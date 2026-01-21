By Margarita C Mercure

The climb is ours to make together.

We are now living in a moment when the evidence of criminality is no longer speculative. It is documented. It is public. And it implicates not only the president, but members of his cabinet and inner circle.

This piece is not about “wallpapering over the wrongs.” It is about protection — of the republic, of the rule of law, and of the future we owe to ourselves and future generations. Here is my explainer and prescriptions on what we must do, as soon as possible.

I. When the Guardrails Fail

While Amendment 25 addresses incapacity, what we are witnessing today is not the kind of gradual cognitive decline the nation saw in President Reagan’s final years in office. In that era, the people around him — his staff, his Cabinet, and the institutional guardrails — worked to uphold norms, maintain stability, and protect the country from harm.

What we see now is something very different: a pattern of behavior marked by volatility, belligerence, and escalating disregard for constitutional limits. Instead of withdrawing or relying on institutional norms, the current president amplifies the very impulses that place the nation at risk. Even more troubling, those around him are not acting as stabilizing forces. They are enabling, exploiting, and weaponizing his behavior to advance their own agendas.

This matters because Amendment 25 depends on a functioning Cabinet, a willing Vice President, and a Congress prepared to act in defense of the republic. When those internal guardrails are compromised — when the people who should intervene instead reinforce the danger — Amendment 25 becomes structurally unworkable.

There is another pathway in our Constitution — one that sits quietly in the text, waiting for the moments when a nation must confront not incapacity, but criminality. Article II, Section 4 was written for the times when a president or cabinet crosses a line so profound that the republic itself is placed at risk.

If Amendment 25 is the safeguard for incapacity, Article II, Section 4 is the safeguard for conduct.

---

II. What Article II, Section 4 Actually Says

Article II, Section 4 is one of the most direct and unambiguous sentences in the entire Constitution:

“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The framers chose these words with precision. They were not speaking about incapacity, confusion, or decline. They were speaking about conduct — about the choices, abuses, and betrayals that undermine the republic from within.

“High crimes and misdemeanors” has never meant petty offenses. It refers to violations of public trust:

- abuses of power

- corruption

- self‑dealing

- obstruction

- using public office for personal gain

- placing the nation at risk through reckless or unlawful actions, such as:

1. Threatening or attempting to annex or invade foreign nations without Congressional notification or approval

Such actions violate Congress’s exclusive authority to declare war and oversee foreign engagements.

2. Using tariffs or economic penalties as tools of personal retaliation or political extortion

When tariffs are deployed as expressions of personal grievance, they bypass Congress’s constitutional role in regulating commerce.

3. Deploying or threatening to deploy military forces against immigrants or American citizens in states that did not support the president politically

This violates the Posse Comitatus tradition and threatens the constitutional boundary between civilian life and military power.

4. Issuing public threats of military action against foreign nations in response to perceived personal slights or imagined insults

Such conduct destabilizes alliances and undermines diplomatic channels.

Article II, Section 4 is the constitutional remedy for a different kind of crisis:

This is a crisis of character, conduct, and corruption.

---

III. Why the Framers Included This Clause

The framers understood that a republic cannot rely on the character of any single leader. They had lived through monarchy, corruption, and abuses of concentrated authority. They knew that even a democratically chosen leader could betray the public trust.

They feared a president who might:

- use the office for personal enrichment

- invite foreign influence

- obstruct justice

- abuse the powers entrusted to him

- place himself above the law

So they created Article II, Section 4 — a remedy that does not depend on the goodwill of the president’s inner circle.

---

IV. The Threshold Has Been Crossed

The threshold contemplated by Article II, Section 4 has been crossed — repeatedly, publicly, and in ways that strike at the core of constitutional governance.

We have witnessed:

- abuse of power

- obstruction

- corruption and self‑dealing

- disregard for constitutional limits

- enabling of misconduct by Cabinet members and senior officials

Among the most vivid examples is a letter written on official White House stationery, signed by the president and addressed to a foreign leader. In it, he laments not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, questions Denmark’s claim to Greenland, and asserts:

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Its tone, content, and informal style have drawn attention for how they reflect his approach to diplomacy, national security, and personal grievance. The letter reveals a mindset untethered from the constitutional process — one in which perceived personal slights become grounds for military threats, and international institutions are treated as instruments of validation rather than cooperation.

This letter stands as direct evidence of:

- threats of military action based on personal grievance

- disregard for Congressional authority over foreign policy

- attempts to leverage international institutions for personal gain

This is not an isolated outburst. It is part of a documented pattern of conduct that places the nation at risk.

This is why Article II, Section 4 exists.

---

V. Why Article II, Section 4 Is the Appropriate Mechanism Now

Amendment 25 assumes a functioning Cabinet and a Vice President willing to act. None of those conditions exist today.

