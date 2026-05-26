When the New Mexico Truth Commission was first announced, something in me tightened. Not because truth isn’t needed — God knows it is — but because I understand how political power in this state operates. I recognized immediately that one of its intentions would be to control the narrative, to manage the story rather than confront it. In New Mexico, “truth” has too often been a performance staged by the very people who fear what real truth would expose.

And nowhere is that clearer than in the deliberate remoteness of Zorro Ranch.

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I. The Geography of Impunity

Zorro Ranch was not placed in the middle of nowhere by accident. Its territorial remoteness was part of the calculation. It sat in a stretch of New Mexico that political elites have long treated as invisible — a place they assume no one is watching, no one will question, and no one will be believed. Rural communities were treated as too far away to matter, too unsophisticated to be credible, too powerless to challenge the people who moved money and influence through that property.

Geography became a shield.

Rural erasure became a tool.

Contempt for rural people became the operating assumption.

And now, thanks to the work of author Alisa Valdes‑Rodriguez, we also know the ranch maintained its own communications infrastructure and sat in strategic proximity to weapons and science labs — details that were never meant to see daylight. These are not coincidences. They are choices.

Dismissal and invisibility were the point. The powerful counted on the idea that the people living closest to the harm would be the easiest to ignore or discredit.

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II. The Ecosystem That Protected the Abuse

The crimes themselves were horrific, but the ecosystem that protected them is what reveals the deeper rot. Whether these individuals were motivated by access, influence, money, or the ability to exploit the vulnerable without consequence, their behavior exposed a culture of entitlement so thick that they no longer even pretend to care about the public they serve.

If they were willing to overlook the filth behind those donations — if they accepted money from a man whose entire empire was built on exploitation — then they have no business controlling our government, our justice systems, or our economy. And we cannot ignore the operatives, assistants, and gatekeepers who smirked, sneered, or looked away while knowing exactly where the money came from. Their complicity is part of the rot.

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III. Why Underserved and Rural Communities Distrust Government

And then political leaders wonder why underserved and rural people distrust urban systems of power and control.

Families called.

Parents filed reports.

Community members raised alarms.

And again and again, they were waved away — treated as unreliable narrators of their own lives.

Imagine the terror and grief of the families of the eleven women found on the Westside of Albuquerque. Imagine the years of not being believed, the years of being told their daughters “probably ran off,” the years of being dismissed because they were poor, brown, rural, or simply not connected to the right people.

That is not a communication failure.

It is a failure of respect.

A failure of humanity.

A failure of the systems that claim to protect us.

Some officials even used this tragedy to platform themselves — to appear compassionate while doing nothing to confront the systems that enabled the harm. And who can forget the empty promises made to tribal communities about funding for additional policing regarding our missing and murdered Indigenous relatives? The pattern of gaslighting is its own form of violence.

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IV. The Conflict of Interest No One Wants to Name

There is another truth we must confront — one that too many people in power hope the public never understands.

The state agency charged with protecting children, CYFD, operates under a mission that is diametrically opposed to the mission of the Rio Grande Valley CASA Board. CYFD’s stated priority is “family reunification” — even when the family is the source of the abuse. CASA’s mission is the opposite: protect the child at all costs.

These two missions do not coexist peacefully.

They collide.

They contradict.

They create a structural conflict that places children in danger.

So why, then, would anyone allow — or encourage — a person to serve on both boards at the same time?

Because conflict is the point.

When someone sits inside both systems, the one with institutional power wins. The one with political protection wins. The one with the budget, the lawyers, and the state machinery wins. And the mission that loses — every single time — is the mission to protect the child.

This is not an oversight.

It is not a misunderstanding.

It is not a bureaucratic accident.

It is a mechanism of control.

Placing a single individual inside two opposing missions ensures that progress is halted, that accountability is diluted, and that the voices advocating for the child are weakened from within. It is the same pattern we see everywhere in New Mexico’s political landscape: create the appearance of oversight while quietly ensuring that nothing truly changes.

And rural communities know this pattern better than anyone. They have lived with the consequences.

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V. The National Machinery Behind Local Silence

The machinery is the political industry that insists — if not outright encourages — putting our elected servants on pedestals. And after a few terms under their belt, many begin to resent being reminded that they work for us. Worse still is when we expect them to be accountable for their actions in office.

We can thank the Citizens United decision for unleashing unfettered campaign money into elections, splintering loyalty away from constituents and toward donors, lobbyists, and political financiers. The result is a class of officials whose incentives no longer align with the people they claim to represent.

Many of these same political actors are deeply entangled with national lobbying networks and foreign policy interests that shape how they vote, who they protect, and what they refuse to acknowledge. Their silence about suffering abroad mirrors their silence about suffering here at home. The pattern is the same: power protects power.

When taxpayer dollars and weapons contracts are involved, too many leaders suddenly lose their ability to see harm, name harm, or stand with the harmed. Their refusal to confront the human cost — whether in New Mexico or in regions affected by U.S. foreign policy — reveals a through‑line of moral inconsistency.

And voilà — the connections become clear.

Not conspiratorial.

Structural.

Predictable.

Documented in behavior, not speculation.

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VI. The Collapse of Public Trust

This is why public trust has collapsed.

This is why communities like ours refuse to be gaslit anymore.

This is why rural and underserved people everywhere know better than to believe in the performances of power.

Truth without accountability is not truth.

It is choreography.

It is narrative management.

It is the powerful protecting themselves from the consequences of what they allowed, enabled, or ignored.

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VII. The Call to Courage

New Mexico deserves better than curated truth.

Rural communities deserve better than dismissal.

Families deserve better than silence.

And the vulnerable deserve better than being used as collateral in someone else’s political calculus.

The truth is simple:

When the powerful decide whose lives matter, underserved and rural people are almost always placed at the bottom of the list.

And that is why we speak.

That is why we write.

That is why we refuse to let them bury the truth in rural New Mexico — or rural anywhere.

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Author's Note

I wrote this piece because rural New Mexicans — people, family, community — have been dismissed for far too long. We have been treated as background, as afterthought, as places where harm can be hidden because the powerful assume no one will listen to us.

But we have always been watching.

We have always been telling the truth.

And we have always known what the institutions refused to see.

This essay is part of a larger archive I am building — an archive of witness, moral clarity, and rural truth‑telling. It is for the families who were ignored, for the communities who were erased, and for every person who has ever been told their suffering was inconvenient to someone else’s power.

May this piece serve as a reminder:

Silence is not neutrality.

Distance is not innocence.

And rural people are not expendable.

We deserve a government that protects us, not one that performs concern while burying the truth in the very landscapes that raised us.

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SOURCES LIST:

Primary Reporting & Investigations

- Alisa Valdes‑Rodriguez’s investigative reporting on Zorro Ranch, communications infrastructure, and political connections

- Public records and filings related to Zorro Ranch property ownership and land use

- New Mexico In Depth reporting on CYFD oversight failures

- Albuquerque Journal coverage of the West Mesa murders and law enforcement response

- ProPublica investigations into national lobbying networks and political influence

- Tribal community statements and advocacy reports regarding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR)

Government & Institutional Sources

- CYFD mission statement and policy documents on family reunification

- CASA program mission and national standards for child advocacy

- New Mexico legislative records on policing, tribal funding, and child welfare

- Federal disclosures related to weapons labs and regional infrastructure

Contextual & Historical Sources

- Academic research on rural erasure and political disenfranchisement

- Studies on institutional complicity in child welfare systems

- Documentation on public trust decline in state and federal institutions