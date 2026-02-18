By Margarita C Mercure

Caregiving is not charity. It is infrastructure. And it’s time our policies treated it that way.

There are seasons in life when the threads of our work, our caregiving, and our identity begin to braid themselves into something clearer than we expected. Updating my resume—something that should be simple—became an unexpected mirror. It reflected not just the jobs I’ve held, but the labor I’ve carried, the boundaries I’ve learned to set, and the dignity I insist on protecting, both for myself and for the people I care for.

For years, my work has moved across three pillars: creative strategy, rural advocacy, and direct caregiving. These roles may look different on paper, but they share a common root. Each one requires presence, clarity, and a willingness to stand in the gap when systems fail or when people need someone steady enough to hold the line.

As I revisited my professional history, I realized how often women—especially women of color—are asked to carry emotional weight that never appears on a resume. We are expected to soothe, to mediate, to absorb tension, to keep the peace, to make things work. We do it because we love our families and our communities. But love does not erase the cost.

In the last few years, I’ve had to practice a different kind of caregiving: the kind that requires boundaries. The kind that says, “I will show up with compassion, but I will not abandon myself.” The kind that affirms the dignity of a child, a family member, or a client—even when doing so means naming what is uncomfortable or inconvenient. The kind that refuses to let silence become complicity.

These moments have taught me that boundaries are not walls. They are forms of care. They are clarity. They are a way of saying: I see what is happening, and I will not pretend otherwise. They are also a way of modeling something healthier for the next generation—especially for young people who are still learning how to trust their own perceptions.

As I worked through my resume, I found myself wanting to honor that invisible labor. Not in a sentimental way, but in a truthful one. The DD Waiver caregiving roles I have held in Albuquerque reminded me that caregiving is not just physical support. It is emotional steadiness. It is advocacy. It is navigating systems that are often underfunded and undervalued. It is protecting dignity in environments where dignity is too often treated as optional.

I wanted my resume to reflect that truth—not just the tasks, but the moral architecture behind them. So I chose a heading that felt honest: Multi-media Strategist, Rural Policy Advocate, and Direct Support Professional. These are not separate identities. They are the three strands of the same braid.

The strategist in me sees patterns, stories, and the power of narrative.

The advocate in me understands systems, inequity, and the long labor of civic repair.

The caregiver in me knows how to hold space, how to listen, and how to protect what is vulnerable.

Together, they form the backbone of my work.

But the more I reflected, the more I realized that my personal experience is part of a much larger truth: caregiving is not just private labor. It is public infrastructure. It is the quiet system beneath every other system. And yet, in this country, we treat it as an afterthought—something to be patched together with underpaid workers, exhausted families, and a maze of inconsistent support systems.

The work of “standing in the gap” should not depend on who happens to be available, who is willing to sacrifice sleep, or who loves someone enough to burn themselves down to keep them safe. It should not rely on the invisible labor of women, or the moral stamina of people who do this work because they feel called to it. Talent should be honored, not exploited.

If we want a caregiving system worthy of the people it serves, we need public policies that recognize caregiving as a profession—one that requires skill, emotional intelligence, and resilience. We need investments that make it possible to recruit and retain a workforce of people who are not only capable, but who want to do this work because they have a gift for it.

And that means we need to move beyond diagnosis and into real solutions. If I had the power, these would be a few of my priorities.

---

What Real Solutions Might Look Like

It is not enough to point out what is broken. We need a blueprint for what could be built. Here are a few of my ideas:

1. Professionalize the Caregiving Workforce

Caregiving should be treated as a skilled profession, not a fallback job. That requires:

- Free Standardized training and certification

- Career ladders and advancement pathways

- Continuing education in communication, trauma-informed care, and disability rights

2. Pay Caregivers a Living, Competitive Wage

A stable workforce cannot be built on poverty wages. States can:

- Establish wage floors tied to cost of living

- Offer differential pay for specialized skills

- Guarantee overtime protections

3. Provide Benefits That Allow Caregivers to Live Full Lives

Caregivers need:

- Health insurance

- Paid leave

- Retirement contributions

- Mental health support

These are not luxuries. They are the foundation of a sustainable workforce.

4. Expand Medicaid Waiver Capacity and Reduce Waitlists

Families should not wait years for services. Solutions include:

- Increased federal matching funds

- State reinvestment of savings into waiver expansion

- Streamlined eligibility processes

5. Support Family Caregivers as Part of the System

Family caregivers are the backbone of long-term care. They need:

- Stipends

- Respite care

- Training

- Case management support

6. Build Community-Based Care Infrastructure

Invest in:

- Day programs

- Supported employment

- Transportation

- Housing with services

Caregiving is not just about the home; it is about the community ecosystem.

---

A Closing Reflection: Danny, Dignity, and the Call Before Us

My understanding of caregiving is not theoretical. It is shaped by the years I spent caring for Danny—my husband’s cousin, whom I adopted when his mother died of brain cancer. He became my responsibility, and one of my greatest teachers. His life revealed the truth that every caregiver knows: dignity is not a luxury. It is a daily practice. It is a form of love, and labor.

Danny taught me that caregiving is not simply about tasks. It is about presence. It is about protecting the humanity of someone who depends on you. It is about navigating systems that were never designed with families like ours in mind. It is about refusing to let a person’s worth be measured by their productivity, their independence, or lack.

And it is about the quiet, unglamorous work that holds families—and communities—together.

If we want a country where people like Danny can live full, safe, dignified lives, then we must build a caregiving system that honors the people who make that possible. Not with slogans. Not with temporary fixes. But with real investment, real wages, real training, and real respect.

---

Who Must Act — and What Citizens Can Do

A caregiving system worthy of human dignity requires action from:

- State legislatures, which set Medicaid reimbursement rates and wage floors

- Governors, who shape budgets and direct state agencies

- Congress, which controls federal Medicaid funding and national labor standards

- Federal agencies, which can modernize regulations and expand waiver flexibility

- Local governments, which build the community infrastructure caregivers rely on

But none of these institutions move without pressure from the people they serve.

Citizens can:

- Contact state and federal representatives

- Support caregiver coalitions and disability rights organizations

- Testify at public hearings

- Vote in local and state elections where caregiving policy is shaped

- Share their stories publicly to break the silence around this labor

Caregiving is the work that holds our society together.

It is time our policies held caregivers in return.