By Margarita C. Mercure

I am one of the few people who can speak to this with lived experience—not from abstraction, not from headlines, but from the ground itself.

I have been:

* A small‑town First Lady

* A court‑sworn child advocate

* A county party chair

* A housing authority chair

* A rural organizer and advocate

* A disability community advocate

* A woman who lived and worked throughout the entire region of Torrance County and southern Santa Fe County—33 miles south of the Zorro Ranch gate

* Someone who has seen the machinery of urban and institutional indifference up close—and watched how they abandon rural communities to carry the harm alone

That combination is rare. It is exactly why my voice carries the weight it does. From the deliberate stereotypes that rural folk are "backward"—because as a rural, progressive Latina, I am not "supposed" to exist—to the erasure of rural truth‑tellers, I have lived the contradiction of being both invisible and indispensable in the places where harm takes root.

I'm the daughter of two northern New Mexico parents, both born in Rio Arriba County, with roots that go back hundreds of years. My father, Alex P. Mercure was born and raised in Lumberton, NM and my mother, originally, Margarita D. Esquibel, was born and raised in Las Nutrias, near Tierra Amarilla. My heart and core conscience is rooted in rural spaces.

People who haven’t lived in rural New Mexico don’t understand how easy it is for predators—especially wealthy, well‑connected predators—to operate in the shadows. I’ve seen it firsthand. The distances, political neglect, isolation, and the way institutions treat rural families as disposable are the exact conditions that make exploitation possible.

We must address the systemic depth of this harm: in rural New Mexico, 73% of all babies are born onto Medicaid. They are born into families living at or below the poverty level in a landscape where the only industries historically “brought” to us are extractive or carceral. Whether it is private prisons, crusher pits, mining, or fracking, these industries do not build communities; they exhaust them. Even the big-box stores that dot our horizons rely on a workforce so vastly underpaid that they must depend on social safety nets just to make ends meet. This isn't just poverty; it is a designed dependency, while the oil and gas industry spends millions on ads telling us they are the saviors of our state budget. I’m not theorizing. I’m telling you what we have all witnessed.

🌑 And I’m also naming something people don’t like to talk about: the gendered betrayal.

Not every woman stands with other women. Some stand with power. Some stand with access. Some stand with the “in‑crowd” or the men who protect their careers. And some—as I have seen with my own eyes—stand with the abusers. My point about the political women who were “too cool” for us regular folk—the ones who orbited the wealthy in the Santa Fe world—is not speculation. It’s pattern recognition. I’ve watched who shows up when it costs them something, and who only shows up when the cameras are rolling.

Gender Betrayal, Gatekeeping — and the Exclusion of Rural Voices

What keeps circling in my mind is the architecture of harm. Gender betrayal, gatekeeping, and the exclusion of rural voices are not separate issues—they are the same wound.

I’ve seen this pattern in activist organizations, political circles, nonprofit boards, and “progressive” coalitions that claim to speak for us, yet never quite reach us. The same silence that greeted the men in the Torrance County facility has for decades protected the predators at Zorro Ranch—a silence bought with political access. When women in leadership block rural advocates from entering the room, they aren't just gatekeeping; they are choosing a comfortable proximity to influence over a dangerous solidarity with the vulnerable. It is a betrayal of the movements they claim to represent when activism becomes a curated stage for self-promotion rather than a shield for the broken.

There is a profound difference between performance and presence. Performance shows up when the cameras are rolling and the location is convenient; presence shows up when it costs you something—when you have to drive the two hours, when you have to risk your “in-crowd” status, and when the truth you’re telling makes the powerful uncomfortable. We do not need more urban gatekeepers to “manage” our trauma; we need those who have held a monopoly on movement leadership to stop excluding us and listen to the voices that have been carrying the weight of this harm alone.

I’ve seen this betrayal in:

* The silence around Zorro Ranch and the Epstein orbit

* The 2019 Lights for Liberty vigil and the treatment of asylum seekers

* The inability of “statewide” leaders to recognize frontline community harms

These are not isolated events. This is why gender betrayal belongs at the center of a necessary Rural Harm and Reckoning Campaign. My work is about naming the culture that allowed harm to take root.

🌾 Let me show you exactly what I mean. In July of 2019, when CoreCivic reopened the Torrance County facility to detain asylum‑seeking refugees, I spearheaded the Lights for Liberty prayer vigil. I organized it because I could not stand by while families were being ripped apart and the men were being warehoused in my own backyard. We must never forget that majority of decent, humane countries agree that seeking asylum is not a crime. It is an internationally recognized human right.

