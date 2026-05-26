Margarita Mercure

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Pamela Gaye's avatar
Pamela Gaye
May 26

Thank you for giving credit to Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez credit for uncovering all this, because she was the first. Thanks also for expounding on it.

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13 replies by Margarita Mercure and others
Andy Gundersen's avatar
Andy Gundersen
May 26

Disturbing. I look forward to hearing more from you. Many people forget that Los Alamos and Sandia Labs are institutions of incredible power. Given all the corruption that has been on display in our country currently, I have no doubt that dark secrets are there in spades.

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