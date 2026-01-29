Why I Write: The Voices That Shape My Understanding of History, Democracy, and the Americas
January 28, 2026
By Margarita C Mercure
For more than thirty years, my life in rural New Mexico has been shaped by the slow, steady labor of civic stewardship — caregiving, community building, and the work of earning trust across cultures and generations. That experience taught me how fragile democratic habits can be, and how deeply they depend on people remembering the history that formed them. This is my way of understanding why and how things work or don't work, and my internal persistence in helping others understand, as well.
My writing — whether I’m explaining the lived reality of caring for a special‑needs soul like my Danny, the social safety nets that sustained his life, and the cruel policies advanced by figures such as Paul Ryan and our current president; or whether I’m breaking down the legal limits of Amendment 25, the constitutional grounding of Article II, Section 4, or the global forces behind the Davos Disaster — all of it comes from a single purpose: to help people understand the complexities of the moment we are living through. I write through a lens of moral clarity because it is the only way I know to translate public policy, constitutional mechanisms, historical patterns, and global pressures into something graspable for the communities I’ve served.
No one writes in isolation. My understanding has been shaped by a wide constellation of scholars, historians, economists, chroniclers, and storytellers—voices from the United States and across Latin America whose work illuminates the structures of power, the fragility of democracy, and the resilience of ordinary people.
What follows is a curated list of the thinkers and works that have guided me. It reflects the intellectual and moral lineage that informs my writing and my public life.
---
I. Constitutional Law, Executive Power & American Political Development
Key Thinkers
Laurence Tribe
Kim Wehle
Jack Goldsmith
Saikrishna Prakash
Mary McCord
Heather Cox Richardson
President Jimmy Carter
Recommended Reading
The Oath and the Office — Corey Brettschneider
How to Read the Constitution—and Why — Kim Wehle
The Limits of Presidential Power — Manheim & Watts
Letters from an American — Heather Cox Richardson
A Full Life — Jimmy Carter
---
II. Democratic Erosion, Authoritarianism & Civic Responsibility
Key Thinkers
Timothy Snyder
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt
Anne Applebaum
Yascha Mounk
Howard Zinn
Paul Wellstone
Bernie Sanders
Steven Beschloss
Jim Hightower
Recommended Reading
On Tyranny — Timothy Snyder
How Democracies Die — Levitsky & Ziblatt
Strongmen — Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Twilight of Democracy — Anne Applebaum
A People’s History of the United States — Howard Zinn
The Conscience of a Liberal — Paul Wellstone
Our Revolution — Bernie Sanders
There’s Nothing in the Middle of the Road but Yellow Stripes and Dead Armadillos — Jim Hightower
---
III. Media, Disinformation & Civic Memory
Key Thinkers
Kathleen Hall Jamieson
Nicole Hemmer
Joan Donovan
Jill Lepore
Robert Reich
Ken Burns
Jim Hightower
Recommended Reading
Messengers of the Right — Nicole Hemmer
Network Propaganda — Benkler, Faris & Roberts
The Death of Expertise — Tom Nichols
If Then — Jill Lepore
Saving Capitalism — Robert Reich
Swim Against the Current — Jim Hightower & Susan DeMarco
---
IV. Global Political Economy, Inequality & Geopolitics
Key Thinkers:
Adam Tooze
Fareed Zakaria
Branko Milanović
Daron Acemoglu & James Robinson
Naomi Klein
Richard Wolff
Robert Reich
Bernie Sanders
Jim Hightower
Chris Hedges
Recommended Reading
Crashed — Adam Tooze
Shutdown — Adam Tooze
The Shock Doctrine — Naomi Klein
Why Nations Fail — Acemoglu & Robinson
Capitalism, Alone — Branko Milanović
Understanding Socialism — Richard Wolff
The System — Robert Reich
---
V. Latin American Literature, History & Political Memory
As a Latina raised in the cultural and spiritual landscape of New Mexico, the literature and history of the Americas have shaped my understanding of power, identity, and the long struggle for dignity. But this lineage is not only intellectual — it is personal.
A Personal Lineage: Rudolfo Anaya and My Father
My connection to Rudolfo Anaya is rooted in childhood and family. My father, Alex P. Mercure was a friend of his, and they admired each other’s work with a pride born of shared heritage and shared purpose. When I was ten years old, in 1972, my father placed a signed copy of Bless Me, Ultima in my hands. He told me, “This man is my friend, and he is a writer to aspire to, mi hita. Like him, write about what you know, and your stories will always be rooted in honesty, strength, and love.”
That moment shaped me. It taught me that the world I came from — the land, the language, the curanderas, the folk wisdom and rural sensibilities of New Mexico — was worthy of literature, worthy of reverence, and worthy of being carried forward with integrity. Anaya’s work became part of my moral and creative compass, and my father’s words became a promise I have tried to honor ever since.
Prominent Latin American & Latino Authors
- Rudolfo Anaya (New Mexico) — Bless Me, Ultima and the spiritual, cultural, and moral landscape of rural New Mexico
- Gabriel García Márquez
- Jorge Luis Borges
- Isabel Allende
- Pablo Neruda
- Octavio Paz
- Mario Vargas Llosa
- Julio Cortázar
- Roberto Bolaño
- Gabriela Mistral
- Alejo Carpentier
Historians & Chroniclers of Latin America
- Garcilaso de la Vega, “El Inca”
- Eduardo Galeano
- Greg Grandin
- Jorge Cañizares-Esguerra
- John Charles Chasteen
- Marie Arana
- Bartolomé de las Casas
Key Themes
- Colonialism & Conquest
- The Latin American Boom
- Dictatorship, Revolution & Memory
- Spiritual and Cultural Continuity — embodied in Anaya’s celebration of curanderismo, land-based wisdom, and rural New Mexican life
---
Why This Constellation Matters
This constellation reflects the intellectual and moral lineage that shapes my work:
- Constitutional clarity
- Historical memory
- Rural civic experience
- Economic and global context
- Latin American identity and storytelling
- The spiritual and cultural traditions of New Mexico
- A father’s belief in the power of story and public service
Together, these voices help me translate complexity into clarity, and help others understand the constitutional, historical, and global forces shaping this moment.
This piece is published as a matter of record — a reflection of the lineage, labor, and clarity that shape my writing and public life. It stands as both acknowledgment and invitation.