land

- polluted water

- weakened local economies

- shuttered small businesses

- declining health outcomes

- fractured communities

- generational poverty

- political disempowerment

Representative Public Servants

When I talk about abandonment, I’m not just talking about corporations or extractive industries. I’m talking about representative public servants — the people who are supposed to listen, to ask, to understand, and to serve.

And the bottom line is this:

They don’t ask us what we want.

They don’t care what we think.

And then they tell us to be grateful for their lack of ingenuity and positive development.

For rural people, this isn’t an abstract frustration. It’s a lived pattern:

- decisions made without consultation

- policies imposed without understanding

- projects announced without local input

- promises made without follow‑through

- and a steady stream of condescension disguised as “leadership”

Rural communities are treated as though they should be thankful for whatever scraps of attention they receive — even when those scraps come with no vision, no creativity, and no respect for the people who actually live with the consequences.

And when rural people push back, ask questions, or offer solutions, they are often met with:

- defensiveness

- dismissal

- or the quiet, familiar message:

“You should be grateful we showed up at all.”

This is not representation.

It is extraction wearing a public‑service badge.

And the harm is not theoretical.

It lands in families — especially in the lives of sons, fathers, and brothers who are too often criminalized, marginalized, or pushed into systems that profit from their vulnerability.

Rural people are being used to fulfill someone else’s blueprint — not their own.

The Quiet Violence of Crusher and Gravel Pits

Among all the extractive industries that have carved into rural America, few are as deceptively destructive — or as poorly understood — as crusher and gravel pits. They rarely make national headlines. They are not framed as environmental crises. They are not treated as economic threats. Yet for the rural communities forced to live beside them, they represent one of the clearest examples of how extraction operates in plain sight while remaining invisible to the people who do not have to breathe the dust, hear the machinery, or watch the land disappear.

Crusher and gravel pits are often presented as “necessary infrastructure” or “temporary disturbances,” but the lived reality tells a different story. These operations tear open the land, pulverize the earth, and generate constant dust, noise, and vibration. They degrade air quality, strain aquifers, and destroy the peace and livability of rural neighborhoods. And because they are frequently owned by outside interests, the profits leave the region while the costs remain behind.

How They Operate

Crusher and gravel pits typically begin with a simple permit request — often framed as a small, low‑impact operation. But once approved, these sites can expand rapidly:

- increased truck traffic

- expanded blasting or crushing

- deeper excavation

- longer operating hours

- additional equipment and staging areas

What begins as a “small pit” can quickly become a sprawling industrial zone, with little oversight and even less accountability. Another way is, "fast-tracked" permits or "emergency" infrastructure designations are the modern tools used to bypass local rural voices.

Regulatory Evasion and Loopholes

These operations often exploit rural zoning laws that were never designed to handle industrial activity. Many rural counties lack the regulatory infrastructure to evaluate environmental impact, enforce dust mitigation, or monitor groundwater depletion. As a result:

- permits are granted with minimal review

- expansions occur without meaningful public input

- environmental monitoring is inconsistent or nonexistent

- violations are rarely enforced

This regulatory vacuum is not accidental. It is the predictable outcome of decades of messaging that framed regulation as the enemy and corporate activity as inherently beneficial. Administration by urgency and fast track projects become their modus operandi.

The Human and Environmental Toll

The impacts on rural residents are immediate and long‑term:

- Dust exposure that worsens asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions

- Noise pollution that disrupts sleep, livestock, and daily life

- Water depletion as pits draw from already strained aquifers

- Road degradation from heavy truck traffic

- Lowered property values that trap families in place

- Loss of landscape that erodes cultural and generational ties to the land

These harms accumulate quietly, often without the public visibility or political urgency that accompanies larger extractive projects like oil drilling or mining. But for the people who live beside them, the violence is constant.

Why Crusher and Gravel Pits Exemplify Rural Disposability

These operations reveal a deeper truth about how rural America is treated:

- The land is seen as expendable.

- The people are seen as expendable.

- The long‑term consequences are ignored.

- The profits are extracted and exported.

Crusher and gravel pits are not simply industrial sites.

They are symbols of a broader pattern — a pattern in which rural communities are expected to absorb the costs of economic activity while receiving none of the benefits.

They illustrate, with painful clarity, how the Powell‑era worldview has shaped policy, perception, and power:

corporate interests above human interests, every time.

The Logic of the Private Prison Industry

The private prison model is the ultimate expression of this neglect—an industry that views our neighbors as 'inventory' and our silence as 'consent.’ Our political system arrives with a pre‑written business blueprint — one that uses rural people as the raw material for its profit model.