Article II, Section 4 is the mechanism designed for moments when:

- the danger comes from deliberate actions, not inability

- the Cabinet is compromised

- the Vice President refuses to intervene

- the president’s conduct threatens the rule of law

- the harm is ongoing and systemic

---

VI. The Role of Congress and the Senate

Article II, Section 4 places responsibility in the hands of the people’s representatives.

- The House investigates and brings articles of impeachment.

- The Senate conducts the trial.

Impeachment is not a criminal proceeding. It is a constitutional one.

—

VII. What the Public Can Do

In every constitutional crisis, there comes a moment when the public must decide whether it will remain a witness or become a participant. We are living in such a moment now. The framers did not design impeachment as an elite process sealed off from the people. They expected the public to be informed, engaged, and insistent that their representatives uphold their oath.

The public has a role — not symbolic, but essential.

1. Demand accountability from elected officials

Members of Congress and the Senate respond to pressure, silence, or distraction. They must hear clearly and consistently that the public expects them to defend the Constitution, not a personality or a party.

Constituents can:

- contact their representatives

- attend town halls

- write letters and public statements

- insist that their elected officials confront the evidence rather than evade it

Democracy is not passive. It requires insistence.

2. Refuse to normalize misconduct

One of the greatest dangers in moments like this is the slow erosion of outrage — the temptation to accept what is unacceptable simply because it has gone on for so long.

The public can counter this by:

- naming misconduct plainly

- rejecting false equivalence

- refusing to treat constitutional violations as political theater

Normalization is a form of surrender. The public must not surrender.

3. Support institutions that defend the rule of law

Independent journalism, civic organizations, watchdog groups, and legal advocates play a critical role in documenting and exposing misconduct.

The public strengthens these institutions by:

- supporting credible reporting

- amplifying verified information

- resisting disinformation and propaganda

Truth is a public good. It must be protected.

4. Build community-level resilience

Constitutional crises are not only fought in Washington. They are fought in conversations at kitchen tables, in community meetings, in rural towns and urban neighborhoods alike.

The public can:

- model civic courage

- speak with clarity and calm

- create spaces where truth is not punished and fear does not dictate silence

Democracy is lived locally before it is defended nationally.

5. Prepare for the long work of repair

Even when the constitutional remedy is used, the damage does not vanish overnight. The public must be ready for the long arc of rebuilding trust, restoring norms, and strengthening the institutions that were tested.

This means:

- staying engaged beyond the crisis

- supporting reforms that reinforce accountability

- refusing to let exhaustion become the final word

The framers gave us tools.

But tools are only as strong as the hands that wield them.

VIII. The Work Beyond Removal: Rebuilding What Was Damaged

Impeachment is not the end of the work. It is the beginning of a deeper responsibility — the responsibility to rebuild what corruption, neglect, and self‑dealing have eroded. A constitutional remedy can remove a danger, but it cannot by itself restore what was lost. That work belongs to all of us.

If we are serious about preventing this crisis from repeating itself, we must confront the conditions that allowed it to take root. We must rebuild the systems that were weakened, neglected, or deliberately hollowed out. And we must ensure that the people who have borne the heaviest burdens — the poor, the vulnerable, the working families who keep this country running — are not left behind once again.

Real restoration requires more than accountability. It requires renovation.

1. Rebuild the guardrails that were dismantled

The past years have shown how easily norms can be broken when they are not backed by enforceable standards.

Renovation means:

- strengthening ethics rules

- closing loopholes that invite corruption

- restoring independent oversight

- ensuring that no officeholder can place personal gain above public duty

Guardrails must be rebuilt in ways that cannot be quietly undone.

2. Reinforce institutions that protect the public

A functioning democracy depends on institutions that serve the people, not the powerful.

Renovation requires:

- investing in public services

- protecting regulatory agencies from political interference

- ensuring that government works for those who rely on it most

Institutions must be rebuilt with the people at the center.

3. Address the inequities that corruption exploits

Corruption thrives where people are desperate, unheard, or left without options.

Renovation means:

- expanding economic opportunity

- ensuring affordable access to healthcare, housing, and education

- strengthening labor protections

- supporting rural communities and working families who have been ignored for too long

A democracy cannot be stable when its people are struggling to survive.

4. Build systems that cannot be captured by wealth or influence

The framers feared concentrated power. Today, that danger often comes not from monarchy but from money.

Renovation requires:

- campaign finance reform

- transparency in political spending

- limits on the influence of private wealth in public decision‑making

A republic cannot function when access is purchased.

5. Commit to long‑term civic renewal

The work of repair is generational. It requires:

- teaching democratic habits

- rebuilding trust in public institutions

- creating a culture where accountability is expected, not exceptional

Democracy is not self‑maintaining. It must be tended.