Only one elected New Mexico State Senator showed up for us: Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. She showed up when it mattered—when it cost something. To this day, she is still volunteering her legal expertise to help detainees. That July of 2019, we stood there with clergy, rural families, and people from every corner of New Mexico to bear witness.

But do you know who didn’t show up? Most of the top women in this state’s political world. They couldn’t be bothered to stand with a frontline community at the heart of Trump's anti-immigrant cruelty. They stayed silent, and stayed away. And those of us who stood up? Many of us were blackballed for being “too radical.” Imagine that—fighting for the vulnerable was considered "too radical" for the progressive elite.

During that campaign we kept asking, “What would Jesus do?” We turned to the Book of Matthew: “For I was thirsty, and you gave me to drink... I was a stranger in your lands, and you welcomed me.” ~Jesus of Nazareth, Palestine.

Estancia is a community that had eight churches—all professing “Christian values.” As a First Lady of Estancia for nearly eleven years, believe me when I say: I saw the good, the bad, the ugly, and the not-so-Christian. That day taught me who stands with the vulnerable—and who stands with power.

🔥 For years, I drove two hours round‑trip to support many social justice movements. Yet when I asked those same organizations to stand with us during the refugee detention crisis, they would not even lend their logos. And now, with Zorro Ranch in the national spotlight, some of those same groups have suddenly discovered the ability to travel the very distance I drove for them for more than a decade.

That is not solidarity. That is selective visibility.

I’ve watched the same patterns repeat around the Epstein network, the disappearances of Indigenous, Latina, and Black women, and the silencing of survivors of sexual violence—like myself. Yesterday, as the Virginia Giuffré family stood on the back of a truck bed against the bright blue open skies of New Mexico, outside the fence line of the Epstein Ranch, they reminded everyone what this is really about. Their testimony was not performance. It was a reckoning of raw courage and remembrance.

It affirmed everything rural communities have been saying for decades: we have been—just like the land—carrying this harm alone.

But the tide is beginning to turn, and it is vital to acknowledge those who are finally refusing to look away. While the silence of the past has been deafening, leaders like Representative Andrea Romero and Representative Marianna Anaya are now spearheading the formal state reckoning we have long demanded As chairs and members of the Epstein Truth Commission, they are doing the difficult work of dismantling the very "selective visibility" many of us rural people have described. By publicly calling for survivors to come forward and promising a transparency that has been missing for decades, they are offering a rare glimpse of political courage in a landscape that has preferred shadows and silence.

They are joined by the relentless investigative work of journalists like Patrick Lohmann and Cailley Chella, who have begun to pull back the curtain on the lack of oversight at Zorro Ranch. Their reporting is finally asking the questions rural families have whispered for years. These are the "Truth Seekers" who understand that reckoning is not a performance. It is a pursuit.

And then there are independent journalists like Alisa Valdez-Rodriguez who is using her talent to bring a hard and unforgiving light to the evil and darkness of these horrific connections and failures. While I have never met these writers, their efforts give me hope that the memory of this land and its people will finally be honored and that the architecture of harm is finally being addressed and dismantled, brick by brick.

Unlike the many I follow and admire, I don't have a large platform. It is quite small, but I am one of those ‘pain in the ass’ women, whose memory is long, whose mind's eye can't un-see what I have seen as a court appointed child advocate, and whose memory can't un-learn what I have learned over the years, in all my various roles, throughout my life.

Yesterday on March 8th, I went to Stanley, New Mexico so I could see who would show up — and my heart is one part grateful to the many, like Deb Marez Baca, and Sally Beers, State RepresentativeMatthew McQueen, who have always made the drive to support our rural counties and communities; whether the cause is about the cruelty shown towards immigrant refugees, landgrant sovereignty, or our stolen, raped and missing daughters. The rest of me is still processing the happenings of yesterday.

The only thing I know is that we are done being silent. We don't require the permission of the connected and powerful. We will continue to keep watch until justice and accountability prevails.

--->

About Margarita…

Margarita C. Mercure is a multimedia artist and rural advocate whose work is rooted in the high-desert soil of northern New Mexico. As the daughter of Rio Arriba County parents and a former small-town First Lady, in Estancia, her conscience is shaped by the centuries-old rhythms of rural life and the modern struggle for institutional accountability. Through her art and her writing, she seeks "moral clarity" in the shadows of extractive industries, serving as a keeper of memory for the communities the urban world has often chosen to forget.