Private prisons are marketed as “economic development,” but the lived reality is far more complex. Rural citizens often feel that they are being asked to shoulder the social and moral costs of an industry that profits from incarceration. And because these facilities are frequently placed in rural counties that have already been hollowed out by other extractive sectors, the impact is deeply personal.

Many rural families experience this as a form of dispossession:

- the criminalization of poverty

- the loss of young men to incarceration

- the destabilization of families

- the erosion of community trust

- the long‑term trauma that ripples through generations

For many rural people, it feels as though their sons, fathers, and brothers are being swept into a system that treats them as economic units rather than human beings. And the communities themselves — the towns, the schools, the families — are left to absorb the consequences.

This is why the private prison industry fits squarely within the extractive‑industry framework. It removes value from rural regions while leaving behind social, economic, and emotional costs that last for decades.

It is extraction — not of minerals or timber, but of human potential, family stability, and community strength.

SECTION FIVE — The Democratic Party’s Rural Blind Spot

While the corporatist right was building a disciplined, long‑term strategy to reshape rural identity, the Democratic Party was doing the opposite. It was drifting. Forgetting. Abandoning. And in that abandonment, it created the vacuum that corporatism filled with ease.

This is not a matter of ideology.

It is a matter of attention, investment, and memory.

The DNC’s Chronic Inconsistency

For decades, the Democratic Party treated rural America as a temporary project — something to be revisited every few election cycles, usually in moments of crisis. Rural initiatives were launched with enthusiasm, only to be abandoned when leadership changed or when the political winds shifted.

The most painful example came after the 2008 election. Grassroots organizers — the people who had actually done the work — were sidelined. Funding was redirected toward data aggregation and national‑level organizations that had little understanding of rural communities. The people who had built trust, knocked doors, and understood the cultural terrain were left without support.

The result was predictable:

- rural organizers burned out

- local infrastructure collapsed

- trusted messengers disappeared

- communities felt abandoned — again

And into that void stepped the RNC, with its thin but constant presence.

The Cost of Organizational Amnesia

As an opposition party to the RNC, one of the Democratic Party’s deepest weaknesses has been its inability to remember its own history — its victories, its failures, and the lessons embedded in both. This amnesia has consequences:

- failed strategies are repeated

- harmful leaders are recycled

- rural neglect becomes normalized

- internal corruption goes unchallenged

- the same mistakes reappear every decade

Meanwhile, the RNC has maintained a 50‑year “Horizon Vision Plan,” executing it with discipline even when individual leaders faltered in their own depths of deep corruption. The contrast is stark: one party forgets; the other remembers.

The Failure to Collaborate Across the Family

Within the Democratic coalition, every interest group can make a compelling case for its priorities. But too often, these groups operate in silos — competing for attention, funding, and influence rather than collaborating toward shared goals.

This lack of cooperation has been especially damaging for rural America. Labor unions, environmental groups, civil rights organizations, and rural advocates often fail to see their interconnected interests. Instead of building a unified strategy, they fracture into competing agendas.

The corporatist right exploited this fragmentation with precision. The Supreme Court provided the Citizen's United decision and the political infrastructure; the candidates, and the campaign consultancy class saw the financial potential. With that, even more corruption crept into the political infrastructure that exists today.

The Perception Problem — and Why It Matters

In rural communities, perception is reality. And the perception — sometimes justified — has been that the Democratic Party:

- shows up late

- leaves early

- listens poorly

- invests inconsistently

- rewards incompetence

- punishes truth‑telling

- and forgets rural people the moment the election ends

This perception has consequences.

It suppresses turnout.

It breeds cynicism.

It deepens resentment.

It makes rural voters vulnerable to the very narratives designed to divide them.

When rural people feel unseen, unheard, and unprotected, they do not simply disengage. They turn toward whoever shows up — even if that presence is thin, manipulative, or extractive.

The Political Vacuum That Corporatism Filled

Because the DNC failed to build durable rural infrastructure, corporatist forces were able to:

- define rural identity

- shape rural narratives

- control rural media

- influence rural churches

- dominate rural economics

- and ultimately, capture rural political power

This was not inevitable.

It was the result of choices — or the absence of choices — made over decades.

The Path Forward Requires Honesty

Before any renewal can occur, the Democratic Party must confront its own role in rural decline and its own regard as a true opposition party . Not with defensiveness. Not with excuses. But with clarity:

- Rural America was abandoned.

- Rural organizers were unsupported.

- Rural suffering was ignored.

- Rural extraction was tolerated.

- Rural narratives were uncontested.

This is the truth. Ultimately, Americans everywhere are fed up with shallow efforts, double speak and lack of accountability. They are also fed up with being lied to and manipulated. AI or digital algorithmic targeting (the modern "Talk Radio") has accelerated the Powell strategy.