—

IX. What Can Renewal and Renovation Look Like?

A Living Example of Democratic Renovation: What Costa Rica Chose After Crisis

History offers us examples of nations that refused to return to the systems that harmed them. One of the clearest comes from Costa Rica in the years following World War II. After a period of deep internal conflict and global trauma, they made a choice that still defines their national identity today.

Costa Rica’s transformation did not emerge from calm or consensus. It emerged from a constitutional crisis strikingly familiar to what the United States has recently experienced. In 1948, Costa Rica confronted a moment when an elected leader refused to leave office after losing an election. The refusal triggered a national reckoning — not only about the transfer of power, but about the systems that had allowed such a crisis to occur.

The nation could have chosen to paper over the conflict.

It could have chosen to restore the old order.

Instead, it chose renovation.

They abolished the structures that had failed their people.

They literally abolished their military to prioritize the things they valued most as they rewrote their constitution and rebuilt their government.

They dismantled institutions that concentrated power and perpetuated inequality.

And they rewrote their Constitution with a single, unwavering focus:

the well‑being, dignity, and opportunity of their people.

Their new constitutional framework centered on:

- universal education

- accessible healthcare

- social equity

- human rights as a national foundation

- public investment in the common good

They redirected resources away from systems that harmed and toward systems that healed. They chose to build a society where the basic needs of the people were not an afterthought, but the starting point.

Their crisis became a turning point, not a breaking point.

Costa Rica’s story is not a perfect analogy — no nation’s story is. But it is a reminder that democratic renovation is not theoretical. It is possible. It has been done.

Their choice became a threshold — a deliberate step away from what had harmed them and a conscious step toward what could sustain them.

We will not rebuild what failed us. We will build what serves us.

—

Pillar I: The Pardon Power Must Be Rebuilt

​The pardon power was designed as an instrument of mercy—a "benign prerogative" to correct judicial errors. It has been twisted into a tool of loyalty, a currency for silence, and a shield for systemic criminality and pocketed bribes by the current President. When a president uses the pardon to protect co-conspirators or to encourage illegal acts by subordinates, the rule of law is not just bent; it is broken.

​This must never be allowed again. Renovation requires moving the pardon power from a "monarchical whim" to a transparent, checked process:

​ Prohibit Self-Interested and "Self-Shielding" Pardons: We must establish a constitutional or statutory barrier against "self-pardons" and the pardoning of family members, business associates, or co-defendants in matters involving the president's own conduct. No one can be a judge in their own cause.

​ A "Cooling Off" Period for Transparency: Currently, a pardon can be issued in secret and announced after the fact. Renovation requires a 30-day public disclosure period before any pardon becomes effective. The public and the victims of the crimes in question have a right to see the justification before the act is finalized.

​ The Pardon Ethics Board: We must establish an independent review board, composed of nonpartisan legal experts and representatives from the legislative and judicial branches. While the president may retain the final word, this board must issue a public "impact statement" on whether the pardon undermines the rule of law or serves a corrupt purpose.

​ Codifying "Quid Pro Quo" as a Crime: We must clarify that while a pardon itself may be valid, the act of issuing a pardon in exchange for silence or political favors remains a prosecutable act of Bribery and Obstruction of Justice .

​Legislative "Clawback" for Corrupt Acts: In cases where a pardon is found by a court to be a component of a criminal conspiracy (bribery), it should be subject to judicial or legislative nullification.

​The lesson of this era must be permanent: Mercy is for the repentant, not for the protected. If we do not fix the pardon power, we leave the back door open for every future autocrat to act with total impunity.

Pillar II: The Posse Comitatus Act Must Be Protected and Strengthened

​The Posse Comitatus Act is more than a statute; it is a constitutional boundary. For nearly 150 years, it has embodied a core American principle: the military must not be permitted to police civilian life. This principle is rooted in our rejection of British military rule and is the bedrock of the Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.

​But in January 2026, we are witnessing the "Insurrection Act" being weaponized as a "break-glass" loophole for executive overreach. The administration has flooded the Twin Cities with thousands of armed, masked federal agents under "Operation Metro Surge," leading to a violent standoff and the fatal shooting of a legal observer.

​The data reveals the true nature of this surge: it is not about immigration—it is about retaliation.

​ Texas has roughly 2.1 million undocumented immigrants.

​ Florida has roughly 1.6 million .

​Minnesota has only 130,000.

​Despite having a fraction of the immigrant population, Minnesota has been targeted with an unprecedented surge of federal force that Texas and Florida have not seen. The President made the motive clear himself, labeling Minnesota "corrupt" and "crooked" because state officials did not declare him the winner of the state’s election. This is the use of federal power to punish a "Blue State" that did not support the President politically.

​This must never be allowed again.

