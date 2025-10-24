…. My heart is offended. The demolition of the East Wing is Trump’s ultimate act of misogyny.

​When the wrecking ball hit the East Wing, it didn’t just destroy bricks and beams; it shattered the symbolic home of women’s leadership in the White House. This space, which began under Eleanor Roosevelt and continued forward to host Lady Bird Johnson’s beautification and Laura Bush’s “Literacy Program,” was where serious, nation-shaping work took place. To replace it with a lavish, privately-funded ballroom signals a moral erosion—a prioritization of vanity and private spectacle over institutional respect and public service.

​This flagrant destruction reflects a deeper truth about the administration’s regard for women: they are figureheads selected for their appearance and loyalty, not their integrity or leadership. The refusal of the political "rubber stamp" to even pause this demolition—while finding its conscience for a racist nominee—is a final, chilling contrast. It shows precisely what our nation’s leaders value, and the legacy of unpaid feminist labor is clearly at the bottom of the list.

​I devoted almost 11 years to public service in my small community in Central New Mexico, and to watch the people’s house be treated this way is heartbreaking. If you believe, as I do, that this is more than renovation—that it is an act of erasure women in public service and against a national institution, let's talk about it.

Let's create solutions and effective action that elevates women beyond the disgusting objectification, abuse and gaslighting being spewed at us by the convicted felon and alleged abuser of women, sitting as this nation's president. These abuses towards women and children can never be allowed to happen again if we're to heal our communities.