Only by naming these realities, can the party begin to repair the harm of distrust and abandonment.

SECTION SIX — The Five Tenets: A Framework for Rural Renewal

If the Powell Memorandum offered a long‑term blueprint for corporatist power, then rural America deserves a blueprint of its own — one rooted not in extraction, fear, or division, but in dignity, collaboration, and shared prosperity. The Democratic Party, labor unions, and allied organizations cannot repair decades of harm with slogans or short‑term programs. What is required is a disciplined, sustained commitment to five core tenets — a framework that is simple enough to remember, strong enough to build upon, and flexible enough to adapt to the realities of rural life.

These tenets are not theoretical. They are grounded in lived experience, historical evidence, and the lessons of both failure and resilience.

Tenet One: Show Up — Consistently, Not Conditionally

Rural communities have long memories. They remember who came, who stayed, and who vanished the moment the election ended. The first tenet is simple, but it determines whether any of the others can succeed:

Presence must be consistent, not conditional.

Not conditional on election cycles.

Not conditional on polling data.

Not conditional on whether rural people are “worth the investment.”

Not conditional on whether a county can write a check.

I learned this lesson the hard way.

​As an experienced rural organizer and County Chair, I remember a female candidate for governor whose staff informed my husband that if we expected her to attend a Torrance County Democratic Party event, we had to guarantee her campaign a donation of at least $3,000. Rural counties like ours could barely keep the lights on, let alone meet a "pay-to-play" threshold for basic attention.

​This same candidate refused the assistance of myself and my boss, Barbara Leach—President of My Rural America—when we offered to help her build deeper, more authentic relationships in rural communities to boost her electoral numbers. Her response was dismissive and telling:

​“Thanks, but no thanks. I come from rural. I don’t need your help.”

​She subsequently lost her own hometown. She lost her own home county. And she lost them both to the Republican candidate. ​This is what happens when local knowledge is ignored. This is the cost of arrogance.

​What we offered her and her team was a strategy and a game plan that worked—turning Torrance County into a territory that delivered 50.16% of the overall vote for a Democratic Congressional candidate in 2016. This transformation began with Martin Heinrich in 2008 at 41%, by the end of 8 years, we delivered the contributing numbers to turn Congressional District 1 from Red to Blue after 32+ years.

​For more than three decades, Torrance County—though the smallest population in the district—was held to be the culprit for why District 1 remained in Republican control, previously contributing 65% to 72% of its vote to the GOP.

​What was accomplished during those years—ushering in figures like Martin Heinrich and Michelle Lujan Grisham, who now serve as Senator and Governor—proves the theory. This is the tangible power of consistent presence as opposed to conditional presence. It is how rural people learn, with absolute clarity, exactly how much they are valued.

​Consistent presence means:

​ Year‑round organizing

​ Local offices staffed by local people

​ Partnerships with rural schools, libraries, and civic groups

​ Participation in county fairs, parades, and community events

​ Listening sessions that are not performative

​Showing up even when the room is small, skeptical, or hurting

​Rural America has been conditioned to expect abandonment. Consistency is the antidote.

Showing up is not a tactic.

It is a commitment — and the foundation of every other tenet that follows.

Tenet Two: Invest in Local Leadership and Local Knowledge

Rural communities do not need to be “saved.” They need to be supported. The most effective messengers are the people who already live there — the organizers, teachers, ranchers, tribal leaders, small business owners, and union members who understand the cultural terrain.

This tenet requires:

- funding local organizers

- training rural leaders

- respecting rural expertise

- ending the practice of parachuting in outsiders who lack context

Local leadership is not optional.

It is the backbone of rural renewal.

Tenet Three: Build Economic Power That Stays Local

Rural America has been hollowed out by extractive industries that take wealth out of communities and leave devastation behind. The antidote is not charity. It is local economic sovereignty.

This means:

- supporting worker‑owned cooperatives

- investing in small farms and ranches

- expanding rural broadband

- promoting local manufacturing and value‑added agriculture

- ensuring renewable energy projects include local ownership

- protecting water rights and land stewardship

Economic power must remain where it is created — in the hands of rural people.

Tenet Four: Rebuild the Alliance Between Labor and Rural Workers

The corporatist narrative succeeded by dividing the working class against itself. The path forward requires repairing that fracture.

This tenet includes:

- educating rural communities about the history and value of labor unions

- addressing legitimate grievances about corruption or neglect

- building joint campaigns between labor and rural advocates

- ensuring that rural workers have access to union protections

- reframing labor not as an “urban” issue, but as a working‑class issue

When labor and rural workers stand together, corporatism loses its strongest weapon: division.

