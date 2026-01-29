January 28, 2026

By Margarita C Mercure

For more than thirty years, my life in rural New Mexico has been shaped by the slow, steady labor of civic stewardship — caregiving, community building, and the work of earning trust across cultures and generations. That experience taught me how fragile democratic habits can be, and how deeply they depend on people remembering the history that formed them. This is my way of understanding why and how things work or don't work, and my internal persistence in helping others understand, as well.

My writing — whether I’m explaining the lived reality of caring for a special‑needs soul like my Danny, the social safety nets that sustained his life, and the cruel policies advanced by figures such as Paul Ryan and our current president; or whether I’m breaking down the legal limits of Amendment 25, the constitutional grounding of Article II, Section 4, or the global forces behind the Davos Disaster — all of it comes from a single purpose: to help people understand the complexities of the moment we are living through. I write through a lens of moral clarity because it is the only way I know to translate public policy, constitutional mechanisms, historical patterns, and global pressures into something graspable for the communities I’ve served.

No one writes in isolation. My understanding has been shaped by a wide constellation of scholars, historians, economists, chroniclers, and storytellers—voices from the United States and across Latin America whose work illuminates the structures of power, the fragility of democracy, and the resilience of ordinary people.

What follows is a curated list of the thinkers and works that have guided me. It reflects the intellectual and moral lineage that informs my writing and my public life.

---

I. Constitutional Law, Executive Power & American Political Development

Key Thinkers

Laurence Tribe

Kim Wehle

Jack Goldsmith

Saikrishna Prakash

Mary McCord

Heather Cox Richardson

President Jimmy Carter

Recommended Reading

The Oath and the Office — Corey Brettschneider

How to Read the Constitution—and Why — Kim Wehle

The Limits of Presidential Power — Manheim & Watts

Letters from an American — Heather Cox Richardson

A Full Life — Jimmy Carter

---

II. Democratic Erosion, Authoritarianism & Civic Responsibility

Key Thinkers

Timothy Snyder

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt

Anne Applebaum

Yascha Mounk

Howard Zinn

Paul Wellstone

Bernie Sanders

Steven Beschloss

Jim Hightower

Recommended Reading

On Tyranny — Timothy Snyder

How Democracies Die — Levitsky & Ziblatt

Strongmen — Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Twilight of Democracy — Anne Applebaum

A People’s History of the United States — Howard Zinn

The Conscience of a Liberal — Paul Wellstone

Our Revolution — Bernie Sanders

There’s Nothing in the Middle of the Road but Yellow Stripes and Dead Armadillos — Jim Hightower

---

III. Media, Disinformation & Civic Memory

Key Thinkers

Kathleen Hall Jamieson

Nicole Hemmer

Joan Donovan

Jill Lepore

Robert Reich

Ken Burns

Jim Hightower

Recommended Reading

Messengers of the Right — Nicole Hemmer

Network Propaganda — Benkler, Faris & Roberts

The Death of Expertise — Tom Nichols

If Then — Jill Lepore

Saving Capitalism — Robert Reich

Swim Against the Current — Jim Hightower & Susan DeMarco

---

IV. Global Political Economy, Inequality & Geopolitics

Key Thinkers:

Adam Tooze

Fareed Zakaria

Branko Milanović

Daron Acemoglu & James Robinson

Naomi Klein

Richard Wolff

Robert Reich

Bernie Sanders

Jim Hightower

Chris Hedges

Recommended Reading

Crashed — Adam Tooze

Shutdown — Adam Tooze

The Shock Doctrine — Naomi Klein

Why Nations Fail — Acemoglu & Robinson

Capitalism, Alone — Branko Milanović

Understanding Socialism — Richard Wolff

The System — Robert Reich

---

V. Latin American Literature, History & Political Memory

As a Latina raised in the cultural and spiritual landscape of New Mexico, the literature and history of the Americas have shaped my understanding of power, identity, and the long struggle for dignity. But this lineage is not only intellectual — it is personal.

A Personal Lineage: Rudolfo Anaya and My Father

My connection to Rudolfo Anaya is rooted in childhood and family. My father, Alex P. Mercure was a friend of his, and they admired each other’s work with a pride born of shared heritage and shared purpose. When I was ten years old, in 1972, my father placed a signed copy of Bless Me, Ultima in my hands. He told me, “This man is my friend, and he is a writer to aspire to, mi hita. Like him, write about what you know, and your stories will always be rooted in honesty, strength, and love.”

That moment shaped me. It taught me that the world I came from — the land, the language, the curanderas, the folk wisdom and rural sensibilities of New Mexico — was worthy of literature, worthy of reverence, and worthy of being carried forward with integrity. Anaya’s work became part of my moral and creative compass, and my father’s words became a promise I have tried to honor ever since.

Prominent Latin American & Latino Authors

- Rudolfo Anaya (New Mexico) — Bless Me, Ultima and the spiritual, cultural, and moral landscape of rural New Mexico

- Gabriel García Márquez

- Jorge Luis Borges

- Isabel Allende

- Pablo Neruda

- Octavio Paz

- Mario Vargas Llosa

- Julio Cortázar

- Roberto Bolaño

- Gabriela Mistral

- Alejo Carpentier

Historians & Chroniclers of Latin America

- Garcilaso de la Vega, “El Inca”

- Eduardo Galeano

- Greg Grandin

- Jorge Cañizares-Esguerra

- John Charles Chasteen

- Marie Arana

- Bartolomé de las Casas

Key Themes

- Colonialism & Conquest

- The Latin American Boom

- Dictatorship, Revolution & Memory

- Spiritual and Cultural Continuity — embodied in Anaya’s celebration of curanderismo, land-based wisdom, and rural New Mexican life

---

Why This Constellation Matters

This constellation reflects the intellectual and moral lineage that shapes my work:

- Constitutional clarity

- Historical memory

- Rural civic experience

- Economic and global context

- Latin American identity and storytelling

- The spiritual and cultural traditions of New Mexico

- A father’s belief in the power of story and public service

Together, these voices help me translate complexity into clarity, and help others understand the constitutional, historical, and global forces shaping this moment.

This piece is published as a matter of record — a reflection of the lineage, labor, and clarity that shape my writing and public life. It stands as both acknowledgment and invitation.