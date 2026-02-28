By Margarita C Mercure

Public trust can only be rebuilt through radical transparency and the courage to name every lie for what it is, with all the receipts.

There comes a point in a nation’s unraveling when truth is no longer a virtue but a survival tool. We are living at that point now. This is where we confront the pathway back to trust in our institutions, in our government and in each other.

​At this stage, the only news organizations worthy of our attention are the ones willing to name every lie for what it is. Not soften it. Not “both‑sides” it. Not wrap it in euphemism to avoid offending the powerful. I want every distortion the President delivered in that dystopian State of the Union — delivered while survivors of the Epstein/Trump trafficking ring sat in the chamber — to be pulled into the light, one by one.

​Give us the receipts. Give us the documentation. Give us the truth without flinching.

​Because a comprehensive ledger of lies is not a luxury. It is the bare minimum of responsible journalism in a moment when propaganda has become a governing strategy. Anything less becomes complicity — another layer of gaslighting, another echo of the machinery that depends on public confusion to survive.

​This failure of clarity in the halls of power mirrors the silences I have seen in the quietest corners of our country. But truth‑telling is not just a civic duty. It is an emotional one.

​Those of us who have witnessed institutional failure up close — in courtrooms, in rural communities, in the lives of children who were supposed to be protected — know the cost of silence. We know what it feels like when systems built to safeguard the vulnerable instead shield the powerful. We know the ache of watching institutions pretend not to see what is right in front of them.

​And we know the toll it takes on the body to keep naming what others refuse to confront.

​There is a particular exhaustion that comes from witnessing: the exhaustion of remembering what others are trying to forget, the exhaustion of holding the truth steady while institutions wobble, the exhaustion of refusing to be gaslit by people who benefit from your doubt.

​Propaganda is not just a political tool. It is an emotional assault. It is designed to wear you down, to make you question your own eyes, to convince you that the harm you witnessed was somehow imagined or exaggerated. It is meant to make you tired enough to stop fighting.

​But here is the quiet truth beneath all the noise:

​ Witnessing is a form of resistance.

​ Naming what happened is a form of repair.

​Refusing to be silenced is a form of survival.

​And so I return to the press — not with naïveté, but with a demand.

​If you want our attention, earn it.

If you want our trust, tell the truth.

If you want to be part of the repair, stop padding the harm with euphemisms.

​Give us the list of lies.

Give us the proof.

Give us the clarity that institutions have failed to provide.

​Because in a moment like this, truth is not just information. It is oxygen. It is ballast. It is the one thing that keeps a country from slipping fully into the dark abyss.

​Closing Refrain

​And so we keep telling the truth — not because it is easy, not because it is safe, but because it is the only way people can stay awake inside a storm. We name what we saw. We refuse the gaslight. We hold the line. This is how we keep the country from losing its memory. This is how we keep ourselves from losing our souls.

​Call to Action

​ If you are a journalist, do your job.

​ If you are a citizen, stay alert.

​If you are a witness, keep naming what you know.

​Truth and integrity are the last shared values of a free and independent nation. They are ours to demand, ours to practice, and ours to defend with everything we have.

Author's Note

In moments when institutions falter and public trust fractures, the role of truthful journalism becomes more than a profession — it becomes a form of civic repair. The consolidation of major media platforms under a small number of politically aligned billionaires has intensified the urgency of this work. When editorial independence is threatened, when newsrooms face pressure to soften or distort the truth, the public loses one of the last remaining guardrails of democracy.

Restoring trust requires more than transparency; it requires integrity. It requires news organizations willing to confront power rather than serve it, to verify rather than amplify, to illuminate rather than obscure. Truth‑telling is not merely an act of reporting — it is an act of reconciliation between institutions and the people they claim to serve.

If we are to rebuild public and global trust, our media must reclaim its moral center. If we are to repair our institutions, we must insist on journalism that refuses to become an instrument of propaganda. And if we are to heal as a nation, we must return to the simple, difficult discipline of telling the truth — fully, courageously, and without compromise.

---