Tenet Five: Tell the Truth — About the Past, the Present, and the Future

Narratives shape reality. For decades, rural America has been fed stories that distort the truth about who is responsible for their suffering and who benefits from their pain. The final tenet is a commitment to truth‑telling — not as a tactic, but as a moral obligation.

This means:

- naming the harm caused by extraction

- acknowledging the DNC’s role in rural abandonment

- exposing the corporatist strategies that shaped rural identity

- celebrating rural resilience, ingenuity, and leadership

- offering a vision of the future that includes rural people as full partners

Truth is not a luxury.

It is the foundation of trust.

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CONCLUSION — Are You Awake Yet?

Rural America has been carrying the weight of national neglect for generations. It has endured extraction, abandonment, political manipulation, and cultural erasure. Yet it remains the backbone of the nation — feeding it, powering it, and grounding it in land, history, and community.

The question is not whether rural America is awake. It has been awake for a long time. The question is whether the institutions that claim to represent democracy, justice, and the working class are finally ready to wake up too, and work together?

The Powell Memorandum offered a blueprint for corporatist dominance.

This article offers a blueprint for rural renewal.

The path forward is clear:

- show up

- invest locally

- build economic power

- rebuild solidarity

- tell the truth

Rural America does not need pity.

It needs partnership.

It needs respect.

Rural America needs a long‑term commitment equal to the one that corporatism made half a century ago, with help from the GOP and sadly, too many Democratic party politicians. This commitment requires a total rejection of the 'pay-to-play' culture where far too many elected officials engage. It's a shameful action within public service that must be eliminated. Far too many of our elected officials are in love with money and the opportunities to grift and take money from interest groups like AIPAC, the gas and oil industry, and any myriad of special interest political action committees, everywhere. These actions are wholly unacceptable.

The question remains:

Are you awake yet?

Author's Note:

​This piece is both a return and a reckoning.

More than a decade ago, I began documenting the systemic neglect of rural America—a neglect I have witnessed firsthand as a resident of New Mexico, a former First Lady of Estancia, and a lifelong advocate for rural and agricultural policy. This updated 2026 edition of Lessons from the Powell Manifesto is more than just a political critique; it is an evolution of thought sharpened by years of lived experience, multimedia storytelling, and the undeniable evidence of a nation hollowing out its own backbone.

My father, Alex P. Mercure, taught me that public service is a sacred trust—a "standard" of accountability that must be upheld regardless of the political weather. In these pages, I attempt to apply that standard to the institutions that have failed our rural communities, while offering a blueprint for a renewal rooted in dignity rather than extraction. This same standard can be applied throughout all of our communities, rural and urban — locally, nationally and internationally

Whether we are discussing the dust of a gravel pit, the walls of a private prison, or the data centers of the AI age, the question remains the same: Are we awake yet?

​This is the bell I am ringing. I hope you will join me in the work.

​— Margarita Mercure, Multimedia Artist & Rural Policy Advocate

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Further Reading & References

​The Blueprint

The Powell Memorandum (1971):

Confidential Memorandum: Attack on American Free Enterprise System. Digital archives available via the Washington and Lee University School of Law. This is the primary evidence for the organized shift in corporate political strategy, originally commissioned by Republican, President Richard Nixon.

​MacLean, Nancy: Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America. A comprehensive look at the multi-decadal execution of the strategies outlined by Powell and his contemporaries.

​

Extractive Industries & Rural Impact

The Center for Rural Strategies: Reports on "Rural-Urban Interdependence," illustrating how the "braided rope" of our national economy is frayed by extractive policy.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Industrial Aggregate Resources & Rural Air Quality Guidelines. Specifically regarding the long-term respiratory impacts of silica dust and particulate matter from industrial crusher operations.

​The Sentencing Project: The Economics of Incarceration. Data-driven analysis on how private prisons fail to provide long-term economic stability for the rural counties that host them.

​

Media & Narrative Control

The Daily Yonder: Media Deserts and Rural Information. Documentation on the loss of local AM stations and independent newspapers, and the subsequent rise of consolidated media echo chambers in rural America.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Archives on the "Fairness Doctrine" and the 1980s deregulation that cleared the way for the modern talk-radio ecosystem.

Political Strategy & Advocacy

My Rural America: Resources and archives regarding authentic rural engagement and the importance of year-round, local-first organizing.

National Farmers Union (NFU): Policy briefs on "Economic Sovereignty" and the importance of value-added agriculture for local wealth retention.

​New Mexico Environment Department (NMED): Public records and impact studies regarding regional land use and industrial permitting in rural counties.