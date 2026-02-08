By Margarita C Mercure

When a warrant no longer requires a judge, and an agent can act as 'Judge, Jury, and Executioner' on a sidewalk, the Republic is in a state of emergency. 🏛️

Before we examine the machinery of impunity, we must begin with the receipts.

The “Receipts of Criminality”

When a president treats international diplomacy like a personal grievance—threatening military action in the Greenland letter or using tariffs for political extortion—the threshold for High Crimes and Misdemeanors isn’t just met; it is exceeded and well documented.

Respectfully, I say to my allies in this shared world of worry, fear, and solidarity: Article II, Section 4 is the only tool left when the internal guardrails have failed. It was designed for exactly this moment—to protect the Republic from a leader who views the office as a vehicle for personal vendetta, financial corruption, and self‑gain rather than a public trust.

🏛️ For the full foundation of evidence, remedies, and constitutional tools, Part I is here:

https://margaritamercure788844.substack.com/p/when-guardrails-fail-remedy-and-renovation

---

I. When Criminality Becomes the Foundation of Executive Architecture

In Part I, we identified the constitutional tools available to us. We established that while the 25th Amendment is a safeguard for incapacity, Article II, Section 4 is the safeguard for conduct.

But conduct does not happen in a vacuum. It is enabled by a new and dangerous architecture—one designed to ensure that no matter how many rights are violated, no one is ever held accountable. This is the era of the Administrative Executioner, where the Bill of Rights is being rewritten not by judges, but by internal agency memos from an executive who has publicly and repeatedly demonstrated overreach and abuse of authority.

---

II. The Death of the Fourth Amendment: “Form I‑205”

The first guardrail to fall is the requirement for a judicial warrant. In late January 2026, a leaked DHS memorandum (the “May 12 Memo”) authorized ICE to enter private homes using Form I‑205.

- The Fact: Form I‑205 is an administrative warrant signed by an ICE official, not a judicial warrant signed by a neutral judge.

- The Breach: By treating an internal agency form as a “warrant,” the administration has functionally evicted the Judicial Branch from our homes.

- The Consequence: When an executive agency decides for itself what constitutes “probable cause,” it becomes both the accuser and the enforcer. This is the literal hollowing out of the Fourth Amendment.

---

III. The Loss of the Miranda Warning and the Rise of “Absolute Immunity”

The administration now argues that because immigration enforcement is “civil,” basic rights like the Miranda warning do not apply. At the same time, it is demanding Absolute Immunity for federal agents.

- The Fact: Absolute immunity would allow lawsuits for excessive force or wrongful death—such as those of Alex Pretti and Renée Good—to be dismissed before they even reach discovery.

- The Breach: Combine “no rights for the accused” with “no accountability for the agent,” and you create a class of officers who are legally untouchable.

- The Consequence: This is the Executioner aspect. If a federal agent can kill a citizen and the courts are barred from even investigating, the “Right to Life” has been effectively abolished by executive fiat.

---

IV. Exhibit A: The “Judge and Jury” on the Sidewalk

The tragedies in Minneapolis are the physical manifestations of this architecture.

- Alex Pretti: A licensed firearm carrier summarily labeled an “assassin” to justify a lethal escalation.

- Renée Good: A peaceful witness branded a “domestic terrorist” to justify the denial of medical aid.

In a single moment on a sidewalk, the Executive Branch seized the unconstitutional power to investigate (Police), the power to convict (Jury), and the power to punish (Executioner). This is the total collapse of the Separation of Powers.

---

V. The Renovation: Blueprints for Rebuilding

​We cannot simply hope for better leaders. We must renovate the house so it can no longer be set on fire.

​1. The Qualified Immunity Abolition Act (S. 3625)

​Congress must move beyond temporary fixes and pass the Qualified Immunity Abolition Act of 2026 (S. 3625). This legislation is vital because it explicitly prevents federal agents from using the "good faith" defense to escape accountability. It codifies a simple, necessary truth: it shall not be a defense that an officer "believed" their conduct was lawful if they violated the Constitution. We must move from a standard of state-sponsored immunity to a standard of personal responsibility.

​2. Codifying the Bivens Doctrine and the Due Process Uniformity Act

​We need a Statutory Federal Cause of Action to ensure that if you wear a federal badge and violate a constitutional right, you will face a jury. But we must also close the "civil loophole" that the current administration exploits to strip away basic rights. We must pass a Due Process Uniformity Act, mandating that any federal enforcement action involving lethal force or involuntary detention—including immigration actions—triggers full criminal due process protections. We must end the legal fiction that labeling an arrest "civil" allows the state to ignore Miranda warnings and the right to counsel.

​3. Restoring Judicial Gatekeeping

​Legislation must mandate that no federal agent may enter a private residence without a warrant signed by an Article III judge. An administrative form (like I-205) is a piece of paper generated by the executive; a judicial warrant is a constitutional requirement generated by the separation of powers.

---

The Permanent Lesson

Article II, Section 4 exists because the Framers understood that a leader might one day attempt to build a private army of “untouchables.” They gave us the tool to remove the leader. But it is up to us to rebuild the law so that the Architecture of Impunity and Criminality can never be constructed again — and to ensure that enforceable consequences restore equal justice for all.

Part III will take us to the next threshold:

What happens when the Executive Branch not only breaks the guardrails,

but claims the authority to redefine them.

This is the climb that continues and requires us all to a higher standard of justice.