“This is how civil cruelty unfolds: hunger, sickness, eviction — linked by a rusted chain. We must cancel death on the installment plan.”

By Margarita C Mercure

This is the third essay in a series on how systemic neglect becomes a slow, organized form of harm. Part 1 showed how hunger is manufactured; Part 2 followed the path from hunger to illness. Part 3 confronts the final blow in the cycle: housing instability and eviction.

—>

The Unholy Trinity of Poverty

In Part 1, we established that the political targeting of programs like SNAP is not fiscal responsibility; it is the obscene moral violence of civil cruelty. When the establishment administers inadequate resources — starving the populace with less than $3.32 per meal — they initiate a process of systemic failure we termed death on the installment plan.

That installment plan has two final, devastating stages: chronic illness leading to debilitating medical debt, and debt leading to the terror of eviction and unsafe housing.

The Debt Engine: Punishing the Poor

The financial consequence of food insecurity is not just a high grocery bill; it is a guaranteed health crisis. The nutrient-poor diet of poverty — the only choice available to millions of working families — creates the perfect conditions for lifelong, expensive illnesses: rampant diabetes, hypertension, and mental health crises.

In the callous-driven capitalist system championed by the “Rotating Villains,” sickness is not treated as a public health issue but as a punishable financial failure.

The Health Sentence:

A worker, already burdened by poor health stemming from inadequate nutrition, faces a severe illness. Without Medicare for All, they are thrust into a system designed to extract every penny. They incur medical debt.

The Work Trap:

That same chronic illness makes consistent labor impossible. Days lost, energy depleted, and focus fractured — the worker loses stability, hours, or their job entirely. The initial financial precariousness, created by inadequate wages and nutrition benefits, collapses entirely.

The Eviction Hammer:

Medical debt and lost income make rent or mortgage payments unsustainable.

This is the ultimate function of benign neglect: it creates a health crisis, monetizes the suffering, and then uses that manufactured debt to strip away the most fundamental need — safe shelter.

---

Unsafe Housing: The Final Act of Moral Violence

For those who manage to cling to shelter, the installment plan ensures that even this refuge becomes an instrument of ongoing harm. Affordable housing is often synonymous with unsafe housing.

This is not accidental; it is the calculated indifference of the landlord and banking classes, implicitly endorsed by policymakers who refuse to mandate safe, affordable public housing and comprehensive tenant protections. We see the long, torturous health outcomes manifest here:

Physical Degradation:

Exposure to lead, mold, pest infestation, and extreme temperatures due to inadequate heating or cooling systems. These conditions exacerbate respiratory issues, allergies, and neurological damage already prevalent in low-income populations.

Mental Torture:

The constant, grinding stress of living in physical danger — coupled with the imminent threat of eviction and homelessness — leads to profound psychological trauma. When politicians cut housing subsidies, they are not saving money; they are actively orchestrating mental and physical death.

To allow a person to fall from hunger, into debilitating sickness, and then into the lethal instability of homelessness or unsafe housing is not mere oversight. It is the final, obscene moral violence inflicted upon the servant class.

The Progressive Mandate: Cancelling the Debt

The “Rotating Villains” argue that universal rights are “impossible” because they participate in the same greedfest they condemn. They believe their wealth and status afford them a protection that renders character, kindness, and empathy “useless.”

Our refusal to accept resignation means demanding a society where those virtues are the foundation of law. We must counter the system of civil cruelty with a Mandate of Universal Dignity:

Cancel the Medical Debt (Medicare for All)

We must remove the debt engine entirely. Healthcare is not a privilege to be purchased after a person has been systematically sickened by poverty; it is a non-negotiable right. This single act stops the cycle of illness leading to bankruptcy and eviction.

Ensure Safe Shelter (Universal Housing Policy)

We demand robust investment in truly affordable, green, and safe housing, backed by a jobs program that stabilizes communities. The purpose of governance is to ensure collective well-being, not to protect the obscene profit margins of predatory landlords and banks.

Fund Our Morality (The Wealth Tax)

The funding is not impossible. It resides in the obscene gilded age of cruelty and indifference currently enjoyed by the billionaire and millionaire class. We must institute comprehensive wealth and corporate taxes to finally sever the link between greed and governance, funding our moral imperatives with the resources hoarded by the morally bankrupt.

The Outcome: A Society That Cancels Death on the Installment Plan

This is the progressive outcome: a society where equity and solidarity cancel death on the installment plan. We cannot be moral people while quietly accepting this structured cruelty.

The moment we stop asking the elites for permission and start asserting our collective power as active, ethical stakeholders — the moment we refuse the role of the exploited servant — is the moment we begin to seek and elect kinder and principled leaders who govern with honor and empathy.

It is time to organize, occupy the levers of power, and assert our collective, ethical will to end the violence.

—>

To understand how I arrived at this final stage of civil cruelty, you can revisit the first two essays in this series.

Part 1 — SNAP, Morality, and the True Measure of a Nation’s Priorities

Substack: https://bit.ly/3LhN5u3

Part 2 — SNAP, Moral Violence, and the First Stage of Neglect: The Hunger–Health Pipeline

Substack: https://bit.ly/3K2iEHK

---

Sources: The Unholy Trinity of Poverty

Hunger → Illness

- CDC National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) — Adults Living in Families Experiencing Food Insecurity (2023). Documents the health disparities and chronic illness burden associated with food insecurity.

- USDA Economic Research Service — Household Food Security in the United States (2024). Provides national data on food insecurity prevalence and severity.

- Feeding America — Map the Meal Gap 2025. Offers county‑level data on food insecurity and food costs across the U.S..

- JAMA Network — Food Insecurity, Health, and Health Care in the US (2025). Summarizes clinical evidence linking food insecurity to chronic disease and poor health outcomes.

- Healthy People 2030 (ODPHP) — Literature summary on food insecurity as a social determinant of health.

---

Illness → Medical Debt

- JAMA Network — Medical Debt in the U.S. Linked With Worse Health, More Deaths (2024). Shows the relationship between medical debt, worsening health, and mortality.

- Quarterly Journal of Economics — Effects of Medical Debt Relief: Evidence from Two Randomized Experiments (2025). Demonstrates how medical debt affects financial stability and downstream outcomes.

- Neighborhood Trust / RIP Medical Debt — The Negative Impact of Medical Debt on Overall Health (2023). Details how medical debt worsens physical and mental health and perpetuates financial instability.

- Sycamore Institute — How Medical Debt Affects Health (2021). Reviews evidence linking medical debt to hypertension, poor mental health, and reduced life expectancy.

---

Medical Debt → Eviction & Housing Instability

- Network for Public Health Law — The Public Health Implications of Housing Instability, Eviction, and Homelessness (2025). Shows how eviction and unstable housing worsen chronic illness, mental health, and mortality.

- GovInfo — Separating Poverty from Neglect in Child Welfare (2023). Provides federal data on how lack of food, shelter, and medical care is structurally produced and misclassified as “neglect”.

- Drexel University Hunger-Free Center — Systemic Oppression and Trauma (2019). Explains how systemic racism and structural deprivation create conditions of hunger, housing instability, and poor health.

- Bipartisan Policy Center — Poverty and Neglect: What Do We Know (2025). Reviews how economic scarcity and structural policy failures drive family instability and housing precarity.

- American Psychological Association (APA) — Effects of Poverty, Hunger, and Homelessness on Children and Youth. Documents the cascading effects of poverty on health, housing, and long-term outcomes.