By Margarita C. Mercure

Indigenous, Latina, and Black girls and women -- dismissed, overlooked, and even blamed when they went missing... Silent, no more!

We women of a certain age — so often dismissed by our gray hair, our wrinkles, our lived‑in faces — know something about our mother earth, the soil and seeds. We know how to plant them, tend them, protect them, and wait. In a culture that worships youth and veneers, we are too often misread as incapable or out of step. But we are the ones who have kept the soil alive through the long nights and the lean years. We are the keepers of memory, even in the face of willful indifference.

We have been here all along.

We planted the first seeds when no one was watching. We wrote the letters and press releases. We organized the meeting spaces. We built the online communities before anyone called it “digital strategy.” Jenni and I — two older women working long hours behind the scenes — built platforms, websites, and organized Medicare for All events in early 2016. We created graphics for candidates like Bernie Sanders and for anti‑fracking communities such as Frack Free Four Corners, along with other environmental causes across New Mexico and the country. We designed the community pages, the messaging, and the writing.

We cleaned the toilets, cooked the food, and cared for the elders and the children so others could gather, speak, and rise. We watered the ground with patience. We staffed the food bank lines. We babysat, crafted, and comforted. We made the calls. We sent the postcards. We organized candlelight vigils in communities like Estancia, where a private prison holds immigrant and refugee people who committed no crimes — whose only “fault” was asking for asylum and mercy. We tended the roots of movements that others only saw once they bloomed.

I did not come to this work by accident. My moral compass was shaped by the voices that spoke to the dignity of ordinary people throughout my life — thinkers and organizers who named the systems we were already resisting in our rural communities. My father, Alex P. Mercure, taught me the simplicity of a faith rooted in service to others. Through him, some of these extraordinary people weren’t just names in a book; they were friends and partners in the work.

Howard Zinn taught me that democracy lives in the hands of everyday people. Richard Wolff and Naomi Klein revealed the economic and political forces that grind down working families. Robert Reich and Paul Wellstone reminded us that public service is a covenant, not a career. Bernie Sanders spoke to the struggles we lived every day in rural New Mexico, refusing to abandon working people. LaDonna Harris taught me that leadership is about kinship and the courage to build coalitions where others see only divisions. And Dolores Huerta — whose courage and persistence have never wavered — showed us that organizing is a lifetime of planting, watering, pruning, and replanting.

These were not abstract influences. They were the voices that matched the work we were already doing in places like Estancia, Torrance County, and the forgotten stretches of the Rio Grande Valley. They affirmed what we knew in our bones: that rural people deserve justice, dignity, and representation every bit as much as anyone in a city.

My husband’s 11.5 years as Mayor of Estancia grew from that same soil of fairness and public stewardship — through quality‑of‑life improvements like a renovated and beautified community park with a new soundstage, a state‑of‑the‑art library, and a swimming pool. Because of his engineering background, he also improved the unglamorous underpinnings of community life — sewage, water, and streets — all while working a full‑time job in commercial construction. And my own decades of rural organizing — the events, the outreach, the communications, the caregiving, the quiet scaffolding I provided in support of his dedicated work, while raising our children and running a gallery and flower shop — were shaped by the belief that democracy is built from the ground up, by people who show up even when no one is watching.

Ugly Truths We Can Never Ignore, Ever Again

- About 1 in 5 women in the United States has experienced rape or attempted rape in her lifetime.

- More than half of all women have experienced some form of sexual violence.

- Young women ages 18–24 are at the highest risk of sexual assault.

- Women of color — including Indigenous, Latina, and Black women — face disproportionately higher rates of violence and lower rates of justice.

But even as we have survived, we continued to tend the soil, we saw who was allowed to disappear into it.

All the little girls, whose names, unlike Natalee Holloway's, never made the news.

The mothers and fathers who were told to “wait it out.”

The families who were treated as inconveniences rather than citizens deserving of answers or justice.

And here in New Mexico — where the land remembers everything — the soil is heavy with stories no one bothered to investigate.

The Indigenous daughters.

The Latina daughters.

The Black daughters.

Our rural daughters.

These are the children whose families were told to be patient, to stop asking questions, and to swallow the silence until it became a part of them, like a heavy, jagged rock jammed at the base of their throat and next to their broken hearts. They were forced to accept the unbearable — to treat a lack of answers as an answer in itself.

My years with the Rio Grande Valley CASA Board opened my eyes to truths I can never un‑see. I saw children who were abused, neglected, and sometimes exploited by parents overwhelmed by addiction, poverty, or violence. The sheer magnitude of it reshaped the way I see every missing girl, every endangered child.

Part of my clarity comes from memory. At nineteen, I survived a violence that changed the soil of my own life. I do not revisit the details often — some truths are too heavy — but the experience lives inside me. It is one of the reasons I cannot look away from the girls and women whose disappearances were met with indifference. I know what it means to be harmed and then expected to carry on as if nothing happened.

Indigenous, Latina, and Black girls and women — those most often dismissed, overlooked, or blamed when they go missing across New Mexico and around the world. Their families were told to wait. To calm down. To stop making trouble. To accept that their daughters were “runaways,” “addicts,” or “lost causes.”

But we women who have tended the soil for decades know better.

We know who is valued and who is not.

We know whose stories are pursued and whose are buried.

We know the cost of silence.

We are done being silent.

And we are not done tending the soil.

---

Author’s Note

This piece is dedicated to the enduring spirit of rural New Mexico and the leaders who taught me that justice is a lifetime of planting and pruning, and replanting again. To learn more about the ongoing work of the leaders mentioned in this commentary, or to support the “soil” they continue to tend, please visit:

Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO) — Founded by LaDonna Harris, AIO works to catalyze Indigenous leadership and strengthen tribal sovereignty.

https://www.aio.org

The Dolores Huerta Foundation —

A community benefit organization that organizes at the grassroots level to create leadership opportunities and pursue social justice.

https://doloreshuerta.org

National Native American Hall of Fame — Honoring the legacy and contemporary contributions of Native leaders like LaDonna Harris.

https://indigenoushalloffame.org

In memory of my father, Alex P. Mercure — may we continue to practice a faith rooted in service and love.