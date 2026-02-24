By Margarita C Mercure

Part III — The Reckoning: Rebuilding the Trust

A Trilogy on Truth, Memory, and Accountability — ending the indifference and gaslighting, and demanding real consequences.

My commentary on the Epstein Files is part of a larger effort to name the moral crises that have shaped rural America and the women who hold our communities together. In the companion essay, We Women Who Tend the Soil, I speak directly to the generations of women whose stories were never meant to be spoken aloud — the scaffolding of families, movements, and small towns who carried truth long before institutions were willing to face it.

By Their Fruits — Our Nation Confronts a Crisis of Conscience was my deliberate stab at exposing the rupture and betrayal of our daughters, sons, and our national soul. These two pieces belong together: one exposes the institutional failures that enabled exploitation; the other honors the women who have been tending the soil of justice, memory, and survival all along.

Both essays can be read and shared here:

By Their Fruits — Our Nation Confronts a Crisis of Conscience

https://margaritamercure788844.substack.com/p/by-their-fruits-our-nation-confronts

We Women Who Tend the Soil

https://margaritamercure788844.substack.com/p/we-women-who-tend-the-soil

We must confront the long-term institutional filth and rot that allowed these crimes to flourish. We must demand accountability and reclaim our power as citizens. It does not matter who the perpetrators are or what party they belong to. We are done being dismissed, silenced, or buried — literally and metaphorically — whether the harm was committed by men or by the women who enabled them.

And we must also be honest about the damage done to public trust. Trust cannot return until the full truth is exposed and every person who enabled, protected, or ignored these crimes is held accountable. New Mexico’s Truth Commission is a step forward, but many within the political establishment — those who gaslighted communities, clawed back promised support, or treated justice as a photo‑op for their political exploitation — will have to reckon with the consequences of their own cynicism and craven indifference.

For decades, too many people in positions of power have covered for the incompetent, the corrupt, and the well‑connected, while punishing or sidelining the progressives and truth‑tellers in both parties. The years of silence surrounding the ranch only deepen the public’s suspicion. After witnessing how the system operates — how it protects insiders and abandons the vulnerable — many of us may never fully trust those who have held power for the last thirty years.

The system that protected abusers must be exposed and reformed. Those who harmed the children, those who protected the abusers, and those who upheld the machinery of silence must face real consequences under the law. Without truth, accountability, and atonement, there can be no peace, no healing, and no repair. Half‑measures and empty words will not carry us forward.

How and When Will the Trust Return?

So tell me: how do we restore our nation's moral standing, decency, and trust. We mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and good men of conscience demand answers and solutions — not political doublespeak. Female or male political leaders, heed our words; political exploitation of this tragedy, this investigation, or our children will not be tolerated ever again. This evil must end.

---

Author’s Note

For years, like so many women, I have carried these stories — the failures of institutions, the endurance of women, and the long shadow of silence that shaped rural life. This trilogy grew out of that lived experience. It is my attempt to name what so many of us have witnessed: the betrayal and indifference shown to our rural and under‑served communities, the courage of those who held the truth and grieved their missing daughters, and the reckoning now demanded by citizens who refuse to be dismissed any longer.

This work is part of a larger archive I am building — one rooted in memory, moral clarity, and the land that raised me. Thank you for reading, sharing, and standing with me as we insist on accountability, dignity, and repair.

---