​Renovation requires Congress to:

​ Reform the Insurrection Act: Narrow the definition of "insurrection" to prevent the President from unilaterally deploying troops to quell peaceful dissent or punish political "enemies".

​ Establish a Congressional "Clock": Any domestic military deployment must expire automatically within 30 days unless expressly re-authorized by a supermajority in Congress.

​ Require State Consent: Prohibit the federalization of the National Guard for domestic use without the formal request or consent of the state's Governor.

​ End the "Retaliatory Surge": Reallocate funds from militarized systems of domestic oppression—specifically the current surge of ICE operations in non-consenting states—toward justice-focused and community-led safety initiatives.

​Ensure Personal Accountability: Establish that "following orders" is no defense for federal personnel who participate in unconstitutional domestic law enforcement, ensuring those who order and execute these violations face prosecution.

​The remedy must be structural, enforceable, and permanent. We must ensure the military remains the defender of the republic, not a tool of political retribution.

---

Pillar III: The Emoluments Boundary Must Be Enforceable

As we rebuild the constitutional instrument that protects the republic, each pillar must address a structural breach revealed by this era. The Emoluments Clause is one of those breaches. It was designed as a bright line—a barrier between public power and private profit. Its collapse has shown us that a safeguard unenforced is a safeguard undone. Renovation requires restoring this boundary to its full constitutional force.

The Emoluments Clause was meant to be a bright line. It became one of the most openly violated provisions of the Constitution. The framers built this boundary because they understood a fundamental truth of human nature: a republic cannot survive if its leader’s loyalties are divided between the public good and private profit.

The Clause bars any federal officeholder — including the President — from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title” from foreign states without the express consent of Congress. It was designed as a broad prophylactic rule to prevent foreign governments from purchasing influence and to stop the presidency from becoming a commercial enterprise.

---

The Patterns of Abuse

For years, we have watched this safeguard treated as a quaint and laughable suggestion. We have witnessed:

- Foreign Influence for Sale: Foreign governments spending millions at properties owned by the President to curry favor.

- Domestic Patronage: Special interests and political actors seeking access through the patronage of those same private businesses.

- The Normalization of Self-Dealing: The transformation of the Oval Office into a billboard for private brands, creating a permanent cloud over every policy decision.

- A Failure of Enforcement: Because the Clause lacks a specific enforcement statute, lawsuits have foundered on procedural grounds, leaving the President essentially “self-policing”—a standard that has failed the nation.

---

PILLAR IV: Other Necessary Renovations

A safeguard unenforced is a safeguard that means nothing. Renovation requires structural remedies that match the scale of the breach:

- A Statutory Enforcement Mechanism: Congress must pass a clear statute that defines “emoluments” broadly as any profit, gain, or advantage. This law must authorize independent investigations and impose mandatory civil and criminal penalties for violations.

- Mandatory Divestiture or Blind Trust: No individual should be entrusted with the power of the presidency while concealing business interests that can receive payments from foreign or domestic actors. Renovation requires either total divestiture or the placement of all assets into a genuinely blind trust before the oath of office is taken.

- A Congressional Oversight Clock: We must move beyond “voluntary disclosure.” Legislation should require the Executive Branch to provide regular, public reporting of all income streams to a nonpartisan ethics body, with an immediate oversight clock that triggers a Congressional review for any unauthorized payments.

---

The Permanent Lesson

The presidency carries unmatched power over national security and global commerce. That power must belong to the people, not to the highest bidder.

​X. Reclaiming the American Dream

​The events of January 2026 have shown us that the system is already broken for the benefit of those who view the presidency as a commercial enterprise. We are standing at a rare threshold. This is our opportunity to move beyond "defending" a failed status quo and start dreaming.

​What kind of country do we actually want? Do we want a nation where resources fund teachers rather than retaliatory military surges? Do we want a Constitution for the billionaire and trillionaire classes, or one that treats the dignity of a working family as the highest law of the land?

​These Renovations are the constitutional infrastructure of a new era. They are the bricks and mortar of a republic that finally values people over power. The doorway is open. Let us stop mourning the house that burned down and start building the home we actually deserve.

​The climb is ours to make. Let's begin!

—

Author's Note:

Like so many, appalled by the sheer arrogance and volatility of an unhinged president, I am writing this in the wake of the January 18, 2026, correspondence from the White House to the Norwegian Prime Minister. To see the highest office in our land used to trade the "obligation of peace" and threats of damaging tariffs to NATO member nations and our allies, for the pursuit of personal prizes, grudges and territorial control is a rupture we cannot ignore. This piece is a call to move beyond the exhaustion of the moment and into the active work of building a constitutional infrastructure that can never be compromised again.

Even in darkness, we carry the light. Together, we must rise for justice. Let's join together and create a more perfect Union.

Sources & References