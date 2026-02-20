Margarita Mercure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Bailey's avatar
Carl Bailey
Feb 20

I wish more people could read this masterpiece! Thank you for sharing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margarita Mercure
Theresa K's avatar
Theresa K
8d

Beautiful. Our moral compass is shaped by women like you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margarita Mercure
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margarita Mercure · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture